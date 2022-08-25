Read full article on original website
Related
KMPH.com
AB 257-Fast Food Accountability Act moves to Governor's desk
It's now up to Governor Newsom to sign or veto Assembly bill 257 which would give fast food workers more power and protections. On Monday California lawmakers passed the Fast Food Accountability Act. It would create a new ten-member fast food council with powers to set minimum standards for wages, hours and working conditions in California.
KMPH.com
Cal/OHSA reminds employers to protect outdoor workers ahead of dangerous temperatures
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Valley temperatures are expected to soar across the San Joaquin Valley as an excessive heat watch remains in place beginning Wednesday. Forecasters warning of dangerous temperatures expected to exceed 110 degrees. The state's most recent heat wave prompted the Division of Occupational Safety and Health of California to protect outdoor workers from heat-related illnesses.
KMPH.com
Valley families prepare to conserve energy ahead of this week's extreme heat wave
CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. — Triple digit heat above 100 degrees is expected to last through the Labor Day holiday weekend and beyond prompting the National Weather Service in Hanford to issue a valley-wide excessive heat warning. The latest heat wave likely to strain California's energy grid with extreme heat set to begin Wednesday. Families prepare for possible voluntary Flex alerts.
KMPH.com
Narcan now required at California colleges and universities
Students at state colleges will now have greater access to medication that could reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. The Campus Opioid Safety Act was created by State Senator Melissa Hurtado and signed by Governor Newsom on Monday. This requires schools to distribute Narcan in campus orientation materials and...
Comments / 0