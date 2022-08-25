ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foley, AL

utv44.com

Salute to our Veterans: Col. Frank "Cutter" Klimas

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. Tonight we honor Colonel Frank "Cutter" Klimas who has served 23 years in the U.S. Air Force. He also served 7 years in the U.S. Coast Guard. He is the Commander of the 505th Command and...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Remembering the life of Mount Vernon Officer Ivan Lopez

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A heartbroken family and a community in mourning came together Saturday for a funeral mass for Mount Vernon Police Officer Ivan Lopez. He was killed Monday in Summerdale when his police vehicle was struck at the intersection of Highway 59 and County Road 36.
SUMMERDALE, AL
utv44.com

Distinguished Young Women of Baldwin County announce 2023 winner

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Distinguished Young Women of Baldwin County announced their winner for 2023 yesterday. Ava Dowden wowed the judges with her piano performance of sonatina in c major. Dowden won a three thousand dollar scholarship and four hundred dollars in gift certificates. Congratulations to the distinguished...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Daphne seeking multi-million dollar Justice Center expansion

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Baldwin County's growth continues to increase the need for public safety and plans are in place to build a new Justice Center in Daphne. Daphne city officials and the Chief of Police have been working on the multi-million dollar project, which would expand and replace the nearly 30-year-old building.
DAPHNE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Fire-Rescue decontaminates bunker gear

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Firefighters are exposed to toxic gases, fumes and carcinogens when they respond to fires. Mobile Fire-Rescue spokesman Steven Millhouse says their turnout or bunker gear is washed after every fire they put out. “We do a quick decon at the scene basically get the things...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

ALDOT repairing severe washout on US 98 in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Repairs are underway on a major Eastern Shore roadway after damage from recent rainfall. Motorists traveling US 98 are urged to use caution as last week's severe weather damaged culverts where the highway passes over Fly Creek. James Gordon, Public Information Officer for the Alabama...
FAIRHOPE, AL
utv44.com

Swimming advisories issued for two Baldwin County Beaches

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — In June of 1999 the Alabama Department of Environmental Management and the Alabama Department of Public Health initiated a program to monitor bacteria levels on beaches along the Gulf Coast. The program originally started with five gulf coast beaches. In 2000, the program added...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

USA receives grant to research diseases transmitted by fleas

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A $2.3 million grant renewal will help a scientist at the University of South Alabama research diseases transmitted primarily by fleas. If untreated, the toll of some of these diseases from fleas to humans can be severe. Rickettsial infections are bacterial diseases that can produce...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Game Recap 2022: Spanish Fort vs. Blount

Friday Night Rivals headed over to Harris-Terry Stadium for week 2 of the season as the Blount Leopards hosted the Spanish Fort Toros. A lot was riding on this game as two new head coaches were ready to claim their first victory of the season, and most importantly, first victory in 6A Region 1.
SPANISH FORT, AL

