How to easily save $150 on the Samsung Galaxy S22 while supplies last
While Samsung may have dropped the latest Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphones, the tech giant's non-folding line, the Samsung Galaxy S22, can still be picked up. Best of all, if you've been eyeing it but holding off because of the price, there's great news. Today only, you can get the S22 for only $650 -- its lowest price ever, and you can save $150 on the 128GB model.
Prepare for power outages and save $100 with this solar generator
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Power outages aren't just an annoyance. Depending on how long they last, they can be life-changing -- especially for those who work from home. Whether it's damage to the power grid from natural disasters, cyberattacks, or simply a systemic failure like Texas's in 2021, homeowners need to be prepared.
Want to save your aging computer? Try these Linux distributions
As someone who's been around the block a few hundred times with technology, one of the things that have always bugged me the most is what is called "planned obsolescence." What this means is that software and hardware vendors seem to make sure consumers are going to have to eventually purchase new hardware because the software they need won't run on old systems.
eBay launches Labor Day coupon, enjoy 15% more off sales including iPhones, game consoles, home tech
Labor Day is fast approaching and ahead of the US celebration, eBay is offering customers a further 15% off its technology sale. The online marketplace is where you can find anything from second-hand clothing to furniture. However, there's also a dedicated area for new and refurbished technology, including smartphones, laptops, smart Internet of Things (IoT) devices, gaming consoles, headphones, drones, and more.
How to kill a process in Linux
Every application and service on your Linux machine runs as a process. And, for the most part, those processes run fairly smoothly. Every so often, however, you might find a process (an application or a service) that goes astray and either slows down your system or causes other problems (such as a locked-up desktop).
Assemble your own portable storage with this Satechi SSD enclosure
I'm a big fan of Satechi hardware. The company makes all sorts of docks and peripherals and storage devices that look and feel like Apple hardware. The latest in the Satechi line is a new USB-C NVME and SATA SSD enclosure. The idea is simple. You buy the solid-state drive...
Drop's new Sense75 mechanical keyboard is ultraclean
After more than a week of teases, Drop finally took the wraps off its new Sense75 keyboard, a 75% model featuring a gasket-mounted plate and a unique underlighting system. Drop calls the new item an "enthusiast-level" board and seems to be positioning it a step or so beyond its existing offerings, like the 65% Drop ALT and the tenkeyless Drop CTRL in terms of construction, features, and price.
The $99 Corsair HS80 RGB USB makes expensive podcast mics obsolete
The HS80 RGB USB from Corsair is a premium-grade, wired headset for PC gamers. Like its little sibling, the HS65 Surround, it features Dolby Audio 7.1CH virtual surround sound, but sets itself apart with EQ presets, better sound quality, and RGB lighting. Corsair's HS80 RGB USB headset is one of...
How to install and configure AfterStep window manager on Ubuntu
In a recent article on cool things you can do with the Linux desktop that you can't do with MacOS or Windows, I mentioned a few of the many Linux desktops I've used over the years. One of those desktops (actually, a window manager) was instrumental in helping me to realize just how cool Linux is.
Save $2600 on the HP ZBook Studio G8 laptop in Labor Day sale
HP's 2022 Labor Day deals have begun with an impressive array of discounts on laptops, desktops, and peripherals. Labor Day is fast approaching. Set to officially launch on Monday, September 5, many companies have chosen to start earlier -- and organizations ranging from Best Buy to Walmart already have sales on technology worth exploring.
The Anker 625 is the perfect solar panel for off-grid adventures
A few weeks ago I tested Anker's new 757 Powerhouse power station. Think of this like a giant power bank that can even output mains AC power. Well, the Anker 625 solar panel is the perfect partner to the 757 Powerhouse. There's a lot I like about the Anker 625...
A pair of cute, trash-loving drones are cleaning up the Great Lakes
The beaches of the Great Lakes are beautiful. That is, when they're not covered in trash. This is a big problem and requires solutions of various kinds. At least in the near term, the region is getting some help from an unlikely partnership, and a pair of cute, trash-loving robots.
SEKO Live Launches ‘One Touch’ to Reduce the Risk of Returns of Big and Bulky Home Delivery Products
ITASCA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2022-- SEKO Logistics (SEKO), a leading global logistics provider, launched the latest version of SEKO Live to ensure seamless installations and reduce the risk of returns through instant ‘one touch’ communications with off-site product experts. This launch delivers their client’s specialist, technical and customer service support straight to the doors of consumers who are buying big and bulky items. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005557/en/ SEKO Logistics launched the latest version of SEKO Live to ensure seamless installations and reduce the risk of returns through instant ‘one touch’ communications with off-site product experts. (Photo: Business Wire)
This is the perfect backup tool for photographers and drone pilots
Photographers, videographers, and drone operators can create many gigabytes of data in no time at all. I know the feeling of ending the day with a handful of SD and microSD cards that are holding my precious data. Now, I don't like only having a single copy of important data....
Xiaomi Book S 12.4-inch review: An affordable Windows on Arm 2-in-1
Xiaomi is best known for its mobile phones in the UK, but the Chinese company also sells a range of other devices including smart speakers, home security kit, wearables and earbuds. Its portfolio now includes the Xiaomi Book S 12.4-inch tablet, which costs £599.99 in the UK (reduced from £649.99). There are also two optional extras: the £129 Xiaomi Book S 12.4-inch Keyboard, which turns it into a 2-in-1 detachable, and the £89.99 Xiaomi Smart Pen. We had all three components for review, bringing the total price tag to £818.98.
Get 25TB of lifetime cloud storage and auto backups for only $200
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. There are many ways for your computer files to disappear forever: malfunctions, accidents, malware, and more. If you don't keep them backed up, the consequences can be catastrophic. So why take chances when you can purchase a Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan that offers 25TB of lifetime cloud storage with automatic encrypted backups? Right now, you can subscribe for only $199.99.
