Read full article on original website
Related
KevinMD.com
The appendix: an ancient organ for the modern age
An excerpt from Tornado of Life: A Doctor’s Journey Through Constraints and Creativity in the ER. Reprinted with permission from The MIT Press. Copyright 2022. The appendix is a body part with an image problem. Derived from the Latin word for “hanging on,” the term can mean a bodily outgrowth or a supplementary material attached at the end of a document. The anatomical appendix is a tubular sac tagged on to the lower end of the colon. The point being, it’s extra—tolerated, but never celebrated.
techaiapp.com
What Are Liposomal Supplements? The Science + Top Picks
IT’S NO SECRET that we get as excited about superfoods and supplements around here as some editors do about shoes and handbags. (What’s the point of stepping out in a great shoe if your skin and mood are lackluster from nutrient gaps?) Last month, Cymbiotika sent us their...
Comments / 0