FOXBURG, Pa. – Clarion had a team score of 2021 to win yet another KSAC mega match, this one at Foxburg Country Club. It was Karns City’s Chloe Fritch that shot a 36 to earn medalist honors, while there was a three-way tie for second between Clarion’s Kam Kerle and Devon Lauer, as well as Moniteau’s Jacob Felsing 37.

CLARION, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO