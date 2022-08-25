Read full article on original website
2022 NYS Fair attendance numbers bouncing back after pandemic, still not at record levels
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — With tickets scanned, thousands of people made their way through the gates of the New York State Fair each day since it opened on August 24. It seems obvious, even to fairgoers visiting from Dallas, Texas, but attendance numbers have taken a hit since 2019. “We...
Hawk Creek Wildlife Center returns "Birds of Prey" exhibit for its ninth year at Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Wildlife fans have many chances to see the Birds of Prey exhibit at the Great New York State Fair this summer. The Hawk Creek Wildlife Center hosts three shows each day at the Fair, where visitors can see owls, hawks, eagles, falcons and other rescued birds, and learn about their role in the environment.
Chubby Checker "twists" on Today in Central New York ahead of NYS Fair performance
Syracuse, N.Y. — Singer Chubby Checker, known for hits 'The Twist,' 'Let's Twist Again,' and many others joined Lisa Spitz and Sam Postich Monday on 'Today in Central New York.'. Chubby Checker will be performing at the Great New York State Fair Monday at 1:00 p.m. at Chevy Court....
Syracuse band Sophistafunk is house band for Food Network's "Guy's Ultimate Game Night"
Syracuse, N.Y. — A popular Syracuse band had some big news to announce on social media. Sophistafunk is headed to your TV screens. Sophistafunk was chosen as the house band for Guy Fieri's new show, "Guy's Ultimate Game Night." Sophistafunk will be performing the theme song and providing music throughout the game show.
Fairgoers, vendors navigate rainy weather at The New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — It was a rainy evening at the New York State Fair on Tuesday, but the weather didn't stop many fairgoers from enjoying the fun and food. Some of them even said the weather wasn’t that bad. The forecast called for rain in parts of Central...
Montezuma Winery offers NYS Fair visitors refreshing wine slushies with new flavor
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Many people visiting the 2022 New York State Fair are excited to try new foods and drinks along with exciting and interactive activities and exhibits. One popular option for fairgoers trying to stay cool on a hot day is an ice-cold wine slushie. The drinks are not hard to find on the Fairgrounds as they have become a Fair staple.
Stix and Things serves alligator, kangaroo meat at The 2022 NYS Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — If you're looking to try something different and unique at the Great New York State Fair, the Stix and Things food stand has you covered. Stix and Things, located across from the poultry barn, serves wild meat like alligator and kangaroo. The food stand has been...
Closings & reopenings at the fairgrounds due to heavy rain
Syracuse, NY — UPDATE: The Midway at the 2022 New York State Fair closed temporarily to guests Tuesday due to heavy rain. Fair officials announced the midway would reopen Tuesday evening when the rain clears. The Fire & Rescue Parade and the Beef Day Parade have both been canceled.
Marshall Tucker Band, Celtic Woman added to del Lago's lineup
WATERLOO, N.Y. — The Vine Showroom has added two acts to its 2022 concert lineup, welcoming classic country rock band The Marshall Tucker Band and the Celtic Woman Christmas ensemble. Naming themselves after a blind piano turner, finding the name inscribed on a key from their original rehearsal space,...
There is no age limit to buy whipped cream in New York State
A law meant to curb "whippet" drug use in teenagers has caused confusion in grocery stores across New York State. Last year, a law passed restricting the purchase of "whipped cream chargers" containing nitrous oxide, also known as "whippets", to people 21 and older. These canisters are often found inside...
New vendor at 2022 NYS Fair Cinder BBQ serves authentic Texas-style barbecue
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — One of the biggest reasons many take a visit to the Great New York State Fair is for the delicious and unique food options. There have been lots of new vendors this year, including one that serves authentic Texas barbecue. Cinder BBQ is new to the...
New Popeyes restaurant opening in Onondaga County
CICERO, N.Y. — Central New York is getting a new Popeyes restaurant. The fried chicken fast food restaurant will be opening a new location in Cicero on Friday, September 2. The new restaurant is located at 7980 Brewerton Road, adjacent to the Dairy Queen. “We’re proud and excited to...
Free child seat inspection event to be held at the Fayetteville YMCA
FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. — The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee is reminding parents and caregivers that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available on Thursday, September 1. The inspections will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Fayetteville YMCA. Events like these...
Part of E. Brighton Ave. in Syracuse to close Tuesday for ongoing bridge reconstruction
SYRACUSE, NY — The City of Syracuse will close East Brighton Avenue to all traffic from Ainsley Drive to East Glen Avenue on Tuesday, August 30 from 6:00 a.m. to approximately 8:00 p.m. The road closure is required to facilitate the removal of existing bridge beams as part of...
Five ways to stay cool & safe at the Fair; hot & humid weather expected this week
Syracuse, NY — Central New York is expecting temperatures in the 90's to start week 2 of the Great New York State Fair. Our weather authority team is tracking the potential for heat advisories Monday. If you're planning on heading to the fair, you may want to take extra steps to keep cool and avoid dehydration.
Severe thunderstorms possible today in central New York
A strong cold front will cross through New York this afternoon, bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms to the area. The line of storms will move from west to east, bringing thunderstorms into the fair after 2pm. The rain will also cool temperatures rather quickly. Computer model runs are indicating a...
Syracuse Police department discusses honorary police, fair safety, and drugs
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed why "Hulk" actor Lou Ferrigno became an honorary SPD officer, how efforts at the fair have been going to keep...
90 degree heat: a challenge student-athletes overcome as a team
With temperatures in the 90s, it was grueling to be outside even for a few moments—but there were student-athletes that took the field Monday evening for hours. Some athletes might say the heat presents an additional obstacle; others, like Baldwinsville soccer captain Ethan Haahr, see it as an opportunity to overcome a challenge as a team.
Nearly 300 guns turned in at Utica buyback program
Utica, NY — Law enforcement collected 296 firearms in Utica Saturday as part of a statewide effort to combat gun violence across the state. According to the State Attorney General's office, the Utica Police Department collected 177 ghost guns, 42 long guns, 41 handguns, 3 assault rifles, and 33 broken guns.
