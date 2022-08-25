MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis Police Department says a woman is cooperating with detectives following a fatal shooting Monday in the city's Como neighborhood. The shooting happened around noon on the 2400 block of Cole Avenue Southeast. It marks the 60th homicide in Minneapolis so far this year. Investigators say an argument between a man and a woman escalated into gunfire. The man, described as being his in 30s, died. While police say they are not seeking any other suspects, few other details have been released. This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com as more details are available.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO