Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
The $99 Corsair HS80 RGB USB makes expensive podcast mics obsolete
The HS80 RGB USB from Corsair is a premium-grade, wired headset for PC gamers. Like its little sibling, the HS65 Surround, it features Dolby Audio 7.1CH virtual surround sound, but sets itself apart with EQ presets, better sound quality, and RGB lighting. Corsair's HS80 RGB USB headset is one of...
ZDNet
Level-up your PC gaming: Save $250 on the Gigabyte Aorus 5 laptop
If you're willing to wait a few weeks to get it, GIGABYTE has a deal for portable PC gaming available. While it's back ordered, you can get the GIGABYTE AORUS 5 gaming laptop for $250 off the original price right now, so it's $1249. Plus, when you order it right now, you can get 15 months of Microsoft Office 365 for free.
ZDNet
Drop's new Sense75 mechanical keyboard is ultraclean
After more than a week of teases, Drop finally took the wraps off its new Sense75 keyboard, a 75% model featuring a gasket-mounted plate and a unique underlighting system. Drop calls the new item an "enthusiast-level" board and seems to be positioning it a step or so beyond its existing offerings, like the 65% Drop ALT and the tenkeyless Drop CTRL in terms of construction, features, and price.
ZDNet
How to easily save $150 on the Samsung Galaxy S22 while supplies last
While Samsung may have dropped the latest Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphones, the tech giant's non-folding line, the Samsung Galaxy S22, can still be picked up. Best of all, if you've been eyeing it but holding off because of the price, there's great news. Today only, you can get the S22 for only $650 -- its lowest price ever, and you can save $150 on the 128GB model.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ZDNet
Samsung's 75-inch QLED 4K TV and soundbar bundle is 40% off on Amazon
If you're itching to upgrade your home theater with Labor Day deals, right now is the time to buy. The Samsung 75-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN95B Series Mini LED smart TV is currently on sale for 40% off when you pair it with the HW-Q990B 11.1.4ch soundbar. And, it's just in time for the new Lord of the Rings series to drop on Amazon Prime this Friday. Right now, you can get the duo for only $3,499.
ZDNet
Save $2600 on the HP ZBook Studio G8 laptop in Labor Day sale
HP's 2022 Labor Day deals have begun with an impressive array of discounts on laptops, desktops, and peripherals. Labor Day is fast approaching. Set to officially launch on Monday, September 5, many companies have chosen to start earlier -- and organizations ranging from Best Buy to Walmart already have sales on technology worth exploring.
ZDNet
Assemble your own portable storage with this Satechi SSD enclosure
I'm a big fan of Satechi hardware. The company makes all sorts of docks and peripherals and storage devices that look and feel like Apple hardware. The latest in the Satechi line is a new USB-C NVME and SATA SSD enclosure. The idea is simple. You buy the solid-state drive...
ZDNet
eBay launches Labor Day coupon, enjoy 15% more off sales including iPhones, game consoles, home tech
Labor Day is fast approaching and ahead of the US celebration, eBay is offering customers a further 15% off its technology sale. The online marketplace is where you can find anything from second-hand clothing to furniture. However, there's also a dedicated area for new and refurbished technology, including smartphones, laptops, smart Internet of Things (IoT) devices, gaming consoles, headphones, drones, and more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ZDNet
Montblanc's $1,300 Wear OS smartwatch isn't all that smart (yet)
While millions enjoy wearing smartwatches that last for just over a day before needing a charge, there are also people who enjoy wearing luxury smartwatches that offer limited functionality with elegant designs. The new Montblanc Summit 3 attempts to bridge the gap by offering high-end watch hardware with the intelligence of the Google Wear OS platform.
NFL・
ZDNet
The Nokia T20 proves Android tablets are still going strong
I'd all but given up on Android tablets. Sure, I still use them for certain things (such as teleprompters and the occasional game). But had you asked me a couple of years ago, I would have said the Android tablet market was dead, and there's little hope of reviving it. Most of the tablets I'd tested were low-end knock-offs that could barely hold their own had trouble running the apps I needed. And then there was the last Samsung tablet I purchased, which gave me roughly a year before the battery life showed its weakness and the performance lagged (even after a factory reset).
ZDNet
The 5 best iPad drawing apps: Draw your digital masterpiece
Many things today have gone digital, and drawing apps are no exception. They are an easy and affordable way to create digital art without any fuss. No longer do you need to collect paints and brushes, nor do you need to worry about pesky paper cuts from a stubborn paper canvas. Instead, you have a wide-open screen ready for your best creativity and next work of art.
ZDNet
AMD's new Ryzen 7000 CPU promises big performance boost for high-end PCs
AMD will soon start shipping its new "Zen 4" architecture Ryzen 7000 series processors, bringing a speed post of 29% compared to its Ryzen 5000 series. AMD's four new CPUs apply pressure on Intel in the market for high-end PCs and aim to deliver what will appeal to gamers, content creators, and others who want the best performance.
ZDNet
How to get your iPhone ready for the new iOS 16
IOS 16 is coming soon to your iPhone in the next few weeks. And while most will blindly hit install, I like to take a few precautionary steps to make sure that the process goes smoothly and I don't end up losing data. After all, data loss is one sure...
ZDNet
The Anker 625 is the perfect solar panel for off-grid adventures
A few weeks ago I tested Anker's new 757 Powerhouse power station. Think of this like a giant power bank that can even output mains AC power. Well, the Anker 625 solar panel is the perfect partner to the 757 Powerhouse. There's a lot I like about the Anker 625...
ZDNet
Notion's Evernote import has frustrating design flaws. Here's how I got around them
I started writing my blog posts for ZDNET in Evernote back in 2012. With a few minor exceptions, every one of those posts was written, and had a first edit, in Evernote. I quite like Evernote and pay for a professional plan. One of the key benefits of Evernote was (note the past tense) that I could sync between computers. I usually write my articles on my MacBook Air. Once the article is done, my wife (who has years of experience as a managing editor) does an editing pass with me from the couch, using a Mac mini that is connected to a big screen in our family room. I then submit the edited article to ZDNET's editors for review.
ZDNet
Microsoft to enact new cloud outsourcing and hosting licensing changes which still don't address core customer concerns
On August 29, Microsoft went public with promised cloud outsourcing and hosting changes which officials first outlined earlier this year. These changes, which will take effect on October 1, 2022, still don't address some of the core customer and partner complaints which led to Microsoft revising its policies in these areas.
ZDNet
How to kill a process in Linux
Every application and service on your Linux machine runs as a process. And, for the most part, those processes run fairly smoothly. Every so often, however, you might find a process (an application or a service) that goes astray and either slows down your system or causes other problems (such as a locked-up desktop).
ZDNet
How to make money on Amazon by sharing your favorite products
If you have social media, you have probably heard the words, "linked on my Amazon storefront." Influencers will shamelessly plug their storefronts because every time you buy something from their favorites page, they get a commission. Good news: now you can do it, too. To open your own storefront, just apply to the Amazon Influencer Program.
ZDNet
This is the perfect backup tool for photographers and drone pilots
Photographers, videographers, and drone operators can create many gigabytes of data in no time at all. I know the feeling of ending the day with a handful of SD and microSD cards that are holding my precious data. Now, I don't like only having a single copy of important data....
ZDNet
Microsoft's Arm-based Azure VMs are ready to roll
In April, Microsoft announced a preview of Arm support on Azure virtual machines. Today, August 29, officials said these Arm-based VMs on Azure would be generally available this week, starting September 1. Microsoft brought Arm to Azure VMs via its work with Ampere Computing, a startup that makes server chips....
Comments / 0