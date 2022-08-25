Read full article on original website
Sabres sign Tage Thompson to 7-year extension with $7.14M AAV
The Buffalo Sabres signed forward Tage Thompson to a seven-year extension worth $50 million on Tuesday. The new pact begins in 2023-24. Thompson has one year remaining on his current deal with a cap hit of $1.4 million. The 24-year-old would have become a restricted free agent once the contract expired.
Stutzle believes Senators can push for playoff spot: 'Expectations are high'
Tim Stutzle is confident a busy offseason has the Ottawa Senators on the rise. The club reinforced its roster by trading for Alex DeBrincat and Cam Talbot while signing Claude Giroux in free agency. Core forward Josh Norris also inked an eight-year extension. "The expectations are high," Stutzle told NHL.com's...
Giroux drawing motivation from doubt ahead of Senators debut
New Ottawa Senators center Claude Giroux may be 34 years old and past the prime of his career, but the veteran is just as driven as ever heading into his first season in Canada's capital. "Every summer, I find ways to motivate myself. This year, it's pretty easy to motivate...
Avalanche's Makar: We know we're capable of winning Cup again
Can the Colorado Avalanche continue their reign of terror and become back-to-back Stanley Cup champions?. Defensive dynamo Cale Makar says the team sure believes so. "We know that we have the capability of potentially doing it again," he said Monday during an appearance on "Tim and Friends." "It goes back to the competitiveness, I feel like everybody makes it here because they have a certain edge of competitiveness.
The story of the 2022 Red Sox is a pitching failure, and not easily solved
August has brought no respite from this team's maddening inconsistency. The horror show at Fenway Park this season has been a pitching one first and foremost. That can be easy to lose with all the losing, but the evidence Sunday spread across the megalopolis. On Sunday afternoon in Washington, Patrick...
10 NFL veterans who could be traded or cut as teams finalize rosters
Here, theScore evaluates 10 notable names who could be released or traded ahead of the NFL's Tuesday 4 p.m. ET deadline to cut rosters down to 53 players. No player has been the subject of more trade speculation this offseason than Garoppolo, but all that talk has come to nothing so far. The San Francisco 49ers signal-caller's future is even murkier than it was at the end of last season after nearly every potential suitor solidified its quarterback room while Garoppolo recovered from shoulder surgery. San Francisco has said it's willing to pay Garoppolo's salary rather than cut him, but it's likely a bluff to keep his trade market alive. Keeping Garoppolo will only undermine Trey Lance's position if the youngster struggles. At this stage, Garoppolo would do well to push for his release and position himself as the go-to option for the first contender to lose its starter.
Atkins after Angels sweep Jays: 'Expecting perfection' is a trap
Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins isn't ready to hit the panic button after his team was outscored 22-3 in a three-game sweep at home by the Los Angeles Angels. "It can become easy to fall in the trap of expecting perfection from human beings, which isn't going to happen," Atkins said Monday, according to Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.
49ers' Shanahan shocked by Garoppolo's return: 'Win-win' move
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was as surprised as anyone by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's return to the team this year but believes the move is good for both sides. "To me, it seems like everyone was just waiting for us to cut him so they could see how...
Dodgers place 16-game winner Gonsolin on IL with forearm strain
The Los Angeles Dodgers placed right-hander Tony Gonsolin on the injured list with a forearm strain retroactive to Aug. 26, the team announced Monday. Gonsolin was scheduled to start Monday's contest against the Miami Marlins, but Michael Grove will get the nod instead. Los Angeles recalled Grove from the minors to take Gonsolin's roster spot.
Giants backup QB Taylor hurt against Jets in preseason game
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Giants backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor was carted from the sideline Sunday after injuring his back in the annual preseason game against the rival New York Jets, but coach Brian Daboll didn't think he was seriously hurt. “He just landed hard,” Daboll said of the...
Nadal overcomes slow start to win 1st match at US Open since 2019
NEW YORK (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s first U.S. Open match since 2019 ended with a four-set victory over a player making his Grand Slam debut. Nadal improved to 20-0 in matches at major tournaments this season by beating Australian wild-card entry Rinky Hijikata 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 across more than three hours in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday night.
Report: Dolphins signing former Patriots, Lions DE Trey Flowers
The Miami Dolphins are signing free-agent pass-rusher Trey Flowers to a one-year contract worth $2.1 million, a source told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Flowers, a seven-year veteran, played the first four seasons of his NFL career for the New England Patriots, winning two Super Bowls with Miami's AFC East rival.
CFL award rankings: Rourke's injury shakes up 2 races, East contenders emerge
It's almost Labor Day, which means we're nearing the home stretch of the CFL season. And while the West Division remains elite, some excellent individual seasons are finally coming together out east. Now that 12 weeks have passed, here's a look at where the races stand for three of the...
theScore
Verlander exits start vs. Orioles with right calf discomfort
Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander exited his start Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles with right calf discomfort. Verlander felt something in his calf while covering first base in the third inning and immediately told trainers about the issue, manager Dusty Baker said following the Astros' 3-1 win. He's scheduled to undergo medical imaging on Monday, which will determine the exact nature of the injury.
Best of Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird's passing and assists: Part I
Earlier this year, the fine folks over at NBC Sports Boston put together an excellent 10-part video series on the best highlights from Hall of Fame Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird that helped carry fans through the slowest part of the 2021-22 regular season. That well behind us, the folks...
Raiders trade Mullen to Cardinals
The Las Vegas Raiders are trading cornerback Trayvon Mullen to the Arizona Cardinals, his agent Kevin Conner told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Cardinals are sending a 2023 conditional seventh-round pick back to the Raiders that could become a sixth-round selection if Mullen is active for 10 games, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reports.
Brady's 'final' touchdown football up for auction again
The football that Tom Brady used to throw what was briefly believed to be the final touchdown pass of his career is back on the auction block. The ball was tossed into the stands after Brady connected with Mike Evans on a 55-yard touchdown pass during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' NFC divisional-round loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Jan. 23, 2022. Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Feb. 1, 2022, only to reverse his decision 40 days later.
Beal has 'huge desire to want to make it work here and win' with Wizards
Bradley Beal has experienced his share of disappointments with the Washington Wizards, but he remains fully committed to the organization. The All-Star guard opened up about his loyalty to the Wizards in an interview with Laura Schreffler of Haute Living, highlighting the great relationship he has with the team's higher-ups.
CFB Week 1: Best bets for Thursday night
You should be happy if you got out of Week 0 making a profit, given the uncertainty involved in a strange slate of games. A 3-2 start gets us the first of many steps closer to our season-long point spread goal of close to 60%. We click further up the...
NFL futures: Best bets to make, miss playoffs
As we approach the season's kickoff on Sept. 8, it's time to examine a macro-market that reflects every team's core goal: to make the playoffs. Barring unforeseeable practice injuries and suspensions, NFL teams are what they are from a personnel standpoint. To help define value, we'll look at three bets on either side: a favorite in the market, a team with less than a 50% chance, and a long shot (+350 or longer).
