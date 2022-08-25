Read full article on original website
foxla.com
Dive team who found Kiely Rodni searches for 2 other missing California women
TRUCKEE, Calif. - A dive team who found Kiely Rodni in Prosser Lake last week said they will search for two other missing California women. The announcement came during Adventures with Purpose's livestream in which they detailed the discovery of Kiely's car and her body inside. Authorities around the state had been searching for the missing Truckee teen since her Aug. 6 disappearance.
L.A. Weekly
Dr. Venu Gopal Killed in Solo-Car Crash on Highway 168 [Fresno, CA]
Solo-Vehicle Accident near Beal Fire Road Left Sheriff’s Department Official Killed. The incident happened while Dr. Gopal was traveling west on the highway before losing control of his Nissan sedan. The car careened down the mountainside. According to investigators, they pinged Dr. Gopal’s phone and traced it near Beal...
KMPH.com
144th Fighter Wing gave residents of Kingsburg a "Top Gun" moment
KINGSBURG, Calif. — A pair of 144th Fighter Wing jets gave some residents of Kingsburg a show on Tuesday morning. According to residents, the aircrafts were seen flying very low over the north side of the city. People took to social media to post their enthusiasm for experiencing firsthand...
AdWeek
Marie Edinger Leaves Fresno Fox Affiliate KMPH After 4 Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Marie Edinger has signed off from Fresno Fox affiliate KMPH after four years. “I know people kind of make fun of Fresno...
Missing California Woman’s Mom Believes ‘Someone Has Her’
The disappearance of a 22-year-old woman in California is now being treated by local authorities as a criminal matter, with her mother reiterating her belief on Monday that her daughter is still alive. “I strongly believe someone has her,” Norma Nunez told The Sun of Jolissa Fuentes, who was last seen three weeks ago. “But I don’t think she’s dead. I don’t feel that. Her grandma doesn’t feel that. I think she’s in trouble and she needs us to find her.” Fuentes’ digital forensic trail has gone cold since she was caught on video leaving a convenience store in Selma, California, around 4 a.m. on Aug. 7. “Ms. Fuentes has been gone for a long time… And this is not normal behavior for Ms. Fuentes,” Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz said at a news conference last week. “So we are treating this as a criminal matter.” Searching alongside police is the volunteer dive team Adventures With Purpose, which found the body of 16-year-old Kieli Rodni last Sunday. “We’re going to find her,” Nunez told The Sun. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Selma Police Department at 559-891-2252.Read it at The Sun
yourcentralvalley.com
Destination California: Zoorassic Park
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Giant prehistoric creatures are roaming around the Fresno Chaffee Zoo. It may sound like a theme park in Central America with cloned dinosaurs, but it is pretty darn close. Zoorassic Park is a limited-time exhibit featuring larger, life-like animatronic dinosaurs for an immersive experience. “The...
KMPH.com
2 arrested following officer pursuit in Central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people have been arrested following a pursuit that started in Central Fresno. According to Fresno Police, the vehicle failed to stop for a traffic violation near Belmont Ave. and Fulton St. which led to the pursuit Tuesday afternoon. The vehicle then continued on and...
KMPH.com
Woman killed in rollover crash Tuesday morning in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — An elderly woman was killed Tuesday morning when the SUV she was riding in rolled over in Madera. The crash happened around 9:00 a.m. on Avenue 12, just west of Hwy. 99. CHP says the woman's husband was driving the SUV and had just exited...
Life sentence looming for burglary suspect who fell from Save Mart ceiling in Fresno
Pheng Vang, who ran from sheriff's deputies and hid for more than a day in the ceiling of a northeast Fresno Save Mart store, will have to stand trial on all the charges against him.
KMPH.com
Brush fire threatening commercial building in Southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A brush fire is currently burning in Southeast Fresno. Fresno City Fire responded to West Coast Waste, a recycling center near North Ave. and Golden State Frontage Rd. Tuesday night. The fire seems to be threatening a nearby commercial building. The cause of the fire...
IDENTIFIED: Suspect in Fresno homicide that left man lying in road
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a homicide that occurred after a dispute in Fresno on Saturday, police say. Authorities say on Saturday shortly after 7:00 a.m. officers were called to the area of Orchard and Yale avenues following a report of a man lying on the road. When […]
Fresno’s top forensic doctor dies months before retirement in crash
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Local leaders are weighing in on the death of Fresno County’s top forensic official Dr. Venu Gopal. Dr. Gopal was the Chief Forensic Pathologist and was killed over the weekend after officials say his car went over a cliff along Highway 168 in an area known as the 4-lane, landing 200 feet […]
IDENTIFIED: Arson suspect in Visalia dumpster fires
VISALIA Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested for arson in Visalia on Tuesday according to the Visalia Police Department. According to police, on Sunday, the Visalia Fire Department was dispatched to a dumpster fire at Visalia Charter Independent Study, at 649 South County Center. Upon arrival, firefighters reported finding a dumpster fully engulfed […]
SLO man killed in motorcycle crash near Fresno
A man from San Luis Obispo was killed in a motorcycle crash south of Fresno last week. The crash happened at approximately 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, on Highway 41 just south of Harlan Avenue.
Independent divers to help search for Selma woman Jolissa Fuentes
A group of independent divers will join the search for a missing Selma woman who was last seen nearly three weeks ago.
Woman killed in solo-car crash in Madera, CHP says
One person has died after a solo-car crash in Madera Tuesday morning.
KMPH.com
Man arrested in connection to deadly weekend shooting in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department has identified a man they say is responsible for a deadly shooting Saturday morning. Police responded to Orchard and Yale Avenues, near Clinton and First in Fresno around 7:00 a.m. for the report of a man lying in the roadway. When...
Fresno County deputy injured during rescue mission for 2 trapped hikers
A Fresno County sheriff's deputy is recovering from at least one broken bone after falling during a rescue effort on Sunday morning.
KMJ
House Fire In Clovis Sunday Afternoon
CLOVIS, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Clovis Fire Department responded to a house fire at a remodeled home in Clovis on Sunday afternoon. The fire was reported around noon and was on Poppy Lane, which is near Barstow and Minnewawa Avenues. The original call for the fire said that it...
IDENTIFIED: Motorcyclists killed in back-to-back Fresno County crashes
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified two motorcyclists who were killed in back-to-back crashes in Fresno County on Friday afternoon. Officials said 57-year-old Christopher Ortega of San Luis Obispo was the motorcyclist who died in a crash around 2:00 p.m. near Highway 41 and Harlan Avenue. The California Highway Patrol reported that Ortega […]
