ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hennepin County, MN

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Minnesota

Man, 61, charged with murder in Maplewood stabbing

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- A 61-year-old man is facing murder charges in connection to a stabbing late last month in an eastern Twin Cities suburb.  Kevin Dwayne Peterson is charged in Ramsey County with two counts of second-degree murder in the killing of 30-year-old Richard Williams. According to a criminal complaint, the stabbing happened on July 29 in a Maplewood apartment building on the 300 block of Larpenteur Avenue East. First responders found Williams at the scene, bleeding profusely from multiple stab wounds in his chest. An ambulance brought Williams to Regions Hospital, where he was rushed into emergency surgery. More...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
KARE 11

Minneapolis man charged with kidnapping woman, leading police on 124 mph chase

CANNON FALLS, Minn. — A Minneapolis man is facing four felonies, including a kidnapping charge, after he allegedly picked up a woman in his car and refused to let her out. According to a criminal complaint, 25-year-old Daquairus Black picked up a woman in his car Aug. 27. The victim later told police that she had gotten into a fight with her boyfriend and walked away from their Minneapolis hotel, and once she was a few blocks away, got into a parked car that she thought was a rideshare vehicle.
CANNON FALLS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman cooperating with police following fatal shooting in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis Police Department says a woman is cooperating with detectives following a fatal shooting Monday in the city's Como neighborhood. The shooting happened around noon on the 2400 block of Cole Avenue Southeast. It marks the 60th homicide in Minneapolis so far this year. Investigators say an argument between a man and a woman escalated into gunfire. The man, described as being his in 30s, died. While police say they are not seeking any other suspects, few other details have been released. This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com as more details are available.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hennepin County, MN
Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Hennepin County, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Isanti, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Isanti, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Bring Me The News

Charges: On-the-run Minneapolis thief stole car with 5 kids inside

The whereabouts of a Minneapolis man wanted in connection with motor vehicle theft and kidnapping are unknown, according to new court documents. Prosecutors in Hennepin County on Monday charged Abdirahman Mohamed Farah, 22, of Minneapolis, with five counts of kidnapping and one count of motor vehicle theft in connection with an incident that unfolded on May 29 at 12th Ave. and East Lake Street.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man charged with killing girlfriend inside her North St. Paul apartment

NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 41-year-old man is facing murder charges after allegedly killing his girlfriend last week inside her North St. Paul apartment, where officials say at least one witness saw him as a fire spread through the apartment.  Melvin Bilbro, of North St. Paul, was charged Monday in Ramsey County with one count of second-degree murder in connection to the killing of 43-year-old Shanna Daniels.  According to a criminal complaint, police responded Thursday evening to a fire at Daniels' third floor apartment in a building on the 2200 block of South Avenue East. First responders found her...
NORTH SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Woodbury man charged with armed robbery at Mall of America

Prosecutors on Monday charged a 28-year-old Woodbury man accused of committing an armed robbery inside Mall of America with an AR-15-style rifle on Friday. Cartier Troy Alexander faces three counts of first-degree aggravated robbery in Hennepin County District Court in connection with two incidents at the mall and another at a Minneapolis pawn shop the same day.
WOODBURY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Special Agent#Murder#Milwaukee#Dna#Defense Attorneys#Violent Crime#Hennepin
CBS Minnesota

Armed robbery outside Children's Minnesota prompts brief lockdown

MINNEAPOLIS -- Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis was put on lockdown Monday afternoon following another armed robbery outside the hospital.Hospital officials say someone was "robbed at gunpoint while sitting inside their vehicle which was parked near our Minneapolis hospital." The victim wasn't hurt, put officials say "their personal items were stolen."A "Code Yellow alert" soon went into effect for about 30 minutes, with staff members urged to avoid windows and doors until an "all clear" announcement was made on the hospital's P.A. system.Last week, Minneapolis police said they have seen a rise in robberies and carjackings in the 3rd Precinct...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

30-year-old St. Paul man dies days after being stabbed in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Editor's Note: The following story contains graphic details. Viewer discretion is advised. A 61-year-old Maplewood man now faces two second-degree murder charges after a 30-year-old man who he allegedly stabbed late last month died, local officials said in a news release. According to the City of...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KROC News

Career Minnesota Criminal Sentenced for Gun Crime

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)-A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after he was caught with a firearm during an arrest related to a shooting investigation. 33-year-old Romelle Smith was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of felon in possession of a firearm as an Armed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
msn.com

1 arrested after stabbing in Maplewood; victim in critical condition

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- One man is fighting for his life and another is in custody following a stabbing Friday afternoon in the east metro. The Maplewood Police Department says officers responded around 1:45 p.m. to a stabbing at an apartment building on the 300 block of Larpenteur Avenue East. Maplewood is an eastern suburb of St. Paul.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis man charged for stealing car with 5 kids inside

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis man has been charged, accused of stealing a car that had five children inside. According to the recently filed charges, a man and a woman were parked near 12th Avenue and East Lake Street on May 29. The man went into a nearby store to buy a few items, when the woman, who was waiting in the car with the children, realized she needed to purchase a few additional things and also went into the store.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kfgo.com

Carjacking gang member sentenced in Minn.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO) – A suburban Minneapolis man is the fifth of six people facing federal prison time for a string of armed carjackings in 2020 and 2021. The U-S Attorney’s Office says 23-year-old Isaiah Alstad of Columbia Heights received a sentence of just over nine years after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting carjacking. Court documents say he was a member of the ‘Top 5’ street gang.
SAINT PAUL, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy