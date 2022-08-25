ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Idaho transfers Paul Moala and Juliano Falaniko come from two sides of storied rivalry to team up on Vandals' defense

By Peter Harriman For The Spokesman-Review
KHQ Right Now
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

Crews responding to 10-20 acre brush fire near Downs Lake south of Tyler

TYLER, Wash. - Crews are responding right now to a brush fire near Martin Road north of Downs Lake to the south of Cheney and Tyler. Spokane Fire District #3, the Department of Natural Resources and Lincoln County fire officials have been dispatched. Right now, the fire is burning 10-20...
CHENEY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy