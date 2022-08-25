GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-On September 19th, Samaritas will be welcoming Scott Hamilton to Grand Rapids at the Amway Grand Plaza. Scott will be sharing key messages of inspiration, focusing on how we respond and learn when we are challenged in life, as well as how we respond to an opportunity or failure. Scott is no stranger to adversity, and he believes that our periods of rough goings is meant for something. It is easy to get overwhelmed by a problem but if we let it crush us then we are missing an opportunity to rise and learn from it.

