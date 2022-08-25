ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 46

Woman arrested for armed robbery in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Decatur hotel in April. Angel Maria Nicole Macias was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Macias is accused of robbing Kelvin...
DECATUR, GA
CBS 46

Person wanted in Hall County for stealing cemetery statues

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hall County police have obtained warrants in connection with the theft of statues from Memorial Park Cemetery in Gainesville. Several animal statues were stolen from the cemetery Aug. 24. In a video captured by a trail camera, an individual picks up several donkey statues and places them in a vehicle. The video also shows another individual.
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Jackson Co Sheriff hails father as a hero

Police said a father crashed his truck into a car to stop a man he believed was stalking his daughter and possibly trying to kidnap her. Channel 2′s Tom Regan was in Jackson County, where police said the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Volodymyr Ionashku, followed the 17-year-old as she drove home from work for 11 miles to the subdivision she lives.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Cleveland, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Cleveland, GA
Crime & Safety
CBS 46

Walton County Board of Education member arrested, accused of theft

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a Walton County Board of Education member and accused her of stealing more than $24,000. Simoan Baker was arrested Aug. 20 after turning herself into the Walton County Jail. Baker is accused of stealing more than $24,000 from a conservatorship...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County Sheriff's Office searches for missing teen

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a teenager who authorities believe ran away from her home. Hannah Vaughan, 17, was last seen on Aug. 26 in Buford near the Kilgore Road area. She is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. Vaughan has brown hair and blue eyes.
HALL COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Man dies from injuries in Gainesville house fire; 11-year-old in critical condition

A man died and an 11-year-old boy is in critical condition following a late-night house fire Tuesday in Gainesville. Firefighters found 66-year-old Joe Boggs inside the burning house on Pleasant View Circle. He died on his way to the hospital, officials say. The boy, who is related to Boggs, is in critical condition at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center at Doctors Hospital of Augusta.
GAINESVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#911#The M Star Motel
fox5atlanta.com

Missing 16-year-old Gwinnett County girl last seen in July

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett Police Department is asking the public for help finding a 16-year-old girl who was last seen over a month ago. Officials say 16-year-old Susana Morales was last seen by her mother on July 26. According to a GoFundMe posted by her sister, Morales had been walking home from a friend's house but never made it home.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville house fire injures 2 adults, 2 children

Four people were injured in a house fire in Gainesville Tuesday night. Hall County Fire Rescue spokeswoman Kimberlie Ledsinger said two adult patients and two pediatric patients were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center for treatment of unspecified injuries. Emergency personnel were dispatched at 10:50 p.m. to the single-story home...
GAINESVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WGAU

ACCPD: another Athens baby ingests fentanyl

Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating another case of a baby who ingested fentanyl. It was back in a June that a 15-month-old died and a babysitter from Elbert County was charged with murder. The most recent case involves a baby who was hospitalized after the exposure to the highly toxic drug.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County Sheriff's Office identifies Sunday Lake Lanier drowning victim

Hall County Fire Rescue recovered a man’s body Sunday morning after he drowned at Old Federal Campground near Lake Lanier. The Hall County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the man was Adelso Enrique Barillas, 21, of Kansas City, Missouri. According to the initial investigation, Barillas was swimming with two friends when he began to struggle. Barillas went under the water and never resurfaced.
HALL COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Lumpkin Co man charged in brother’s murder

A man is facing charges in the death of his brother after investigators found human remains near the Mill Creek community in Lumpkin County. Channel 2 first brought you this story in May of last year, when 52-year-old Tony Lamar Cates of Dahlonega disappeared. On May 10, 2021, Lumpkin County...
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
WGAU

ACCPD investigating pair of overnight shootings

The Athens Clarke County Police Department is gathering information about multiple overnight shootings. On August 27, 2022, at approximately 8:36PM, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to the 100 block of Winterberry Lane regarding a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two males who had been shot. Both males sustained serious injuries and were transported by EMS to a local hospital.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy