Heading to Vegas? This Hotel Shines in the Brightest City in the WorldMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Las Vegas, NV
Landlord Forced Homeless Mother to Sign Sex Agreement In Order to Lease PropertyBriana BelcherLas Vegas, NV
Dollar Loan Center: Bringing a big-time sports feel to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Paula Fuga is finally bringing her music to Henderson on September 2ndEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
The always entertaining Zombie Run is coming back to Cornerstone Park in OctoberEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Man accused of setting car on fire in front of Las Vegas hospital
Man accused of setting car on fire in front of Las Vegas hospital. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A man is facing arson charges after...
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Pizza Shop Serves Up ‘Grasshopper’ Pizza
What kind of topping do you like on your pizza? The average person or the more traditional pizza coinsure might say pepperoni, sausage or even pineapple, but GRASSHOPPERS? The Mike & Carla Morning Show found out that Evel Pizza right here in Las Vegas has gone viral for serving up pizza with grasshoppers on it!
iheart.com
Vegas Walgreens Security Guard Gets In The Face Of Suspected Shoplifters
This security guard at a Walgreens on Fremont Street in Las Vegas doesn’t play any games. She refuses to allow anyone to walk out with goods they didn't pay for.
Cafe Rio Looks to Be Opening Another Las Vegas Location
Permit paperwork points to a new Cafe Rio Mexican Grill coming to Spring Valley
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Las Vegas sees increase in sick pets after monsoonal rains, dog trainer says
Las Vegas sees increase in sick pets after monsoonal rains, dog trainer says. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A local dog trainer and some vets...
Study shows Las Vegas is amongst the most impacted by 'Great Resignation'
A new study shows Las Vegas was one of the most impacted cities by the, "Great Resignation." Las Vegas ranked number two on the Workamajig study.
Creamberry in Las Vegas Debuts a New Ice Cream Burrito
Creamberry, is helping its customers cool down with this new sweet and salty treat.
Motorcylist dies after overturning bike in central valley
A Las Vegas man who overturned a motorcycle Wednesday in the central valley has died from his injuries, Metro police said.
1oaklasvegas.com
10 Best Burger Places in Las Vegas 2022
From classic burgers to innovative masterpieces, Las Vegas chefs bring you the best of the burger world with delectable options to feast on. Everyone knows the best burger doesn’t necessarily come from the big franchises or upscale restaurants. Bars and local joints are known to have some of the tastiest meat between buns in Las Vegas.
nevadabusiness.com
Las Vegas and California Attorney Sam Heidari Adds $10K to Reward Money Offered by L.A.P.D for Information That Helps Solve Non-fatal Hit and Run
Sam Ryan Heidari Attorney and owner of Heidari Law Group in Las Vegas and Abogados Con Experiencia in California has upped the $25k reward money offered by the L.A. police department by $10K more in an effort to find the person that violently ran over a man on a moped in Downtown L.A. on August 14th and is arrested and convicted.
KTNV
Las Vegas police said a 49-year-old man died from motorcycle crash
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On August 24 around 3:38 a.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a 49-year-old man crashed with his motorcycle at the T-intersection of Upland Boulevard and Mayflower Lane. Police said Jarrett Daniel failed to maintain his travel lane. The front tire then struck...
news3lv.com
Grab a bite at Wing Zone
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Wing Zone recently opened their flagship location in North Las Vegas. Joining us now with more on what they're serving up are dave Nadkarni and Brelyn Iwasaki.
news3lv.com
Sentencing continued for mom accused of trying to run over two local school girls
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local mom accused of trying to run over two school girls appeared in court on Monday. A judge continued Fatima Mitchell's sentencing until September 12th. She's accused of trying to kill two girls near Basic High School after they allegedly got into a fight...
10-foot, 700 pound dog travels down Las Vegas Strip with The Good Deed Project
A 10-foot, 700 pound dog made its way down the Las Vegas Strip Friday morning with help by The Good Deed Project.
lasvegasmagazine.com
Fried chicken fans will find their fill in Las Vegas
Fried chicken is a classic dish of the South. It’s a fast-food phenomenon. It’s a hearty, homey meal everyone craves. It’s all those things and more, and dashing around the diverse restaurant scene in Las Vegas, it’s clear there are many different and dynamic ways to enjoy it.
Fox5 KVVU
2 suspects arrested after 90-year-old in walker robbed, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two people were arrested after a 90-year-old man was pushed down and robbed, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. The incident happened July 24 at a bus stop near Boulder Highway and E. Flamingo Road. Police said the suspects threw the elderly man to the ground and robbed him.
Missing emotional support tortoise returns to Las Vegas home
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An emotional support tortoise that went missing nearly two weeks ago has been returned to its owner. Kymberly Blowers said Watson the tortoise was found at a neighbor’s house and made it home on Friday. He had gone missing on Saturday, Aug. 13 from her home near Edna Avenue and Lindell […]
msn.com
Truck rolls onto side on Las Vegas freeway ramp
Authorities had to respond to a truck that rolled onto its side on a Las Vegas freeway ramp Saturday afternoon. Troopers could be seen at the eastbound U.S. 95 ramp at Lake Mead Boulevard in the northwest valley. The Highway Patrol incident website listed a crash with injury reported on...
Police arrest 1 suspect in deadly shooting near Metro station
The homicide was reported in the 600 block of Sierra Vista Drive near University Center Drive around 9 p.m. Thursday.
Meet ‘Blake Mead,’ a darkly-topical 80s-style parody
He's kind of cute, a little damp, smells fishy, seems to be tied up at times, and wears cement loafers. Say hello to "Blake Mead," one of the unfortunate characters to come from the mind of digital illustrator Michael Barnard.
