Former Tennessee RB wins starting job at Power 5 program
Former Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans lasted less than a season in Knoxville before transferring to Louisville. It seems to have worked out for him. Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield released the Cardinals’ depth chart Monday, revealing Evans as the feature back for their battle against Syracuse on Saturday.
Five Freshmen to Start for Kentucky Against Miami (Ohio)
Kentucky football released its first official depth chart of the season on Monday, and while the focus is on who isn't featured, there are a plethora of storylines revolving the makeup of the starters that'll take the field on Sept. 3 against Miami (Ohio). Five freshmen will lineup alongside ...
Kentucky Wildcats: Top 10 Restaurants in Lexington on Gameday
Outsider has teamed up with On3 to create the most in-depth Gameday guides. Kentucky Gameday Guides: Restaurants | Bars | Activities | Tailgates | Parking. We’re not here to discuss whether Kentucky is a football school or a basketball school. We’re here to say that – regardless if you stand with Coach Cal or Coach Stoops – as long as you bleed Big Blue, you’re gonna get well-fed if you’re in Lexington restaurants on gameday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football head coach suffers 'cardiac episode'
A college football head coach is recovering in the hospital after suffering a cardiac episode Sunday morning. Eastern Kentucky head coach Walt Wells was taken to UK Hospital in Lexington, which is approximately 30 minutes from EKU campus in Richmond. The program released a statement Sunday afternoon saying the episode...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
uoflcardgame.com
UofL’s NIL collective ‘502 Circle’ goes live
At midnight Sunday, the University of Louisville’s collective to help fund Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) resources for UofL athletes went live. An independent NIL Collective, established to provide opportunities for UofL student-athletes to maximize their NIL based on hard-earned success. And according to founder Marc Spiegel:. It’s important for...
WLKY.com
Organizers call 118th Kentucky State Fair a 'success'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While the Kentucky State fairgrounds look much different Monday than they did just 24 hours prior, organizers call it a successful 118th year. "One of the ways I measure success is where the people come from and this is where Kentuckians come together so we had people here from Pikeville to Paducah," president and CEO if Kentucky Venues David Beck said. "All 120 counties from Kentucky were represented."
spectrumnews1.com
UK Football gears up for 2022-23 season with new upgrades at Kroger Field
LEXINGTON, Ky. — It’s a big week for University of Kentucky Football and its fans as their season opener is set for this Saturday against Miami University (Ohio). Kick off is set for 7 p.m. ET. What You Need To Know. The University of Kentucky will face off...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky shares hilarious video of actor Steve Zahn filling in for Wildcats OC Rich Scangarello
Kentucky has a new offensive coordinator, Rich Scangarello, this season. For part of a day, the Wildcats had a fill-in OC, Steve Zahn. Zahn, an Emmy-nominated actor and Kentucky fan, gave his best shot at being Mark Stoops’ OC in a hilarious video shared by the team’s official Twitter account:
RELATED PEOPLE
kentuckytoday.com
EKU football coach Walt Wells in stable condition after suffering cardiac episode
RICHMOND, Ky, (KT) — Eastern Kentucky University football coach Walt Wells is in stable condition at UK Hospital following a “cardiac episode” Sunday morning. Matt Roan, Vice President and Director of Athletics and President David McFadden said the EKU coach is in intensive care and in stable condition Sunday night.
Watch Adorable Kentucky Toddler Ask For Late Night Tacos
We all know how it is to get hungry around bedtime and crave Mexican food. Why do you think Taco Bell is open until 2 or 3 am? We all know why, but that's not always the case. Sometimes, we just want it, no matter what time of day. When...
WKYT 27
Company plans new distillery in Georgetown; will create 45 jobs
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A new distillery is coming to Central Kentucky. Blue Run Spirits LLC will locate a new whiskey operation in Georgetown. According to a press release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office, the nearly $51 million investment will create a projected 45 jobs. “Our state’s bourbon industry...
See Inside the Astounding 510-Foot Long Ark Experience in Kentucky
Although the state of Kentucky may be known for its fried chicken, bourbon, Bluegrass music, and horse racing, it is also the home of the largest timber-frame wood structure in the world. Go ahead and add that one to your trivia night repertoire!. Did Someone Say, "Road Trip?" This 510-feet...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mother Of Missing Kentucky Woman Crystal Rogers Says ‘Justice Is Coming:'
Sherry Ballard says they're waiting on prosecutors to get "on board" a year after investigators found multiple items of interest in a development where prime suspect Brooks Houck built several homes. The mother of missing Kentucky woman Crystal Rogers believes the FBI is nearing the end of their investigation. It’s...
spectrumnews1.com
Voter Viewpoints: Economy, abortion key issues for one Kentucky farmer
BLOOMFIELD, Ky. — Leading up to election day, Spectrum News 1 is meeting with voters to hear about the issues they’ll be focused on when they cast a ballot. Spectrum News 1 is meeting with voters to get their perspectives on the issues ahead of the election. Nathan...
wvxu.org
Kentucky wants to reduce wrong-way driver crashes. Here's how it plans to do it
Kentucky is preparing to introduce a four-pronged approach to reducing crashes caused by drivers going the wrong direction on highway entrance ramps and other limited access roads. The Commonwealth received a federal matching grant this month to help fund the initiative. "We identified, between 2015 and 2020, 88 incidences of...
lanereport.com
Lisa DeVaughn Foley named managing member of Kentucky CPA firm
RICHMOND, Ky. — Baldwin CPAs is pleased to announce that Lisa DeVaughn Foley has been elected Managing Member effective January 1, 2023. Ms. Foley brings more than 30 years of accounting and tax experience to the role. Presently, she oversees the Elevate practice, which provides outsourced CFO, compilation, cloud accounting, and client payroll services for various industries, including construction, healthcare, real estate, restaurants, retail, and professional services.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxlexington.com
University of Kentucky professor wins $600,000 award
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A University of Kentucky professor is the recipient of the National Science Foundations Career Award. Dr. Martha E. Grady was awarded $600,000 for her work on biofilm survival on implant surfaces. According to Grady, a biofilm is a layer of bacteria that sticks to...
WKYT 27
Anderson County Schools releasing students early Tuesday
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Anderson County Schools will release students early Tuesday. According to a Facebook post, there has been a waterline leak or break that could result in there not being any water at Sparrow Early Childhood Center or Emma B. Ward Elementary School. A Lawrenceburg city official...
WKYT 27
Body that had ‘a lot of decomposition’ found in shed
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Madison County. The coroner says the body of a man was found Monday morning in a shed off Fifth Street in Richmond. The person has not yet been identified. We’re told the body had a lot of decomposition. The...
wdrb.com
Country music star Tanya Tucker surprises crowd at Freedom Hall with national anthem
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Those who attended the World Championship Horse Show on Saturday at Freedom Hall were treated to a special guest to kick things off. Country Music legend Tanya Tucker sung the national anthem on the back of a world champion saddlebred horse. Tucker's appearance was a surprise to many in attendance.
