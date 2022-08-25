The disappearance of a 22-year-old woman in California is now being treated by local authorities as a criminal matter, with her mother reiterating her belief on Monday that her daughter is still alive. “I strongly believe someone has her,” Norma Nunez told The Sun of Jolissa Fuentes, who was last seen three weeks ago. “But I don’t think she’s dead. I don’t feel that. Her grandma doesn’t feel that. I think she’s in trouble and she needs us to find her.” Fuentes’ digital forensic trail has gone cold since she was caught on video leaving a convenience store in Selma, California, around 4 a.m. on Aug. 7. “Ms. Fuentes has been gone for a long time… And this is not normal behavior for Ms. Fuentes,” Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz said at a news conference last week. “So we are treating this as a criminal matter.” Searching alongside police is the volunteer dive team Adventures With Purpose, which found the body of 16-year-old Kieli Rodni last Sunday. “We’re going to find her,” Nunez told The Sun. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Selma Police Department at 559-891-2252.Read it at The Sun

SELMA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO