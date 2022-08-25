ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Solutions for common knee problems that cause pain, falls for many

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local doctors say as more of us are living longer, a common knee problem is causing a lot more pain and falls for many people. It is a common knee problem, especially in those with arthritis—a feeling that you never know when your knee is going to give out when you step on it.
WKRC

Adopt a Pet: Garbana & Dolph

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you're interested in adopting, reach out to SPCA Cincinnati. Give them a call at 513-541-6100 or visit their website for more information. SPCA Cincinnati Sharonville is open daily from noon to 6 p.m. and is located at:. 11900 Conrey Road. Cincinnati, OH 4524. In the video...
WKRC

Local woman survives shooting, but injury, finances are keeping her trapped in her home

WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - An innocent bystander was shot back in May in the West End. It happened on May 12 on Derrick Turnbow. Someone took an AR-15 and released 48 shots. One of those bullets struck 45-year-old Renay Jackson in the knee. Jackson said her whole life has been turned upside down by that terrifying day. Not only that but she said she’s stuck in the neighborhood that makes her feel unsafe.
WKRC

Prominent Cincinnati restaurateurs among first to sign at Factory 52

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Factory 52, the $100 million redevelopment of Norwood's former U.S. Playing Card factory, has signed its first restaurateurs to open eateries in the Gatherall Food Hall. PLK Communities, the developer of Factory 52, announced Tuesday it had signed three restaurateurs for the Gatherall, a food...
WKRC

Controversy over casting underaged teen in local R-rated musical

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A local theater community is abuzz about a decision to cast a teenage boy in a musical about an alien transvestite from a transsexual planet. A production of the Rocky Horror Show is fighting critics long before its first dress rehearsal. The announcements were posted in...
WKRC

Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
WKRC

Boy dies days after Hartwell crash that left driver dead

HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - A toddler involved in a crash in Hartwell last week has died from his injuries. The Hamilton County Coroner said Luka Drummond, 1, died on Monday. Luka was the backseat passenger in a Kia Forte. Police say the driver of that car, Nancy Johnson, was driving southbound on Anthony Wayne when she crossed the centerline and struck a CRV headed northbound on August 25.
WKRC

Listen to world-class jazz music at Smale Riverfront Park

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can listen to world-class jazz music along the banks of the Ohio River. The inaugural Cincinnati International Jazz Festival kicks off Friday at the Smale Riverfront Park festival stage. One of the organizers, Robbie Todd, joined Local 12's Bob Herzog to preview the festival.
WKRC

Local woman accused of trying to kill mother during argument

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman was arraigned Monday morning after being accused of trying to kill her mother. The incident happened Sunday at a home on Framingham Drive near W Kemper Road. Police say 39-year-old Deanna Johnson started punching her mom after the two of them got into an...
WKRC

Cincinnati Music Festival 2023 ticket sale date postponed

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - People already excited for the 2023 Cincinnati Music Festival will have to wait a bit longer to secure their spots. Organizers announced in an Instagram post that tickets will not be on sale Monday, Aug. 29, as was originally planned. A new date was not included in...
WKRC

17-year-old charged with raping child

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A teenager was taken into custody after he was accused of raping a child. Authorities say 17-year-old Michael Jackson, III raped a girl under the age of 13. The crime allegedly happened some time between the beginning of February and the end of March. Jackson is being...
WKRC

1 dead in Warren County crash

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A person is dead after a crash in Warren County Monday afternoon. The crash happened at 12:39 p.m. on SR 48. Ohio State Highway Patrol says Dario Tompkins, 66, drove off of the road, hit a culvert with his car and it overturned. He was...
WARREN COUNTY, OH

