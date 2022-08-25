I started writing my blog posts for ZDNET in Evernote back in 2012. With a few minor exceptions, every one of those posts was written, and had a first edit, in Evernote. I quite like Evernote and pay for a professional plan. One of the key benefits of Evernote was (note the past tense) that I could sync between computers. I usually write my articles on my MacBook Air. Once the article is done, my wife (who has years of experience as a managing editor) does an editing pass with me from the couch, using a Mac mini that is connected to a big screen in our family room. I then submit the edited article to ZDNET's editors for review.

