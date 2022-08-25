ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry's polo partner Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras says Meghan Markle is an amazing partner

Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras Delfina Blaquier Meghan Markle Prince HarryScreenshot Youtube. There has been a lot of Meghan Markle bashing in the past week after she debuted her Archetype Podcast but not everyone is critiquing the Duchess of Sussex. Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras a polo pal of Prince Harry had some really nice things to say about Markle. According to The Daily Mail Figueras could not stop "gushing" about the Royal couple and said of regarding Harry "Meghan makes an 'amazing teammate' for him off the pitch."
Prince Harry's Friend Reveals The Truth About His Relationship With Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced intense criticism of their relationship essentially ever since they first started seeing each other. As Stylist reported at the time, when the couple initially went public with their relationship, the British tabloids released a vicious tirade against Meghan who, as a slightly older, biracial, and divorced American woman was seen to be an undesirable companion for a prince.
Princess Diana’s Last Words Were Heartbreaking—Here’s the Final Person She Spoke to Before Her Death

It’s been over 20 years since her death, yet many are still curious to know what Princess Diana‘s last words were. The Princess of Wales died on August 31, 1997 after sustaining fatal injuries in a car crash. According to reports at the time, Diana uttered her final words right after she was pulled from the wreckage of the crash, which occurred when Diana and her then-boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, were being pursued by paparazzi in their vehicle in Paris, France. Diana’s driver, Henri Paul, was reportedly speeding and lost control of the car, which caused the vehicle to collide with a...
One British Royal Family Member Will Probably Not See Meghan Markle & Prince Harry During Their UK Trip

Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they were returning to the UK for a slew of charity events, people have wondered, “Will they still see the royal family?” While their trip wasn’t meant for a reunion, many believe they’ll still see quite a few royal family members, except for one very important member. Due to conflicting schedules, it seems like Queen Elizabeth II won’t see Meghan and Harry throughout their entire trip. Reports have come out that their chances of seeing each other are slim, per Express. Because when Meghan and Harry come in early Sept, the Queen will...
Meghan Markle Sweetly Calls Prince Harry ‘My Love’ After He Crashes Her First Podcast: Listen

Meghan Markle is joining the podcast world, with her new program Archetypes’. The Duchess of Sussex released the first episode of the Spotify partnership on Aug. 23, 2022, which featured an in-depth conversation with tennis pro and investor Serena Williams. Royal fans were in for an extra treat when Prince Harry dropped in on the recording session to say, “Hi.”
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Princess Diana’s Net Worth When She Died Reveals How Much Money She Left William & Harry

Since her death, there’s been a interest in Princess Diana‘s net worth and how much she left her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, after her divorce from Prince Charles. Diana, whose full name is Diana Frances Spencer, married Prince Charles in July 1981. The two separated in 1992 before officially divorcing in August 1996. On August 31, 1997, Diana was killed after her car crashed in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris, France, following a chase from the paparazzi. She was 36 years old. Her rumored boyfriend, Egyptian businessman Emad “Dodi” Fayed, and the driver of the Mercedes-Benz W140,...
Meghan Markle Accused of Lying About Son's Brush With Death

On Monday, Meghan Markle’s long-awaited podcast finally made its debut on Spotify. The first episode of “Archetypes” featured a lengthy conversation with Meghan’s close friend, recently-retired tennis legend Serena Williams. But the portion of the 57-minute podcast that’s attracted the most media attention was the part...
Prince William Didn't Watch Kate Middleton Walk Down the Aisle at Their Wedding—Here's Why He Missed This Moment

It's safe to say that a lot goes into planning a royal wedding. From asking permission from the reigning monarch to snapping an official portrait alongside other members of the family in Buckingham Palace, there are certain wedding traditions that the British royals have followed for generations—and that includes Prince William and Kate Middleton.
