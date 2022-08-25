Read full article on original website
Watch Live: Brookville at Brockway Volleyball
BROCKWAY, Pa. – Watch live on the YDL Sports Network/D9and10Sports as Brookville travels to Brockway in volleyball action. Chris Rossetti has the call from Brockway High SchoolThe game can be watched below or on our YouTube or Facebook channels.
Clarion Claims Another KSAC Mega Match Win
FOXBURG, Pa. – Clarion had a team score of 2021 to win yet another KSAC mega match, this one at Foxburg Country Club. It was Karns City’s Chloe Fritch that shot a 36 to earn medalist honors, while there was a three-way tie for second between Clarion’s Kam Kerle and Devon Lauer, as well as Moniteau’s Jacob Felsing 37.
Aug. 30, 2022 D9/10 Volleyball Recaps: Brookville Holds Off Brockway in Five Sets; General McLane Gets Win
BROCKWAY, Pa. – In a back-and-forth match, Brookville got off to a quick start in the fifth set on its way to a 3-2 (18-25, 25-17, 25-20, 12-25, 15-6) win at Brockway giving first-year head coach Elice Morelock her first victory. Rewatch the match. The Lady Raiders served well...
Aug. 30, 2022 Soccer: Brockway Boys Get by DCC; Karns City Girls Edge Slippery Rock
BROCKWAY, Pa. – Brady Hughes scored two goals to help Brockway to a 3-1 win over DuBois Central Catholic. Alex Carlson also added a goal for the Rovers, while Vinny Cavalline had two assists and Evan Botwright one helper. CLARION-LIMESTONE 5, FOREST AREA 2. STRATTANVILLE, Pa. – Bailee Verdill...
Aug. 29, 2022 D9/10 VB Recaps: Exley Leads Keystone; Gearhart Paces Reynolds
KNOX, Pa. – Leah Exley’s 10 kills helped Keystone squeak past visiting Franklin, 3-0 (25-21, 25-22, 25-23). Natalie Bowser also had a strong all-around match with six kills, six digs, five set assists, and three blocks for the Lady Panthers with Reagan Mays chipped in eight digs while leading the team with 13 set assists. Kennedy Kaye paced the defense with 28 digs.
DuBois’ Hays Named Week One 2022 District 9 Jim Kelly POW Powered by the Allegheny Grille
WARREN, Pa. – DuBois’s Cam-Ron Hays scored four touchdowns on the ground to lead the Beavers to perhaps their biggest opening-season win in six years with a 28-7 victory over Region 1 preseason favorite and two-time defending District 9 2A champion Karns City. And that is the reason...
Corry’s Elchynski Named to AVCA All-America Watch List
LOUISVILLE, Kent. – Corry senior Libero Tayler Elchynski was recently named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association 2022 All-America Watch List. In 2021, Elchynski led Corry with 367 digs, second on the team with serve receive passer rating, and third on. the team with 53 service aces. She was...
