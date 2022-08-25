ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Google to clearly label facilities that provide abortions

By Jared Gans
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4foz2W_0hVYbeO200

Google in a letter to lawmakers on Thursday said it would clearly identify facilities that provide abortions to ensure people seeking the procedure are not misled by anti-abortion clinics.

Mark Isakowitz, the vice president for government affairs and public policy for the U.S. and Canada at Google, said in a letter to Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) that the company will include labels like “Provides abortions” and “Does not provide abortions” that the company has verified at the top of advertisement search results.

The change could help prevent women from seeking the procedure at clinics that oppose abortion or crisis pregnancy centers, which work to convince people against having the procedure .

The announcement comes in response to a letter Warner, Slotkin and other members of Congress sent to the CEO of Google in June to urge him to prevent misleading abortion search results.

The lawmakers said in the letter that 37 percent of Google Maps results and 11 percent of search results for “abortion clinics near me” and “abortion pill” in states with abortion trigger bans were for anti-abortion clinics.

A Google spokesperson told The Hill that the company has been working for months to find more useful ways to display results that show the specific services that businesses offer.

The spokesperson said the update that Google is introducing will help users find locations that offer the services they search for or broaden their results so they can see more options. The company will confirm that certain places provide a service through regularly calling them directly and collaborating with “authoritative” data sources.

“When people turn to Google to find local information, we aim to help them easily explore the range of places available so they can determine which are most helpful to them,” the spokesperson said.

The updates will affect how Google shows search results and maps to give people additional context about what they are viewing, according to a Google spokesperson.

The company will include the note “Might not provide abortions” when it is unable to verify information.

Google will also allow users to expand their search radius if the most relevant results are not nearby.

Warner said in a release that the changes are not about restricting speech but providing results that accurately address a search.

“I welcome the changes that Google has announced today so that women seeking abortion services aren’t directed towards fake clinics that traffic in misinformation and don’t provide comprehensive health services,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Shots fired after Ohio clerk refuses to sell man 1 cigarette

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man accused of shooting at a cashier who refused to sell him a cigarette. On Saturday, an argument broke out after a cashier wouldn’t sell the armed suspect a single cigarette at an east side store on the 1200 block of Mount Vernon Avenue, according […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Warner
Person
Elissa Slotkin
WOWK 13 News

Suspect in Kanawha County credit card fraud case sought

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for a man in connection to alleged credit card fraud. Deputies have identified the man as Arnold Hiller, 47. Hiller is described as standing 5’8″ weighing 200 lbs with blue eyes. Authorities say there is an active warrant […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Google Maps#Abortion Clinics#Warner#Hill
WOWK 13 News

Charleston murder suspect turns self in

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man wanted for murder in Charleston is off the streets. On Sunday, Charleston Police said that Shavan Vondell Collins turned himself in and is currently at the Charleston Police Department. Collins is accused of shooting Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston, who was found in the front yard of a house on the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Victim in Sissonville fatal shooting identified

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A  man who recently moved to the Sissonville area has been identified as the victim of an accidental fatal shooting Friday in Sissonville. That is according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators tell 13 News that Terry Moody Junior was carrying a pistol in his pants pocket when the gun […]
SISSONVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man dead after driver hits porch

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after an alleged drunk driver hit the porch of a house in Chillicothe Monday evening. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 6:20 p.m. along Pleasant Valley Road near State Route 104. A 2005 Cadillac CTS, driven by a 35-year-old Chillicothe […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
WOWK 13 News

Man dead after trying to rescue dog from Ohio quarry

OBETZ, Ohio (WCMH) — A 50-year-old man died Tuesday after attempting to rescue his dog from a quarry in Obetz, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said. Just before 10:45 a.m. Monday, crews with the Columbus Division of Fire arrived to a body of water behind Vance Outdoors on Alum Creek Drive, where a dive team […]
OBETZ, OH
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

40K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy