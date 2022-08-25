Read full article on original website
WLUC
Big Snow Resort acquisition closes; names to be phased out
BESSEMER & WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - The purchase of the Big Snow Resort in Gogebic County by a Minnesota family has been finalized. The Skinner family bought the resort, which includes Indianhead and Blackjack hills. The resort will be re-branded over the next few months to Snowriver Mountain Resort. Blackjack...
WJFW-TV
Golden Harvest now selling livestock
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Back in June, Golden Harvest of Rhinelander introduced a Chicken coop to their store. But they didn’t initially start it as a way of selling livestock. Instead, it was meant as a way for the owners’ kids to get some life experiences. "It was really...
WJFW-TV
WJFW-TV
Grinding up Granite
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WJFW) - Wausau Nordic Ski Club hosted the Grind Up Granite Roller Ski Race. The Race is part of the Cross Country Swenor Cup Roller Ski Series and saw several dozen racers from all age groups participate. “So today is Grind up Granite, which is a race...
WJFW-TV
New bus facility will appear in Park Falls in 2023
PARK FALLS, Wis. (WJFW) - "It's been a few years in the works but with our growth down here we needed a place to get our buses out of the weather," said Pat Daoust. BART is a public transportation service that operates in Ashland, Mayfield, Price and Oneida County. Even though the bus system is running smoothly there is an issue in finding a place to store their buses in the winter time. "Right now three of the four buses are stored outside and we are unable to find adequate storage for them," said Pat.
Paranormal YouTuber Shares Story Of Scary Encounter In Northern Wisconsin
I stumbled on a video from YouTuber Base Camp Chris. He likes to hike in the woods and share scary stories around the campfire. (Well in this case a lantern.) He's a solid storyteller and I might just believe in the story he shared about a frightening encounter in Northern Wisconsin.
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander continues construction on their Hodag Park Amphitheater
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Work on a new venue for summer fun and music in continues to make progress with help from an organization in Rhinelander which is bringing the city even closer to completing their amphitheater project at Hodag Park. The Rhinelander community foundation presented a $255,000 check to...
WJFW-TV
Meals on Wheels volunteer celebrates birthday
RHINELANDER- Vern Lowther started his day with a piece of cake to celebrate his 90th birthday. Then, he set off for a day at work. “I have a lot of experience so I can take any route," said Lowther. "I’m scheduled two days a week but I work mostly four days a week.”
cwbradio.com
Friends and Family Asking for Help Covering Final Expenses of WAOW TV Anchor
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Friends and family of a former WAOW TV anchor are asking for help to cover her final expenses. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family of Neena Pacholke who died unexpectedly Saturday at the age of 27. Pacholke, who started with the station in 2017 after graduation from the University of South Florida, had been with WAOW in several roles, most recently as anchor for Wake Up Wisconsin, and was beloved by many both at the station and in the Wausau community.
Wausau news anchor dies at 27
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. Neena Pacholke, a Tampa, Fla. native who anchored the WAOW-TV morning show in Wausau, died Saturday, according to the news station. She was 27.
wwisradio.com
Farmland Rent Increases in Wisconsin
The average farmland rent in Wisconsin is now 145-dollars-an-acre. The U-S-D-A’s National Agricultural Statistics Service says this is 12-dollars higher than last year. The highest cash rents are in the southwestern part of the state, with the average in Lafayette County at 235-dollars-an-acre. The lowest average is in Forest County, at 19-dollars-and-50-cents ($19.50) per acre.
WJFW-TV
Wisconsin Windigo to host a meet & greet on Sept. 8 in Eagle River
EAGLE RIVER (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Windigo will be having Meet the Team event during their jersey unveiling ceremony on Sept. 8, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fans of all ages are invited to meet the players and coaching staff at the Blue Heron Restaurant in Eagle River, on Sept. 8.
947jackfm.com
WAOW Anchor Passes Away
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — A member of the Wausau media passed away over the weekend. WAOW TV morning anchor Neena Pacholke died unexpectedly on Saturday. Management at WAOW released the following statement on Sunday night: “the entire team at News 9 are devastated by the loss as we know so many others are as well. Neena loved this community and the people who lived here. She was a kind person with a big heart and a contagious smile and we will miss her greatly.”
WJFW-TV
947jackfm.com
GoFundMe Account Set up For Pacholke Family
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Former coworkers of Neena Pacholke have started a GoFundMe account to help cover her final expenses following her death last weekend. The fundraiser blew by its initial goal of $5,000 in the first few hours, and since Tuesday morning has grown to over $11,000. Former WAOW anchor and reporter Aly Peters organized the fundraiser, who was a close friend of Pacholke during her time at the station. She says after final expenses are paid, any extra funds will go towards mental health resources in the area.
State Patrol: After Hwy. 51 crash, Arbor Vitae man faces 4th OWI
A 49-year-old Arbor Vitae man is facing his fourth drunken driving charge after a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper measured a blood alcohol content more than three times the legal limit. Police say Travis E. Mittlesteadt showed a PBT of 0.281 after a single vehicle crash on Hwy. 51 at Trout...
WJFW-TV
WJFW-TV
Two vehicle accident on Highway 17 Wed. night
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - The Pine Lake Fire Rescue team responded to a two vehicle accident on Highway 17 and Cross Country Rd. Wednesday evening, just after 6:30 p.m. According to the Pine Lake Fire Rescue, a pick-up truck was turning onto Cross Country Rd. when it was struck by a vehicle traveling on south on 17.
WJFW-TV
One person injured after a bus crash in Wausau
WAUSAU (WJFW) - One person is injured after a bus crash Tuesday in Wausau. The crash involved a Wausau bus and a tractor-trailer on Sherman St. in Wausau. According to the Wausau Pilot and Review witnesses say the bus was heading east on Sherman St. and was struck by a southbound semi-tractor trailer near an intersection.
WSAW
Crash cleared after closing all lanes on Hwy 51 early Monday morning in Oneida County
ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - U.S. Highway 51 was closed in both directions early Monday morning due to a crash. Highway 51 was closed in both directions at Highway K. The crash was reported around 5:15 a.m. Monday. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department, the closure was cleared at...
