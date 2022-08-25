Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian Welcomes Her Single Era With a "Balenci" Barbiecore Look
Kim Kardashian is all about keeping up with trends and Barbiecore is no exception. The beauty mogul took to social media to show off her latest style after her recent split from ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson. “Balenci Barbie,” she captioned an Instagram video of herself posing in front of a mirror...
Hypebae
Bella Hadid Commands Attention With "Balenciaga Vixen" Knee-Length Ponytail
Bella Hadid tapped into her high fashion model persona as she starred as the head babe in charge for rapper Offset‘s latest music video for his song “CODE,” featuring Moneybagg Yo. Hairstylist Sonny Molina and makeup artist Nadia Tayeh remade Hadid into the coined term “Balenciaga Vixen.”...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
Lauren Sanchez looks like a bombshell in a body-hugging dress while grabbing dinner with Jeff Bezos
Lauren Sanchez and her boyfriend Jeff Bezos grabbed something delicious to eat at Nobu in Malibu, and the journalist and philanthropist dressed to look like a dark-haired Malibu Barbie. Sanchez stole all the flashlights while wearing a summery body-hugging staples dress. The bombshell completed the look with...
Hypebae
Oli London Publicly Apologizes for Obsessive Behavior Over BTS' Jimin
Oli London, a “transracial” influencer known to have received numerous surgeries to resemble BTS‘ Jimin, has issued a formal apology towards the K-pop star in addition to the wider Asian community for their problematic behavior. The British creative previously faced backlash for coming out as “non-binary Korean”...
Hypebae
The Women's "Pink Oxford" Nike Dunk Breaks Through the Monotony
There’s no shortage of Nike Dunks on the market. Not by a long shot. While one can attribute the popularity to a host of factors from celebrity endorsements to resell culture at large, to put it simply — its a classic that’s easy to style for those intimidated by the sneaker space.
Hypebae
The BAE Bulletin: Here's When and Where to Cop This Week's Best Releases
With August on its way, we’re making room for all things fall fashion and this week is jam-packed with highly coveted drops, perfect for the new season. Palace has you covered for hoodie season as the brand’s newest Fall/Winter 2022 drops is teaming with cozy streetwear. Copenhagen-based brand Wood Wood also delivers a plethora of outerwear for its collaboration with artist Tal R., offering cozy cardigans and durable jackets.
Hypebae
Is Kanye Releasing His Own Version of SKIMS?
Even though Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are sadly , Kanye may still be hung up on his ex and is reportedly competing with the reality tv star in the shapewear department. The rapper has reportedly filed for a trademark and logo for a new clothing line that will include pajamas and underwear, as well as everyday apparel. While it could just be a coincidence as the musician is known for his YEEZY collaborations with GAP and adidas, Kardashian is famous for her world-class undergarments a la SKIMS.
Hypebae
FILA and Brandon Maxwell Reveal Collaborative Collection
Sportswear brand FILA has tapped Brandon Maxwell as its guest designer for its newest women’s tennis apparel line. Just in time for the US Open, FILA by Brandon Maxwell pays homage to the former brand’s Italian heritage, while merging its athletic designs with Maxwell’s signature American aesthetic.
Hypebae
Ciara Is About to "Level Up" Your Beauty Routine With Skincare Launch
Not only is Ciara at the top of mood boards for hair and beauty goals, but now the artist is aiming to be on your vanity’s top shelf with the upcoming launch of her skincare line, On A Mission. Pronounced as OAM, the brand is years in the making,...
Hypebae
Patrick Ta Puts Skin First With Its First Ever Foundation Release
Patrick Ta Beauty has released its first-ever foundation. Meet Major Skin Crème Foundation & Setting Powder Duo, adjacent to the Major Headlines Double Take Crème & Powder Blush complexion offering. Available in 24 adaptable shades, the Major Skin Crème Foundation & Setting Powder Duo is a creamy, blendable,...
Hypebae
New Balance Unveils "We Got Now" Campaign Featuring Jack Harlow
New Balance has just revealed its “We Got Now” campaign, starring Grammy-nominated artist Jack Harlow, alongside two-time NBA Champion Kawhi Leonard. The “First Class” rapper took to Instagram to announce his latest fashion cameo, captioning his post “family affair.” Donning a simple white tank top and hunter green joggers, the artist completes his look with the New Balance 9060’s. The upcoming style expands on the brand’s love for classic silhouettes, delivering a chunky sneaker arriving in varying shades of tonal gray.
Hypebae
Gabrielle Union Teases 'Bring It On' Sequel Idea Involving Herself as a Mom
22 years later after Bring It On was released, Gabrielle Union has taken to Twitter to share a potential idea for a sequel with what appears to be the original characters. It all started when MEFeater tweeted photos from the film on its 22nd anniversary. Union, who played Isis, team captain of the East Compton Clovers, chimed in. “Hmmmm so Isis might have a teenager,” she wrote in a quote-tweet.
Hypebae
Harlem's Fashion Row to Introduce New Award Honoring Virgil Abloh
In partnership with LVMH, Harlem’s Fashion Row plans to introduce a new award honoring the legacy of Virgil Abloh at New York Fashion Week next month. The Virgil Abloh Award will be presented by the late designer’s wife Shannon Abloh, as part of the group’s 15th-anniversary fashion show and awards scheduled for September 6. A statement explains that the accolade “celebrates like-minded individuals who embody Virgil’s spirit, brilliance and vision, through invaluable contributions to culture, community and innovation.”
Hypebae
Here’s How Dior’s New Jardin’ D’Hiver Book Tote Is Made
Dior continues to expand its line of Book Tote Bags as it unveils a new Jardin’ d’Hiver embroidery for the Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Inspired by a Mark Shaw photograph of Christian Dior in his winter garden, creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri created a delicate pattern depicting a series of plants, flowers and birds on the design.
Hypebae
JJJJound Teases China-Exclusive PUMA Suede Classic Collab
As fans wait for the design agency to release its Tekla collaboration, JJJJound has announced another footwear partnership. This time around, the label has joined forces with PUMA on a new iteration of the Suede Classic, which will release exclusively in China. A follow-up to the Montréal-based name’s recent releases...
Hypebae
Stella McCartney Is Entering the World of Skincare
A natural evolution of Stella McCartney‘s sustainable ethos and commitment to cruelty-free products, the designer has made her first foray into skincare with her own “conscious luxury” skincare line. Titled STELLA, the new line has vegan and cruelty-free principles at the heart of it, with each product rooted in nature. Launching with three core products, STELLA consists of a cleanser, serum and moisturising cream.
Hypebae
Serena and the Swoosh: A Legacy Unmatched
In December 2003, the evangelists of sportswear betted on a ripe athlete who had been grand slamming her way through the US Open for four consecutive years. At the age of 21, Serena Williams signed a multi-million, multi-year contract with Nike, which would become one of the tennis players’ most profound partnerships to date.
The Best And Funniest Tweets About "Selling The OC"
"Need a 12-part YouTube series of Brittany Snow reacting to everything that happens on Selling the OC."
