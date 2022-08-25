ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caledonia, MI

WOOD

Hospice of Michigan treats young athlete to an unforgettable day with the U of M football team

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We have a very special story to share with you today – one of hopes and dreams. A young Muskegon man’s dream was to spend a day at the Big House in Ann Arbor and that dream actually not only came true, but far exceeded what Dametrius “Meechie” Walker ever expected. It all happened thanks to a program that’s part of Hospice of Michigan.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Sharing words of inspiration with Scott Hamilton

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-On September 19th, Samaritas will be welcoming Scott Hamilton to Grand Rapids at the Amway Grand Plaza. Scott will be sharing key messages of inspiration, focusing on how we respond and learn when we are challenged in life, as well as how we respond to an opportunity or failure. Scott is no stranger to adversity, and he believes that our periods of rough goings is meant for something. It is easy to get overwhelmed by a problem but if we let it crush us then we are missing an opportunity to rise and learn from it.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Eastbrook Homes opening new Byron Center community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We know that the home buying and building market has been very busy and so when we hear of a great opportunity to live in a desirable location, we have to share it! The foundations are being set, and walls are going up for a community called Walnut Ridge, by Eastbrook Homes.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

The importance of sleep as kids head back to school

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As kids go back to school, they have to get reacquainted with their school year schedule and routines, including those involving sleep. Dr. Greg Mallis, PsyD, from Pine Rest Christian Mental Health joins us today with some tips for getting kids enough sleep and also making sure it’s high quality sleep.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Caledonia, MI
Sports
City
Caledonia, MI
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan Sports
WOOD

Generator Supercenter of Grand Rapids is now open

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – They’re the number one dealer of Generac whole home generators in the country and they have a new location opening up right here in Grand Rapids! Jacqueline joins us from Generator Supercenter to tell us about their new location and also how they’re giving back to the community.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Big 4 Guide to Labor Day Weekend events

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s hard to believe that the Labor Day holiday weekend is right around the corner! If you’re not heading out of town traveling, there are some great local events to check out here in West Michigan. West Michigan Labor Fest. Monday, September...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Your home decor doesn’t need to match 100%

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When designing a room, many people play it safe with décor by believing that every element must match. A well-balanced room, however, only needs elements that go together. Professional Interior Designer Leslie Hart-Davidson is here to show us the difference between match and...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

How Inforum helps women succeed in the workplace

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Over the last few decades, progress has been made to ensure women receive leadership positions in their respective fields, but more advancements and representation are needed to help women break glass ceilings. One nonprofit organization that has made this initiative their mission is Inforum. Founded...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Woman shot, killed on I-94 identified

The name of the woman who was fatally shot on I-94 in Portage Friday evening has been released. (Aug. 29, 2022) ‘Just amazing’: Siblings, WMU students remember hit-and-run …. 1 arrested, 1 at large in child abuse case; teen …. Crews working to restore power to thousands. WMU, MSU...
PORTAGE, MI
WOOD

Consumers Energy prepares for potentially hazardous storms on Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Consumers Energy is preparing for damaging winds and severe thunderstorms that are expected to impact the lakeshore, Grand Rapids, and the areas south of I-96 starting Monday afternoon through late Monday night. Some of these strong thunderstorms may include heavy rain and winds up to 65 mph, resulting in power outages, downed wires and other safety hazards. The Consumers Energy Restoration Team has been monitoring this developing storm since it appeared in the forecast and is ready to respond. Crews are being pre-staged in areas where we expect the greatest damage and are preparing trucks and essential materials needed to assist with any restoration efforts.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Kentwood PD bodycam shows wheels on stolen truck

This body camera video from May 24, 2022, shows the custom wheels still on Michael Couch's truck in the Image Towing impound lot after it spent months there. It was later returned to him without those wheels.
KENTWOOD, MI

