Salute to our Veterans: Col. Frank "Cutter" Klimas
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. Tonight we honor Colonel Frank "Cutter" Klimas who has served 23 years in the U.S. Air Force. He also served 7 years in the U.S. Coast Guard. He is the Commander of the 505th Command and...
Remembering the life of Mount Vernon Officer Ivan Lopez
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A heartbroken family and a community in mourning came together Saturday for a funeral mass for Mount Vernon Police Officer Ivan Lopez. He was killed Monday in Summerdale when his police vehicle was struck at the intersection of Highway 59 and County Road 36.
Distinguished Young Women of Baldwin County announce 2023 winner
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Distinguished Young Women of Baldwin County announced their winner for 2023 yesterday. Ava Dowden wowed the judges with her piano performance of sonatina in c major. Dowden won a three thousand dollar scholarship and four hundred dollars in gift certificates. Congratulations to the distinguished...
Daphne seeking multi-million dollar Justice Center expansion
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Baldwin County's growth continues to increase the need for public safety and plans are in place to build a new Justice Center in Daphne. Daphne city officials and the Chief of Police have been working on the multi-million dollar project, which would expand and replace the nearly 30-year-old building.
Mobile Fire-Rescue decontaminates bunker gear
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Firefighters are exposed to toxic gases, fumes and carcinogens when they respond to fires. Mobile Fire-Rescue spokesman Steven Millhouse says their turnout or bunker gear is washed after every fire they put out. “We do a quick decon at the scene basically get the things...
City code enforcement officers issue citations at Tillman's Corner homeless camp
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Heaps of trash that accumulated at a homeless camp were hauled out of the woods off Highway 90 last week. Homeless advocates worked with those living there to find other arrangements, but at least two people remained camped there Monday. "Because they've been there a...
6 ft 8 in South Alabama student gets opportunity of a lifetime and it's not for sports
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Jaishon Robinson, the 6’8” Davidson High School graduate is getting the opportunity of a lifetime and it's not for sports. The University of South Alabama student is in Norway pursuing his passion: playing the flute. Although he doesn't speak Norwegian, he is fluent in a universal language: music.
ALDOT repairing severe washout on US 98 in Fairhope
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Repairs are underway on a major Eastern Shore roadway after damage from recent rainfall. Motorists traveling US 98 are urged to use caution as last week's severe weather damaged culverts where the highway passes over Fly Creek. James Gordon, Public Information Officer for the Alabama...
Swimming advisories issued for two Baldwin County Beaches
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — In June of 1999 the Alabama Department of Environmental Management and the Alabama Department of Public Health initiated a program to monitor bacteria levels on beaches along the Gulf Coast. The program originally started with five gulf coast beaches. In 2000, the program added...
USA receives grant to research diseases transmitted by fleas
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A $2.3 million grant renewal will help a scientist at the University of South Alabama research diseases transmitted primarily by fleas. If untreated, the toll of some of these diseases from fleas to humans can be severe. Rickettsial infections are bacterial diseases that can produce...
Game Recap 2022: Spanish Fort vs. Blount
Friday Night Rivals headed over to Harris-Terry Stadium for week 2 of the season as the Blount Leopards hosted the Spanish Fort Toros. A lot was riding on this game as two new head coaches were ready to claim their first victory of the season, and most importantly, first victory in 6A Region 1.
