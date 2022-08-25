ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Tragic way a dead Ernst & Young staffer's husband found out his wife, 33, had plummeted off a balcony at her Sydney office - as new details emerge about how she accessed a 'secure' 11th floor patio

The husband of an Ernst & Young employee who plummeted from the balcony of her Sydney office had been on a plane when his wife fell to her death. The woman's partner had been flying from Singapore to Australia when the 33-year-old plummeted from the building's upper floors just after midnight on Friday.
BGR.com

How to use the hidden iPhone feature that identifies landmarks in any photo

The iPhone has a neat hidden trick that lets you use your camera to identify all sorts of objects, including animals, plants, landmarks, books, and art. It’s called Visual Look Up and it works with saved photos and screenshots. We explained how to use the iPhone camera to identify plants and flowers a few days ago. The same process applies to landmarks.
