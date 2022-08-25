ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Tennessee RB wins starting job at Power 5 program

Former Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans lasted less than a season in Knoxville before transferring to Louisville. It seems to have worked out for him. Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield released the Cardinals’ depth chart Monday, revealing Evans as the feature back for their battle against Syracuse on Saturday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Kentucky Wildcats: Top 10 Restaurants in Lexington on Gameday

Outsider has teamed up with On3 to create the most in-depth Gameday guides. Kentucky Gameday Guides: Restaurants | Bars | Activities | Tailgates | Parking. We’re not here to discuss whether Kentucky is a football school or a basketball school. We’re here to say that – regardless if you stand with Coach Cal or Coach Stoops – as long as you bleed Big Blue, you’re gonna get well-fed if you’re in Lexington restaurants on gameday.
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football head coach suffers 'cardiac episode'

A college football head coach is recovering in the hospital after suffering a cardiac episode Sunday morning. Eastern Kentucky head coach Walt Wells was taken to UK Hospital in Lexington, which is approximately 30 minutes from EKU campus in Richmond. The program released a statement Sunday afternoon saying the episode...
RICHMOND, KY
uoflcardgame.com

UofL’s NIL collective ‘502 Circle’ goes live

At midnight Sunday, the University of Louisville’s collective to help fund Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) resources for UofL athletes went live. An independent NIL Collective, established to provide opportunities for UofL student-athletes to maximize their NIL based on hard-earned success. And according to founder Marc Spiegel:. It’s important for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Organizers call 118th Kentucky State Fair a 'success'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While the Kentucky State fairgrounds look much different Monday than they did just 24 hours prior, organizers call it a successful 118th year. "One of the ways I measure success is where the people come from and this is where Kentuckians come together so we had people here from Pikeville to Paducah," president and CEO if Kentucky Venues David Beck said. "All 120 counties from Kentucky were represented."
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Company plans new distillery in Georgetown; will create 45 jobs

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A new distillery is coming to Central Kentucky. Blue Run Spirits LLC will locate a new whiskey operation in Georgetown. According to a press release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office, the nearly $51 million investment will create a projected 45 jobs. “Our state’s bourbon industry...
GEORGETOWN, KY
lanereport.com

Lisa DeVaughn Foley named managing member of Kentucky CPA firm

RICHMOND, Ky. — Baldwin CPAs is pleased to announce that Lisa DeVaughn Foley has been elected Managing Member effective January 1, 2023. Ms. Foley brings more than 30 years of accounting and tax experience to the role. Presently, she oversees the Elevate practice, which provides outsourced CFO, compilation, cloud accounting, and client payroll services for various industries, including construction, healthcare, real estate, restaurants, retail, and professional services.
RICHMOND, KY
foxlexington.com

University of Kentucky professor wins $600,000 award

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A University of Kentucky professor is the recipient of the National Science Foundations Career Award. Dr. Martha E. Grady was awarded $600,000 for her work on biofilm survival on implant surfaces. According to Grady, a biofilm is a layer of bacteria that sticks to...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Anderson County Schools releasing students early Tuesday

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Anderson County Schools will release students early Tuesday. According to a Facebook post, there has been a waterline leak or break that could result in there not being any water at Sparrow Early Childhood Center or Emma B. Ward Elementary School. A Lawrenceburg city official...
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Body that had ‘a lot of decomposition’ found in shed

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Madison County. The coroner says the body of a man was found Monday morning in a shed off Fifth Street in Richmond. The person has not yet been identified. We’re told the body had a lot of decomposition. The...
RICHMOND, KY

