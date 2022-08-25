Effective: 2022-08-30 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Orange County Coastal EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. High temperatures will rise well into the 80s at the beaches and into the 90s away from the immediate coast by this weekend. Humid conditions will make it feel even hotter. Lows will only fall into the 70s each night. * WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO