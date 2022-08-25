Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Thief allegedly steals trailer, damages another at Georgia business
JEFFERSON, Ga. — A man accused of stealing a trailer and damaging another trailer is behind bars. Jefferson Police Department has charged Corry Davis, 28, of Florida with felony theft by taking, three counts of criminal damage to property and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
CBS 46
Woman arrested for armed robbery in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Decatur hotel in April. Angel Maria Nicole Macias was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Macias is accused of robbing Kelvin...
CBS 46
Person wanted in Hall County for stealing cemetery statues
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hall County police have obtained warrants in connection with the theft of statues from Memorial Park Cemetery in Gainesville. Several animal statues were stolen from the cemetery Aug. 24. In a video captured by a trail camera, an individual picks up several donkey statues and places them in a vehicle. The video also shows another individual.
Jackson Co Sheriff hails father as a hero
Police said a father crashed his truck into a car to stop a man he believed was stalking his daughter and possibly trying to kidnap her. Channel 2′s Tom Regan was in Jackson County, where police said the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Volodymyr Ionashku, followed the 17-year-old as she drove home from work for 11 miles to the subdivision she lives.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man violently carjacked in broad daylight at Gwinnett County gas station
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man is recovering after a violent carjacking in broad daylight in Lawrenceville. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was on Buford Road Tuesday, where the victim pulled up to a Gwinnett County gas station, parked his car and was immediately blindsided by someone who started beating him over the head with a gun.
CBS 46
Walton County Board of Education member arrested, accused of theft
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a Walton County Board of Education member and accused her of stealing more than $24,000. Simoan Baker was arrested Aug. 20 after turning herself into the Walton County Jail. Baker is accused of stealing more than $24,000 from a conservatorship...
accesswdun.com
Hall County Sheriff's Office searches for missing teen
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a teenager who authorities believe ran away from her home. Hannah Vaughan, 17, was last seen on Aug. 26 in Buford near the Kilgore Road area. She is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. Vaughan has brown hair and blue eyes.
nowhabersham.com
Man dies from injuries in Gainesville house fire; 11-year-old in critical condition
A man died and an 11-year-old boy is in critical condition following a late-night house fire Tuesday in Gainesville. Firefighters found 66-year-old Joe Boggs inside the burning house on Pleasant View Circle. He died on his way to the hospital, officials say. The boy, who is related to Boggs, is in critical condition at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center at Doctors Hospital of Augusta.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Second Athens baby overdoses on fentanyl in three months, police say
ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County police say they are investigating reports of a 6-month-old who overdosed earlier this month after an accidental exposure to the powerful and potentially lethal synthetic opioid fentanyl. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. They learned of the suspected overdose while...
Jefferson daycare loses license after teacher molested multiple children
JEFFERSON, Ga. — A Georgia daycare that 11Alive investigated after a teacher was convicted of child molestation, is now losing its license. The Office of State Administrative Hearings announced it's siding with the Department of Early Care and Learning, or DECAL, to revoke Bright Beginnings of Jefferson's license. The...
fox5atlanta.com
Missing 16-year-old Gwinnett County girl last seen in July
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett Police Department is asking the public for help finding a 16-year-old girl who was last seen over a month ago. Officials say 16-year-old Susana Morales was last seen by her mother on July 26. According to a GoFundMe posted by her sister, Morales had been walking home from a friend's house but never made it home.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville house fire injures 2 adults, 2 children
Four people were injured in a house fire in Gainesville Tuesday night. Hall County Fire Rescue spokeswoman Kimberlie Ledsinger said two adult patients and two pediatric patients were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center for treatment of unspecified injuries. Emergency personnel were dispatched at 10:50 p.m. to the single-story home...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
21-year-old man drowns while swimming in Lake Lanier, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Missouri man has died after drowning while swimming in Lake Lanier with two friends, sheriff’s deputies say. Deputies say 21-year-old Adelso Enrique Barillas of Kansas City, Missouri and two of his friends were swimming in the lake at the Old Federal Campground in Flowery Branch on Sunday morning.
NE Ga police blotter: homeless man killed, suspected gang member arrested
Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating the weekend death of a homeless man: 47 year-old Christopher Geair was struck by a truck while trying to cross Highway 72 in Athens. Athens-Clarke County Police report the arrest of a Jackson County man who is facing gang-related charges in Athens: Hendrex Nicely is...
ACCPD: another Athens baby ingests fentanyl
Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating another case of a baby who ingested fentanyl. It was back in a June that a 15-month-old died and a babysitter from Elbert County was charged with murder. The most recent case involves a baby who was hospitalized after the exposure to the highly toxic drug.
Athens man shoots at repo employees then leads police on high-speed chase through neighborhood
CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — An Athens man pleaded guilty in court last week after shooting at two people and leading police on a chase through a residential area back in 2020. According to U.S. attorneys, Ceddrick Demon Mercery, 30, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in court on Aug. 19.
accesswdun.com
Hall County Sheriff's Office identifies Sunday Lake Lanier drowning victim
Hall County Fire Rescue recovered a man’s body Sunday morning after he drowned at Old Federal Campground near Lake Lanier. The Hall County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the man was Adelso Enrique Barillas, 21, of Kansas City, Missouri. According to the initial investigation, Barillas was swimming with two friends when he began to struggle. Barillas went under the water and never resurfaced.
Lumpkin Co man charged in brother’s murder
A man is facing charges in the death of his brother after investigators found human remains near the Mill Creek community in Lumpkin County. Channel 2 first brought you this story in May of last year, when 52-year-old Tony Lamar Cates of Dahlonega disappeared. On May 10, 2021, Lumpkin County...
ACCPD investigating pair of overnight shootings
The Athens Clarke County Police Department is gathering information about multiple overnight shootings. On August 27, 2022, at approximately 8:36PM, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to the 100 block of Winterberry Lane regarding a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two males who had been shot. Both males sustained serious injuries and were transported by EMS to a local hospital.
Jackson County search for 2 men connected to gas station burglary
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are searching for two men and a car that was involved in a burglary in Hoschton. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The burglary happened just before midnight Tuesday at the Exxon Quick-Stop...
Comments / 0