BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of the comfort food classics, a great pound cake was always part of every mother and grandmother’s repertoire. The cake derives its name from the original recipe: one pound eggs, one pound butter, one pound sugar and one pound flour, but thankfully it has evolved over the years. This particular recipe creates a cake that is extremely fine-textured and is covered with a lemon glaze that is almost as thick as a frosting. It makes a great dessert for the Labor Day Weekend celebration!

