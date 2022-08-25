ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

theScore

Zaha underlines importance to Palace in 1-1 draw with Brentford

LONDON (AP) — Wilfried Zaha emphasized his importance to Crystal Palace ahead of deadline day in the transfer market, but his team had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Brentford following Yoane Wissa's late equalizer on Tuesday. Zaha, who is reportedly a target for Chelsea and Arsenal before...
PREMIER LEAGUE
theScore

10 thoughts from the weekend's thrilling Premier League action

TheScore examines the most important developments and discusses the biggest talking points from another rip-roaring weekend in England's top flight. A familiar scene played out at the Molineux Stadium on Sunday: Even with Wolverhampton Wanderers conceding the lion's share of possession to visiting outfit Newcastle United, the result, another 1-0 victory, looked like a safe bet. Ruben Neves' long-range strike minutes before halftime created the separation Wolves needed to defend the rest of the way.
PREMIER LEAGUE
theScore

Manchester United agree to €100M signing of Antony from Ajax

Manchester United reached an agreement with Ajax for the transfer of Antony on Tuesday, subject to the winger passing a medical and finalizing personal terms for his move to Old Trafford. Ajax will receive €95 million up front, with the overall fee potentially rising to €100 million after add-ons....
PREMIER LEAGUE
theScore

2022 World Cup kits: From Mexican roots to Japanese traditions

MADRID (AP) — Mexico will bring its indigenous roots to the field. Germany will be inspired by its first game more than 100 years ago. Japan will feature its origami traditions. Argentina will promote gender equality. It's becoming easier to picture the look of the World Cup in three...
WORLD
theScore

Belgian GP Takeaways: Max in own world, Merc and Ferrari battle for 2nd

Welcome back from summer break! Following each race weekend this season, theScore's editors will offer their takeaways. We continue with the Belgian GP:. Formula 1's summer break brought a storm of change, with driver moves and new technical directives being the talk of the paddock. However, one constant remained the same from the last time out in Hungary to Sunday's action in Spa: Max Verstappen is still unstoppable.
MOTORSPORTS

