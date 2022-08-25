Read full article on original website
Related
Everything We Know About Season 4 of The CW’s ‘Nancy Drew’
The mystery continues! Fans of The CW's Nancy Drew were in for a surprise when season 3 turned the lead character's future with Ace into a star-crossed twist. In the finale, which aired in January, Nancy Drew (Kennedy McMann) thought she was finally together with Ace (Alex Saxon) when a deadly car crash made her […]
The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'
Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
Collider
Charlbi Dean, ‘Triangle of Sadness’ Star, Dead at 32
Triangle of Sadness star Charlbi Dean has passed away from a sudden illness. The South African model and actress was also part of the recurring cast of The CW’s Black Lightning before starring in Ruben Östlund’s Triangle of Sadness, which won the Palme d'Or at this year’s edition of the Cannes Film Festival.
Collider
Billy Butcherson Is Back In New Image From 'Hocus Pocus 2'
Sometimes there are good zombies that you just can't help but love, and that's what happened with Billy Butcherson in Hocus Pocus. Played by the ever-brilliant Doug Jones, Billy is a character that many fans still dress up as for Halloween, and we all love him unconditionally. So heading into Hocus Pocus 2, it delights us to no-end to know that Billy is back and just as lovable as before. Now, Entertainment Weekly is giving us a new look at the undead character, and we get to see Billy back and better than ever and with some wonderful new quotes from Jones and the director of the sequel, Anne Fletcher.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
Tessa Thompson & Joseph Gordon-Levitt to Lead Sci-Fi Thriller 'Ash'
Tessa Thompson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt will star in Flying Lotus' upcoming science fiction horror thriller Ash. It will be the second directorial effort from producer/musician/filmmaker Steven Ellison, better known as Flying Lotus. Deadline reports that Thompson and Gordon-Levitt are now attached to the picture, which will now be executive produced by South African science fiction director Niell Blomkamp (District 9). Flying Lotus stated that the casting is "an absolute dream come true to collaborate with some of the most talented actors out there!"
Collider
Why Santana Lopez Was the Brightest Star on 'Glee'
In the opening scenes of the very first episode of Glee, a quote is immortalized in McKinley High’s trophy case. “By its very definition, glee is about opening yourself up to joy”, and arguably, no one was more enjoyable to watch than the icon herself - Santana Lopez (Naya Rivera). Naya Rivera had true star power and wasn’t afraid to pull focus in a scene. That’s exactly how her character managed to transform from a “nameless Cheerio sidekick” to a main character by the end of the first season. She had talent, she had style, and she had a hell of a lot to say but could just as easily cut you with a look. Despite the fast and cruel nature of Santana’s words, she became a comfort character for many, especially within the queer community. She provided some much-needed queer representation and despite the over-the-top comedy utilized by the show, many of Santana’s struggles were very real and mirrored the experiences of those watching at home.
Collider
'The Addams Family' vs. 'The Munsters:' Who Ya Got?
Two creepy television families. The Addams Family, a wealthy, morbid fictional family created by cartoonist Charles Addams in 1938 and introduced to television in 1964. The Munsters, a sitcom about a working class family of monsters in the classic Universal vein, also airing in 1964. Two sitcoms, inextricably linked by their premises and their parallel TV airings, and now the families of fright both have upcoming projects on Netflix. It's a battle that has been waged for almost 50 years, with no discernible winner.
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Who Is Craghas Drahar, the Crabfeeder Prince?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for House of the Dragon.Like its predecessor, House of the Dragon details the politics and scheming that goes into holding (and keeping) a seat on the Iron Throne. With the Game of Thrones prequel focused squarely on House Targaryen, the series has had its eye on King Viserys (Paddy Considine) and his struggles to keep everyone satisfied, including his menacing brother, Prince Daemon (Matt Smith), and his rightful heir, Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' Trailer Spotlights Music's Nerdiest Superstar
If you grew up in the 80s, 90s, and into the early 00's then without a doubt you're familiar with the incredibly catchy and often hilarious cover songs of the accordion ace "Weird Al" Yankovic. From spoofing Madonna's "Like a Virgin" into a medical comedy with "Like a Surgeon" to singing "Soon I'm gonna be a Jedi" to the tune of "American Pie," there's very little this lovable weirdo won't make a parody out of. This fall the Roku Channel is taking us inside the wild and whacky world of "Weird Al" with Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. The upcoming film stars Daniel Radcliffe as the titular superstar in some truly uncanny casting.
Collider
How to Watch 'The Rings of Power': When and Where to Stream the 'Lord of the Rings' Prequel Series
It's been nineteen years since The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King and eight years since The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies. Now after all this time, J. R. R. Tolkien fans finally have a chance to go further back into Middle-Earth's history, to a time before the Rings of Power. J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay developed the upcoming, groundbreaking series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The setting is Middle-Earth's Second Age, thousands of years before Bilbo Baggins' adventures, and follows a variety of characters as a powerful, dark force begins to enter the land.
Collider
Jacob Tremblay, Martin Freeman and More Join Horror Film 'Queen Of Bones'
Critics Choice Award winner and SAG Award Jacob Tremblay, Emmy and BAFTA Award winner Martin Freeman, Julia Butters, and Taylor Schilling are set to lead the upcoming folk horror film Queen of Bones which recently entered production in Canada. Deadline reports that Queen of Bones tells the story of two siblings named Lily and Sam, played by Butters and Tremblay, respectively.
Collider
Jonathan Groff & Gina Rodriguez on the Pure Representation of Love in 'Lost Ollie'
From series creator Shannon Tindle (Kubo and the Two Strings, Coraline) and director Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) the Netflix limited series Lost Ollie is a four-episode epic adventure across the countryside that a lost toy embarks on, in order to be reunited with the boy who is his best friend. Facing many dangers along the way, the sweet and charming handmade stuffed rabbit named Ollie (voiced by Jonathan Groff) will overcome his fears, as long as they lead him back to young Billy (Kesler Talbot) and the magical bond they share.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
'On the Come Up' Trailer Shows Sanaa Lathan's High-Energy Directorial Debut
Paramount+ has released the official trailer and key art for their upcoming original film On the Come Up, which will mark the feature directorial debut of Emmy-nominated actress Sanaa Lathan (Alien vs. Predator, Succession). The coming-of-age story is set to have its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film...
Collider
The Witching Hour Approaches in New 'Hocus Pocus 2' Poster
Pumpkin Spice is back at Starbucks, Labor Day weekend is just ahead, and the long-awaited Hocus Pocus 2 is circling its Disney+ release. Ahead of the film's upcoming release, Disney+ has debuted a new poster for the film, giving us a wicked new look into the three Sanderson sisters' return to Salem. Hocus Pocus 2 will be released exclusively to Disney+ on September 30.
Collider
‘The Cleaning Lady’ Season 2 Adds Naveen Andrews as Series Regular
The Cleaning Lady is adding a new string to its bow as the series prepares for a return in its second season. The crime drama series puts a beam of light on drugs and the plight of undocumented immigrants and their access to necessary resources like healthcare. Per Deadline, the cast for the second season will see the addition of Naveen Andrews as a series regular.
Collider
'Star Trek: The Next Generation's Original "Lower Decks" Episode Shows a Less Idealized Future
Star Trek: Lower Decks is returning for its third season at the end of the month. The animated sitcom takes a parodic look at life on a Starfleet mission and shows what sort of misadventures the working class crew gets into. When you’re not tasked with one of the primary roles on the ship, there’s not a lot to do in between adventures. This is a great concept for an in-universe series; it’s nice to see Star Trek heroes who aren’t always tasked with saving the Federation and making important discoveries.
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Emily Carey Explains Alicent Hightower's Transformation in the Series
House of the Dragon is moving faster than its predecessor. While episode 1 set the stage with patriarchy on display for the upcoming conflict, episode 2 made a time jump of six months, and at the end of the episode, we see Viserys I (Paddy Considine), who is being prodded to remarry, announcing his intention to marry the daughter of his Hand, Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey), who has now risen to prominence. Through the show, we’ll see more of these time jumps as actor Emma D’Arcy will take over the role to portray an older Rhaenrya and Olivia Cooke will take over to play an older Alicent. In a recent chat with the official Game of Thrones podcast Carey, who is playing a young version of Alicent, spoke about the transformation of Alicent from being a naive young girl to a real contender in this game for Iron Throne.
Collider
'Bridgerton' Teases Polin in New Set Image as Season 3 is Underway
It's no carriage scene, but it'll do. With filming currently underway on Season 3 of Netflix's romantic Regency drama series Bridgerton, fans are hungry for anything they can get while we wait for new episodes to drop. Those most eager of all are fans of Polin — aka Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton — around whom the newest season will be focused.
Comments / 0