Las Vegas, NV

oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Man accused of setting car on fire in front of Las Vegas hospital

Man accused of setting car on fire in front of Las Vegas hospital. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A man is facing arson charges after...
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Pizza Shop Serves Up ‘Grasshopper’ Pizza

What kind of topping do you like on your pizza? The average person or the more traditional pizza coinsure might say pepperoni, sausage or even pineapple, but GRASSHOPPERS? The Mike & Carla Morning Show found out that Evel Pizza right here in Las Vegas has gone viral for serving up pizza with grasshoppers on it!
Nevada State
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Jeremy Spencer
1oaklasvegas.com

10 Best Burger Places in Las Vegas 2022

From classic burgers to innovative masterpieces, Las Vegas chefs bring you the best of the burger world with delectable options to feast on. Everyone knows the best burger doesn’t necessarily come from the big franchises or upscale restaurants. Bars and local joints are known to have some of the tastiest meat between buns in Las Vegas.
nevadabusiness.com

Las Vegas and California Attorney Sam Heidari Adds $10K to Reward Money Offered by L.A.P.D for Information That Helps Solve Non-fatal Hit and Run

Sam Ryan Heidari Attorney and owner of Heidari Law Group in Las Vegas and Abogados Con Experiencia in California has upped the $25k reward money offered by the L.A. police department by $10K more in an effort to find the person that violently ran over a man on a moped in Downtown L.A. on August 14th and is arrested and convicted.
KTNV

Las Vegas police said a 49-year-old man died from motorcycle crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On August 24 around 3:38 a.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a 49-year-old man crashed with his motorcycle at the T-intersection of Upland Boulevard and Mayflower Lane. Police said Jarrett Daniel failed to maintain his travel lane. The front tire then struck...
news3lv.com

Grab a bite at Wing Zone

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Wing Zone recently opened their flagship location in North Las Vegas. Joining us now with more on what they're serving up are dave Nadkarni and Brelyn Iwasaki.
lasvegasmagazine.com

Fried chicken fans will find their fill in Las Vegas

Fried chicken is a classic dish of the South. It’s a fast-food phenomenon. It’s a hearty, homey meal everyone craves. It’s all those things and more, and dashing around the diverse restaurant scene in Las Vegas, it’s clear there are many different and dynamic ways to enjoy it.
8 News Now

Missing emotional support tortoise returns to Las Vegas home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An emotional support tortoise that went missing nearly two weeks ago has been returned to its owner. Kymberly Blowers said Watson the tortoise was found at a neighbor’s house and made it home on Friday. He had gone missing on Saturday, Aug. 13 from her home near Edna Avenue and Lindell […]
msn.com

Truck rolls onto side on Las Vegas freeway ramp

Authorities had to respond to a truck that rolled onto its side on a Las Vegas freeway ramp Saturday afternoon. Troopers could be seen at the eastbound U.S. 95 ramp at Lake Mead Boulevard in the northwest valley. The Highway Patrol incident website listed a crash with injury reported on...
