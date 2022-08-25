Read full article on original website
froggyweb.com
Driver and passenger arrested following Fargo-Moorhead police chase
FARGO (KFGO) – Two people are in custody following a police chase that began shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday when a Fargo officer attempted to make a traffic stop on the Main Avenue Bridge. The driver refused to stop and drove into Moorhead where Moorhead police picked up the...
froggyweb.com
Motorcyclist hospitalized with life threatening injuries after Fargo crash
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police responded to a serious motorcycle crash last night. It happened just after 9:30pm at the intersection of 42nd St. S. and 9th Ave. S. when a motorcycle was hit by another vehicle. The driver of the motorcycle was transferred by ambulance to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The crash is still under investigation.
froggyweb.com
Fargo Police ask for help in locating dangerous suspect
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police are asking for assistance in locating 31-year-old Robin Heinonen. He’s wanted in a terrorizing incident and is considered armed and dangerous. Heinonen is a Native American about 5′10″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. The man is also known to wear glasses...
froggyweb.com
Driver escaped injury when truck flips on I-94 near Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. – A close call for a pickup driver after he lost control of his vehicle while pulling a trailer in the eastbound lane of Interstate 94 near Valley City Sunday morning. The driver told authorities that while he was traveling with the cruise control on, the...
froggyweb.com
Attorney General: Officer justified in Netterville shooting
FARGO (KFGO) – North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley has ruled that the actions of the Fargo police officer who shot and killed a man in early July were justified. 28-year-old Shane Netterville died after he was shot in the chest by 11-year veteran officer Adam O’Brien while O’Brien was investigating a call about a suspicious van in a garage in south Fargo on July 8.
froggyweb.com
Record Enrollment Reported For Moorhead Area Public Schools
MOORHEAD – Moorhead Area Public Schools is reporting a record enrollment to start the new school year. There are 7,427 students in grades K-12. That is 91 more students than the first day of school in 2021. The largest class in the district is 7th grade with 626 students....
