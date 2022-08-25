ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WKRG News 5

Victim of shooting on Spring Hill Ave Sunday identified

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released the name of the man who was shot and killed on Sunday, August 28. Christian Pinkney, 30, was found dead when officers arrived to the scene. Officers were originally called to the parking lot of 1358 Springhill Ave. after receiving reports of one […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Missing Loxley man’s body found in Macon County

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The family of a man reported missing from Loxley last week tells WKRG News 5 Joshua Barber’s body was found in Macon County, Ala. Tuesday. Barber’s dad, Jamie, says he discovered his son’s body next to his 1999 Chevy Silverado after searching an area Tuesday where Joshua’s phone last pinged. Barber […]
MACON COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

ALDOT repairing severe washout on US 98 in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Repairs are underway on a major Eastern Shore roadway after damage from recent rainfall. Motorists traveling US 98 are urged to use caution as last week's severe weather damaged culverts where the highway passes over Fly Creek. James Gordon, Public Information Officer for the Alabama...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

2 car thefts in Pensacola Sunday, police looking for suspect

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police said they are looking for a man “identified as a suspect” in connection to two vehicle thefts on Sunday morning. Leif Danenmann, 33, has been identified in both thefts and has two active warrants, according to release. Police said a carjacking happened at around 10:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man dies in Airport Boulevard Service Road crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 62-year-old man has died in a two-vehicle crash on the Airport Boulevard Service Road. The Mobile Police Department said officers responded just before 9 p.m. Thursday to the traffic accident on Airport Boulevard Service Road between Montlimar Drive and Downtowner Drive. A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the first vehicle was traveling west on Airport Boulevard when he crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck the driver of the second vehicle, police said.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Hot end to August

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — It will be another hot and humid day with mostly sunny skies this morning and partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Late afternoon pop-up thunderstorms will only cover a fifth of the area, tomorrow it will be closer to a third. Highs today and tomorrow...
ENVIRONMENT
utv44.com

Fairhope Pier restaurant has new owner, soon to be the Blind Tiger

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Fairhope Pier restaurant has been sold and the new owner has some big plans and ideas for the new place, along with some renovations to the marina. The restaurant and marina have been sitting empty for roughly two years; hit with the pandemic then...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Widespread flooding causes problems in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Parts of Foley have picked up 5+ inches of rain since Wednesday as of Thursday morning. Those are radar estimated amounts. The heavy rainfall has created flash flooding across parts of south Baldwin County. Juniper Street, Michigan Avenue, Azalea Avenue and Commercial Drive were some of the main spots dealing with […]
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Pair tried to rob victim, left with only car keys: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department arrested a second person in connection to an armed robbery that happened back in July.  Brian Damanis, 26, was arrested Friday, Aug. 26 for charges including robbery first degree and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Damanis and Elizabeth Pemberton, 33, were charged in connection to the robbery, […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Wife shoots husband during domestic dispute: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a woman shot her husband Saturday night. Officers received reports of a person being shot on the 3000 block of Vista Ridge Drive, near Girby Drive at about 11:30 Saturday night. When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot after getting into […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Jarvis Wagner

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Jarvis Wagner, who Marshals say could be in the Prichard area. Jarvis Wagner is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for […]
PRICHARD, AL
WEAR

46-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 46-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Pensacola Monday morning. It happened around 7:10 a.m. at Mobile Hwy. and Pine Forest Rd. Florida Highway Patrol states the 46-year-old Pensacola man on a 2012 Harley crashed with a 27-year-old Pensacola woman's vehicle. The man was...
PENSACOLA, FL

