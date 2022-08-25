ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coudersport, PA

Comments / 0

Related
d9and10sports.com

Watch Live: Brookville at Brockway Volleyball

BROCKWAY, Pa. – Watch live on the YDL Sports Network/D9and10Sports as Brookville travels to Brockway in volleyball action. Chris Rossetti has the call from Brockway High SchoolThe game can be watched below or on our YouTube or Facebook channels.
BROCKWAY, PA
d9and10sports.com

Clarion Claims Another KSAC Mega Match Win

FOXBURG, Pa. – Clarion had a team score of 2021 to win yet another KSAC mega match, this one at Foxburg Country Club. It was Karns City’s Chloe Fritch that shot a 36 to earn medalist honors, while there was a three-way tie for second between Clarion’s Kam Kerle and Devon Lauer, as well as Moniteau’s Jacob Felsing 37.
CLARION, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Coudersport, PA
Coudersport, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Clarion, PA
Sports
City
Clarion, PA
County
Clarion County, PA
Clarion, PA
Football
d9and10sports.com

Aug. 29, 2022 D9/10 VB Recaps: Exley Leads Keystone; Gearhart Paces Reynolds

KNOX, Pa. – Leah Exley’s 10 kills helped Keystone squeak past visiting Franklin, 3-0 (25-21, 25-22, 25-23). Natalie Bowser also had a strong all-around match with six kills, six digs, five set assists, and three blocks for the Lady Panthers with Reagan Mays chipped in eight digs while leading the team with 13 set assists. Kennedy Kaye paced the defense with 28 digs.
KNOX, PA
d9and10sports.com

Corry’s Elchynski Named to AVCA All-America Watch List

LOUISVILLE, Kent. – Corry senior Libero Tayler Elchynski was recently named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association 2022 All-America Watch List. In 2021, Elchynski led Corry with 367 digs, second on the team with serve receive passer rating, and third on. the team with 53 service aces. She was...
CORRY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy