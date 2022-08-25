Read full article on original website
Related
mymixfm.com
WTWO career fair at the Terre Haute Convention Center
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Jobseekers had the opportunity to meet a wide variety of local employers today. WTWO hosted a career fair and job expo at the Terre Haute Convention Center. Presented by First Financial Bank, the event featured dozens of local companies and organizations looking to fill open positions.
mymixfm.com
$19 million construction project in full-swing at North Vermillion
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A nearly $19-million construction project is in full swing at the North Vermillion Community School Corporation. From the walls to the lockers, to the classrooms, North Vermillion High School is getting a complete upgrade. Classrooms are being expanded and upgraded, security has been enhanced,
mymixfm.com
Terre Haute Children’s Museum unveils new expansion
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The community now has a new space to enjoy at the Terre Haute Children’s Museum. The museum cut the ribbon Tuesday on a brand new multipurpose room. The $170,000 renovation project was supported by private donations and a grant from the Wabash Valley...
mymixfm.com
Indiana man arrested on kidnapping count after missing 11-year-old girl found at his home, police say
FRANKLIN, Ind. — Police arrested a Franklin man on Sunday after officers say they found a missing 11-year-old Illinois girl at his home. The girl was declared missing out of Vermilion County, Illinois on Saturday. The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mymixfm.com
Wabash Valley Coin Club hosts annual fall show
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Wabash Valley Coin Club was back at the Vigo County Fairgrounds this weekend, hosting local dealers and collectors for their annual fall show. Treasurer Marvin Mericle said, as someone who’s been involved in collecting for decades, it’s a show he looks forward to....
mymixfm.com
Firefighters rescue dog that fell in well in Northern Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Firefighters rescued a dog that had fallen into a well in northern Terre Haute. According to the Terre Haute Fire Department, crews were dispatched around 9 a.m. Tuesday to help in the rescue of a dog that had fallen into a 10-foot deep well on North 12th Street.
mymixfm.com
Idle Creek finishing up renovations to event center
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Idle Creek Golf Course is primed to open a new, 4,500 sq. ft. facility that will be open to the public starting next week. Rick Jenkins, who owns the golf course, said he wanted to offer something new in light of new developments coming around Terre Haute.
mymixfm.com
VU receives $1M grant to expand pre-college programs
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vincennes University is the recipient of a $1 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. The grant comes from its initiative, Indiana Youth Programs on Campus. The funding will allow VU to expand multi-day summer curriculum such as the Summer STEM Academy, Techmester, and Jobs for...
RELATED PEOPLE
mymixfm.com
Water service could expand in the Terre Town area
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The City of Terre Haute and Indiana American Water are gauging community interest about expanding local water services in the Terre Town area. This comes after numerous concerns from residents about well water. A public forum was held at Terre Town Elementary School where...
mymixfm.com
Local organizations launch “See You in Terre Haute” App
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, along with the city’s Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, launched the “See You In Terre Haute” app on Wednesday. The chamber’s director of community engagement Josh Alsip said he hopes the app can help showcase the...
mymixfm.com
THPD: No viable threat to VCSC school
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police in Terre Haute are responding to rumors after social media posts regarding threats to Vigo County Schools gained traction. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, investigators have found that there is no viable threat involved. Police added that they have alerted VCSC...
mymixfm.com
Following string of deadly crashes, law enforcement wary of speeding
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Following a series of deadly crashes over the weekend, law enforcement are issuing reminders on the dangers of speeding and the importance of safe driving practices. Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames said the start of the pandemic also brought along problems of speeding across...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mymixfm.com
SR 63 rollover crash kills Shelburn man
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A Shelburn man has died following a single vehicle rollover crash in Sullivan County Tuesday. According to Indiana State Police, 70-year-old Allen L. Clough of Shelburn died as a result of the crash. The cause was reportedly a structural issue with the truck that caused Clough to lose control.
mymixfm.com
NICU Awareness Day coming to Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — You can help babies in the newborn intensive care unit, or NICU, during NICU Awareness month. In a lead-up to the month, Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett proclaimed September 30 as NICU Awareness Day in Terre Haute. Project Sweet Peas, a non-profit, encourages people...
mymixfm.com
VCSC announces 2-hour-delay for active shooter training
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials with the Vigo County School Corporation have announced that students and families can expect a 2-hour-delay due to an upcoming training session. According to VCSC, on September 19 all schools in the organization will observe a 2-hour-delay. The reason for the delay is...
mymixfm.com
6 years for Danville man for Domestic Battery
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–A Danville man was sentenced last week to 6 years for domestic battery. On February 24, officials said the court heard evidence that ultimately convicted Timothy Sutton. According to officials, he violently attacked two people with a hammer. He attacked them as they were returning to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mymixfm.com
Danville murder victim identified
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who died in a shooting early Sunday morning in Danville. Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victim as 31-year-old Jonathan E. Barry of Danville. McFadden added that Barry’s family has been notified and an autopsy will be performed on Monday.
mymixfm.com
No injuries reported after a wreck on SR 641
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — No injuries were reported after a motor vehicle accident in Vigo County. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office social media, it happened on State Road 641 near McDaniel Road. Deputies are on scene until the wreck is cleaned up and the investigation...
mymixfm.com
Man sentenced for trying to strangle woman
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– A Danville man was sentenced to 6.5 years for domestic battery. On August 24, Circuit Judge Charles Hall sentenced Pierre Miller for an argument that resulted in him attempting to choke a woman. Officials said the victim tried to get away, but Miller grabbed her and threw her to the ground. He held her down and took away her phone, said officials.
mymixfm.com
‘It was senseless’: friend of Danville murder victim speaks out
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – A 31-year-old man is dead after he was shot early Sunday morning in Danville. Police said he was shot multiple times inside a house. Danville police said officers were called to the house about two hours earlier for a loud party, and noticed there were multiple people there. They were called back later for a report of shots fired.
Comments / 0