The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Power outages aren't just an annoyance. Depending on how long they last, they can be life-changing -- especially for those who work from home. Whether it's damage to the power grid from natural disasters, cyberattacks, or simply a systemic failure like Texas's in 2021, homeowners need to be prepared.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO