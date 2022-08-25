Read full article on original website
Pedestrian killed on I-65: Car found, Mobile Police searching for driver
UPDATE: Mobile Police said they located the vehicle involved in a deadly hit and run on I-65 southbound near the Airport Boulevard and Dauphin Street exits. Police said they are still working to locate the driver. UPDATE (7:35 p.m.): One lane is now being opened on I-65 southbound for traffic to flow. MOBILE, Ala. (WRKG) […]
Attempted carjacking at University Blvd, car stolen at Airport Blvd moments later
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a man after one person was carjacked at Airport Boulevard. Before the carjacking, police said he tried to commit another carjacking at University Boulevard. According to Mobile police, John Beck, 34, was arrested on two counts of robbery and outstanding warrants. The first victim told police that an […]
Victim of shooting on Spring Hill Ave Sunday identified
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released the name of the man who was shot and killed on Sunday, August 28. Christian Pinkney, 30, was found dead when officers arrived to the scene. Officers were originally called to the parking lot of 1358 Springhill Ave. after receiving reports of one […]
Missing Loxley man’s body found in Macon County
LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The family of a man reported missing from Loxley last week tells WKRG News 5 Joshua Barber’s body was found in Macon County, Ala. Tuesday. Barber’s dad, Jamie, says he discovered his son’s body next to his 1999 Chevy Silverado after searching an area Tuesday where Joshua’s phone last pinged. Barber […]
ALDOT repairing severe washout on US 98 in Fairhope
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Repairs are underway on a major Eastern Shore roadway after damage from recent rainfall. Motorists traveling US 98 are urged to use caution as last week's severe weather damaged culverts where the highway passes over Fly Creek. James Gordon, Public Information Officer for the Alabama...
MCSO: Two young boys killed in a house fire result of one playing with butane lighter
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The deadly Irvington house fire appeared to have started after one of the victims, a four-year-old boy, was playing with a butane lighter when the mattress of his bed ignited, according to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office. The MCSO said both children became trapped inside...
2 car thefts in Pensacola Sunday, police looking for suspect
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police said they are looking for a man “identified as a suspect” in connection to two vehicle thefts on Sunday morning. Leif Danenmann, 33, has been identified in both thefts and has two active warrants, according to release. Police said a carjacking happened at around 10:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 […]
Man dies in Airport Boulevard Service Road crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 62-year-old man has died in a two-vehicle crash on the Airport Boulevard Service Road. The Mobile Police Department said officers responded just before 9 p.m. Thursday to the traffic accident on Airport Boulevard Service Road between Montlimar Drive and Downtowner Drive. A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the first vehicle was traveling west on Airport Boulevard when he crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck the driver of the second vehicle, police said.
Hot end to August
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — It will be another hot and humid day with mostly sunny skies this morning and partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Late afternoon pop-up thunderstorms will only cover a fifth of the area, tomorrow it will be closer to a third. Highs today and tomorrow...
Pensacola teen shot while walking near park
A 14-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot Sunday afternoon in Escambia County.
Pensacola business owner catches man stealing copper: Escambia Co. deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested early Monday morning for allegedly breaking into a business and stealing wires of copper, according to Escambia County deputies. Wilbur Townsend, 49, was charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure, possession of burglary tools and theft of copper or other nonferrous metals. On Monday, Aug. […]
MPD on the scene of a deadly shooting near Garnett Ave and Springhill, Ave
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting near the intersection of Garnett Ave and Springhill, Ave. According to the Mobile Police Department, one person is dead. Mobile Police are on the scene investigating at this time. This is a developing news story and...
Fairhope Pier restaurant has new owner, soon to be the Blind Tiger
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Fairhope Pier restaurant has been sold and the new owner has some big plans and ideas for the new place, along with some renovations to the marina. The restaurant and marina have been sitting empty for roughly two years; hit with the pandemic then...
Wawa coming to Alabama, but not soon enough for DeVonta Smith’s ‘addiction’
There’s just something about Wawa sandwiches. DeVonta Smith will attest to that. It won’t be long until the people of Alabama - and the Florida Panhandle - can indulge themselves in the many selections the food market/gas station chain has to offer. In April, it was reported Wawa...
Widespread flooding causes problems in Foley
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Parts of Foley have picked up 5+ inches of rain since Wednesday as of Thursday morning. Those are radar estimated amounts. The heavy rainfall has created flash flooding across parts of south Baldwin County. Juniper Street, Michigan Avenue, Azalea Avenue and Commercial Drive were some of the main spots dealing with […]
Pair tried to rob victim, left with only car keys: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department arrested a second person in connection to an armed robbery that happened back in July. Brian Damanis, 26, was arrested Friday, Aug. 26 for charges including robbery first degree and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Damanis and Elizabeth Pemberton, 33, were charged in connection to the robbery, […]
City code enforcement officers issue citations at Tillman's Corner homeless camp
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Heaps of trash that accumulated at a homeless camp were hauled out of the woods off Highway 90 last week. Homeless advocates worked with those living there to find other arrangements, but at least two people remained camped there Monday. "Because they've been there a...
Wife shoots husband during domestic dispute: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a woman shot her husband Saturday night. Officers received reports of a person being shot on the 3000 block of Vista Ridge Drive, near Girby Drive at about 11:30 Saturday night. When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot after getting into […]
Fugitive of the Week: Jarvis Wagner
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Jarvis Wagner, who Marshals say could be in the Prichard area. Jarvis Wagner is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for […]
46-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 46-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Pensacola Monday morning. It happened around 7:10 a.m. at Mobile Hwy. and Pine Forest Rd. Florida Highway Patrol states the 46-year-old Pensacola man on a 2012 Harley crashed with a 27-year-old Pensacola woman's vehicle. The man was...
