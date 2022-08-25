ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Lifestyle
cnycentral.com

Montezuma Winery offers NYS Fair visitors refreshing wine slushies with new flavor

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Many people visiting the 2022 New York State Fair are excited to try new foods and drinks along with exciting and interactive activities and exhibits. One popular option for fairgoers trying to stay cool on a hot day is an ice-cold wine slushie. The drinks are not hard to find on the Fairgrounds as they have become a Fair staple.
DRINKS
cnycentral.com

Stix and Things serves alligator, kangaroo meat at The 2022 NYS Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — If you're looking to try something different and unique at the Great New York State Fair, the Stix and Things food stand has you covered. Stix and Things, located across from the poultry barn, serves wild meat like alligator and kangaroo. The food stand has been...
FOOD & DRINKS
cnycentral.com

Closings & reopenings at the fairgrounds due to heavy rain

Syracuse, NY — UPDATE: The Midway at the 2022 New York State Fair closed temporarily to guests Tuesday due to heavy rain. Fair officials announced the midway would reopen Tuesday evening when the rain clears. The Fire & Rescue Parade and the Beef Day Parade have both been canceled.
SYRACUSE, NY
Megan Coleman
cnycentral.com

Marshall Tucker Band, Celtic Woman added to del Lago's lineup

WATERLOO, N.Y. — The Vine Showroom has added two acts to its 2022 concert lineup, welcoming classic country rock band The Marshall Tucker Band and the Celtic Woman Christmas ensemble. Naming themselves after a blind piano turner, finding the name inscribed on a key from their original rehearsal space,...
WATERLOO, NY
cnycentral.com

There is no age limit to buy whipped cream in New York State

A law meant to curb "whippet" drug use in teenagers has caused confusion in grocery stores across New York State. Last year, a law passed restricting the purchase of "whipped cream chargers" containing nitrous oxide, also known as "whippets", to people 21 and older. These canisters are often found inside...
POLITICS
cnycentral.com

New Popeyes restaurant opening in Onondaga County

CICERO, N.Y. — Central New York is getting a new Popeyes restaurant. The fried chicken fast food restaurant will be opening a new location in Cicero on Friday, September 2. The new restaurant is located at 7980 Brewerton Road, adjacent to the Dairy Queen. “We’re proud and excited to...
CICERO, NY
cnycentral.com

Free child seat inspection event to be held at the Fayetteville YMCA

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. — The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee is reminding parents and caregivers that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available on Thursday, September 1. The inspections will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Fayetteville YMCA. Events like these...
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
cnycentral.com

Severe thunderstorms possible today in central New York

A strong cold front will cross through New York this afternoon, bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms to the area. The line of storms will move from west to east, bringing thunderstorms into the fair after 2pm. The rain will also cool temperatures rather quickly. Computer model runs are indicating a...
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Police department discusses honorary police, fair safety, and drugs

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed why "Hulk" actor Lou Ferrigno became an honorary SPD officer, how efforts at the fair have been going to keep...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

90 degree heat: a challenge student-athletes overcome as a team

With temperatures in the 90s, it was grueling to be outside even for a few moments—but there were student-athletes that took the field Monday evening for hours. Some athletes might say the heat presents an additional obstacle; others, like Baldwinsville soccer captain Ethan Haahr, see it as an opportunity to overcome a challenge as a team.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
cnycentral.com

Nearly 300 guns turned in at Utica buyback program

Utica, NY — Law enforcement collected 296 firearms in Utica Saturday as part of a statewide effort to combat gun violence across the state. According to the State Attorney General's office, the Utica Police Department collected 177 ghost guns, 42 long guns, 41 handguns, 3 assault rifles, and 33 broken guns.
UTICA, NY

