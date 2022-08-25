ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

Sabres sign Tage Thompson to 7-year extension with $7.14M AAV

The Buffalo Sabres signed forward Tage Thompson to a seven-year extension worth $50 million on Tuesday. The new pact begins in 2023-24. Thompson has one year remaining on his current deal with a cap hit of $1.4 million. The 24-year-old would have become a restricted free agent once the contract expired.
BUFFALO, NY
theScore

Stutzle believes Senators can push for playoff spot: 'Expectations are high'

Tim Stutzle is confident a busy offseason has the Ottawa Senators on the rise. The club reinforced its roster by trading for Alex DeBrincat and Cam Talbot while signing Claude Giroux in free agency. Core forward Josh Norris also inked an eight-year extension. "The expectations are high," Stutzle told NHL.com's...
NHL
theScore

Giroux drawing motivation from doubt ahead of Senators debut

New Ottawa Senators center Claude Giroux may be 34 years old and past the prime of his career, but the veteran is just as driven as ever heading into his first season in Canada's capital. "Every summer, I find ways to motivate myself. This year, it's pretty easy to motivate...
NHL
theScore

Avalanche's Makar: We know we're capable of winning Cup again

Can the Colorado Avalanche continue their reign of terror and become back-to-back Stanley Cup champions?. Defensive dynamo Cale Makar says the team sure believes so. "We know that we have the capability of potentially doing it again," he said Monday during an appearance on "Tim and Friends." "It goes back to the competitiveness, I feel like everybody makes it here because they have a certain edge of competitiveness.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Galchenyuk
Person
Phil Kessel
theScore

10 NFL veterans who could be traded or cut as teams finalize rosters

Here, theScore evaluates 10 notable names who could be released or traded ahead of the NFL's Tuesday 4 p.m. ET deadline to cut rosters down to 53 players. No player has been the subject of more trade speculation this offseason than Garoppolo, but all that talk has come to nothing so far. The San Francisco 49ers signal-caller's future is even murkier than it was at the end of last season after nearly every potential suitor solidified its quarterback room while Garoppolo recovered from shoulder surgery. San Francisco has said it's willing to pay Garoppolo's salary rather than cut him, but it's likely a bluff to keep his trade market alive. Keeping Garoppolo will only undermine Trey Lance's position if the youngster struggles. At this stage, Garoppolo would do well to push for his release and position himself as the go-to option for the first contender to lose its starter.
NFL
theScore

Atkins after Angels sweep Jays: 'Expecting perfection' is a trap

Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins isn't ready to hit the panic button after his team was outscored 22-3 in a three-game sweep at home by the Los Angeles Angels. "It can become easy to fall in the trap of expecting perfection from human beings, which isn't going to happen," Atkins said Monday, according to Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup#Arizona Coyotes
theScore

Dodgers place 16-game winner Gonsolin on IL with forearm strain

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed right-hander Tony Gonsolin on the injured list with a forearm strain retroactive to Aug. 26, the team announced Monday. Gonsolin was scheduled to start Monday's contest against the Miami Marlins, but Michael Grove will get the nod instead. Los Angeles recalled Grove from the minors to take Gonsolin's roster spot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

Giants backup QB Taylor hurt against Jets in preseason game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Giants backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor was carted from the sideline Sunday after injuring his back in the annual preseason game against the rival New York Jets, but coach Brian Daboll didn't think he was seriously hurt. “He just landed hard,” Daboll said of the...
NFL
theScore

Nadal overcomes slow start to win 1st match at US Open since 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s first U.S. Open match since 2019 ended with a four-set victory over a player making his Grand Slam debut. Nadal improved to 20-0 in matches at major tournaments this season by beating Australian wild-card entry Rinky Hijikata 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 across more than three hours in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday night.
TENNIS
theScore

Report: Dolphins signing former Patriots, Lions DE Trey Flowers

The Miami Dolphins are signing free-agent pass-rusher Trey Flowers to a one-year contract worth $2.1 million, a source told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Flowers, a seven-year veteran, played the first four seasons of his NFL career for the New England Patriots, winning two Super Bowls with Miami's AFC East rival.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

Verlander exits start vs. Orioles with right calf discomfort

Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander exited his start Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles with right calf discomfort. Verlander felt something in his calf while covering first base in the third inning and immediately told trainers about the issue, manager Dusty Baker said following the Astros' 3-1 win. He's scheduled to undergo medical imaging on Monday, which will determine the exact nature of the injury.
BALTIMORE, MD
theScore

Raiders trade Mullen to Cardinals

The Las Vegas Raiders are trading cornerback Trayvon Mullen to the Arizona Cardinals, his agent Kevin Conner told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Cardinals are sending a 2023 conditional seventh-round pick back to the Raiders that could become a sixth-round selection if Mullen is active for 10 games, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reports.
GLENDALE, AZ
theScore

Brady's 'final' touchdown football up for auction again

The football that Tom Brady used to throw what was briefly believed to be the final touchdown pass of his career is back on the auction block. The ball was tossed into the stands after Brady connected with Mike Evans on a 55-yard touchdown pass during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' NFC divisional-round loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Jan. 23, 2022. Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Feb. 1, 2022, only to reverse his decision 40 days later.
NFL
theScore

Beal has 'huge desire to want to make it work here and win' with Wizards

Bradley Beal has experienced his share of disappointments with the Washington Wizards, but he remains fully committed to the organization. The All-Star guard opened up about his loyalty to the Wizards in an interview with Laura Schreffler of Haute Living, highlighting the great relationship he has with the team's higher-ups.
WASHINGTON, DC
theScore

CFB Week 1: Best bets for Thursday night

You should be happy if you got out of Week 0 making a profit, given the uncertainty involved in a strange slate of games. A 3-2 start gets us the first of many steps closer to our season-long point spread goal of close to 60%. We click further up the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
theScore

NFL futures: Best bets to make, miss playoffs

As we approach the season's kickoff on Sept. 8, it's time to examine a macro-market that reflects every team's core goal: to make the playoffs. Barring unforeseeable practice injuries and suspensions, NFL teams are what they are from a personnel standpoint. To help define value, we'll look at three bets on either side: a favorite in the market, a team with less than a 50% chance, and a long shot (+350 or longer).
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy