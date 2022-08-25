Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Chili in CincinnatiIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Video of porcupine enjoying corn on the cob goes viral for its adorable cutenessIntrovert boyCincinnati, OH
Fall on the Farm is Back and only 45 minutes from Cincinnati, OhioLedford WritesLoveland, OH
75 Cincinnati Children Sleep in New Beds, Thanks to Hope to Dream EventLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Solutions for common knee problems that cause pain, falls for many
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local doctors say as more of us are living longer, a common knee problem is causing a lot more pain and falls for many people. It is a common knee problem, especially in those with arthritis—a feeling that you never know when your knee is going to give out when you step on it.
Adopt a Pet: Garbana & Dolph
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you're interested in adopting, reach out to SPCA Cincinnati. Give them a call at 513-541-6100 or visit their website for more information. SPCA Cincinnati Sharonville is open daily from noon to 6 p.m. and is located at:. 11900 Conrey Road. Cincinnati, OH 4524. In the video...
Local woman survives shooting, but injury, finances are keeping her trapped in her home
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - An innocent bystander was shot back in May in the West End. It happened on May 12 on Derrick Turnbow. Someone took an AR-15 and released 48 shots. One of those bullets struck 45-year-old Renay Jackson in the knee. Jackson said her whole life has been turned upside down by that terrifying day. Not only that but she said she’s stuck in the neighborhood that makes her feel unsafe.
Small child walks out of Northern Kentucky school; parents want answers
WARSAW, Ky. (WKRC) - A small child walked away from the Gallatin County Lower Elementary School in Warsaw Friday afternoon, and now parents want answers as to how that could have happened. The first call to emergency dispatchers came in around 12:45 Friday afternoon. In the call, a woman asks...
What to expect from W&S/WEBN Fireworks including a soundtrack hint
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Tri-State end of summer tradition returns this weekend. D.J. Hodge with iHeartMedia shares a preview of the Western Southern/WEBN Fireworks on September 4.
Longtime fans give viewing advice for Western & Southern / WEBN Fireworks
CINCINNATI (WKRC) --- Tuesday, August 30th marks five days from the Western & Southern / WEBN Fireworks. We spoke to longtime fans, David Hawk and Patricia Hinton of Maineville. They’ve been coming to the show since the 70’s and never missed a single one. Every year, they get...
Prominent Cincinnati restaurateurs among first to sign at Factory 52
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Factory 52, the $100 million redevelopment of Norwood's former U.S. Playing Card factory, has signed its first restaurateurs to open eateries in the Gatherall Food Hall. PLK Communities, the developer of Factory 52, announced Tuesday it had signed three restaurateurs for the Gatherall, a food...
COVID-19 spread risk steadily coming down in Tri-State for all age groups except one
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - After five weeks of high COVID-19 spread risk, the numbers are finally coming back down in Hamilton and Warren counties, but not for all age groups. While the numbers do not reflect at home testing, down is still good. After weeks of high transmission, less people are in the hospital in Hamilton County.
Controversy over casting underaged teen in local R-rated musical
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A local theater community is abuzz about a decision to cast a teenage boy in a musical about an alien transvestite from a transsexual planet. A production of the Rocky Horror Show is fighting critics long before its first dress rehearsal. The announcements were posted in...
Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
Boy dies days after Hartwell crash that left driver dead
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - A toddler involved in a crash in Hartwell last week has died from his injuries. The Hamilton County Coroner said Luka Drummond, 1, died on Monday. Luka was the backseat passenger in a Kia Forte. Police say the driver of that car, Nancy Johnson, was driving southbound on Anthony Wayne when she crossed the centerline and struck a CRV headed northbound on August 25.
Listen to world-class jazz music at Smale Riverfront Park
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can listen to world-class jazz music along the banks of the Ohio River. The inaugural Cincinnati International Jazz Festival kicks off Friday at the Smale Riverfront Park festival stage. One of the organizers, Robbie Todd, joined Local 12's Bob Herzog to preview the festival.
Family pleads for leads 9 years after Brittany Stykes' murder
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Sunday marked nine years since Brittany Stykes was found murdered along the side of a Brown County highway and her family is determined to make sure her case does not remain cold for much longer. On August 28, 2013, a pregnant Stykes was headed to...
Queen City on the Silver Screen: 3 movies filmed in Cincy showing at Venice Film Festival
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Venice Film Festival is one of the oldest and most prestigious festivals. Just 23 films are being screened there this year. Three of those films were shot right here in Cincinnati. Netflix's “White Noise,” an apocalyptic comedy starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig; “Bones and All,”...
World's best female golfers to compete in Kroger Queen City Championship LPGA
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The world’s best female golfers will be arriving at Kenwood Country Club soon for the inaugural Kroger Queen City Championship LPGA event. Tournament Director Emily Norell joined Local 12's Bob Herzog in the studio to share what we can expect.
Local woman accused of trying to kill mother during argument
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman was arraigned Monday morning after being accused of trying to kill her mother. The incident happened Sunday at a home on Framingham Drive near W Kemper Road. Police say 39-year-old Deanna Johnson started punching her mom after the two of them got into an...
Surveillance video: Man crashes into Walmart store in Westwood
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - There is new surveillance video of the moments when a man drove his car into the Westwood Walmart store. Police say Christopher Caylor was at the wheel and they do not believe it was an accident. Caylor drove into the store on August 14. It was...
Cincinnati Music Festival 2023 ticket sale date postponed
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - People already excited for the 2023 Cincinnati Music Festival will have to wait a bit longer to secure their spots. Organizers announced in an Instagram post that tickets will not be on sale Monday, Aug. 29, as was originally planned. A new date was not included in...
17-year-old charged with raping child
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A teenager was taken into custody after he was accused of raping a child. Authorities say 17-year-old Michael Jackson, III raped a girl under the age of 13. The crime allegedly happened some time between the beginning of February and the end of March. Jackson is being...
1 dead in Warren County crash
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A person is dead after a crash in Warren County Monday afternoon. The crash happened at 12:39 p.m. on SR 48. Ohio State Highway Patrol says Dario Tompkins, 66, drove off of the road, hit a culvert with his car and it overturned. He was...
