Crunch Fitness opens its doors in Laredo
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A new gym, Crunch Fitness Laredo, opened its doors on Thursday, Aug. 25. To celebrate this event, the franchise held a pre-opening party on Wednesday at the former Stein Mart store location on San Darío Street. The new...
Iggy Azalea added to Pitbull's Laredo stop at the Sames Auto Arena
Pitbull will be getting a bit of extra company when he stops at the Sames Auto Arena later this September. The Arena announced Friday that Australian rapper Iggy Azalea will be joining 'Mr. Worldwide' as part of his "Cant Stop Us Now" tour set to stop in the Gateway City on Saturday, September 10.
Nuevo Laredo creates its first economic development cluster
Nuevo Laredo and Tamaulipas now have their first-ever business cluster in efforts to spearhead economic development in the city, the region and the states of Tamaulipas and Texas. Formed this past week, the Clúster Logístico y de Cadenas de Suministro en Tamaulipas -- or the Logistics and Supply Chain Cluster...
$4.3M announced for Webb Co. law enforcement
A total of $4.3 million in funds were announced on Tuesday at the Webb County Sheriff’s Office that will focus on overtime pay, new equipment, expenses and maintenance for local law enforcement. According to Rep. Henry Cuellar’s office, the funding is derived from the Operation Stonegarden grant program, and...
Fight between truckers leads to north Laredo shooting
A fight between truckers escalated into one individual being shot in north Laredo early Sunday morning, according to the Laredo Police Department. It was the second straight day a shooting was reported in north Laredo. An unrelated incident also occurred Saturday morning where a man was shot in the parking lot of a club, Vibe Laredo.
Why police say new CT law is not stopping catalytic converter thieves
Carrying power saws for quick surgery on cars, buses and trucks, catalytic converter thieves have been running rampant in Connecticut this year. Police say thefts of the exhaust system components continue in the face of a new law, effective July 1, that prohibits scrap dealers in Connecticut from receiving detached converters and requires detailed paperwork on all sales. Police in several departments also say the recent federal investigation of an East Hartford-based “cat” theft ring shows that crooks can easily skirt the new law.
5 tied to Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot face key hearing
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A judge began hearing evidence Monday to determine if five men will face trial for their alleged roles in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The proceedings in state court came six days after two men who were described as leaders of...
Opinion: Repeal state’s bottle deposit law
In 1978 the state of Connecticut, following suit of other states (like Maine, Michigan, Oregon, Vermont and Iowa) created legislation to require a five-cent deposit on beer and soft drink containers. Five other states joined in later for a total of 11 states. The law became effective in Connecticut on Jan. 1, 1980, with hopes to increase bottle and can recycling rates (which it did initially).
Editorial: Let’s clear the air in CT classrooms
More than a century ago, even before the 1918 pandemic, educators took the dramatic step of teaching outdoors to try to ensure the health of students. That was an effort to stem the spread of tuberculosis in 1908. The Rhode Island experiment was occasionally emulated during the recent pandemic, yet time and technology have yet to guarantee clean air inside schools.
Real estate asking prices are coming down in CT, but rising interest rates are hurting buyers
To get a sense how hard interest rates are hitting Connecticut home buyers, one need only contrast two homes purchased this year at the median price of $342,500 — one, a three-bedroom colonial in Woodbridge; the other, a two-bedroom ranch seven miles away in Hamden, with both built in the post-war suburban boom.
Rainfall to continue across Laredo area all this week causing possible flooding, NWS reports
When it rains, it pours; at least that's what Laredo's weather has been telling us recently. The National Weather Service reports that the rainy weather that has hit the Gateway City will continue for the foreseeable future, according to their forecast. Thunderstorms are expected every day this week, with the...
DEEP: CT state parks close to new vehicles Sunday
Officials closed three state parks to new vehicles Sunday after parking lots reached capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park in Bloomfield and Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury were both closed to new visitors shortly before 1 p.m., DEEP officials said. Millers...
CT State Police: Two found dead from gunshots in East Granby home
EAST GRANBY — Connecticut State Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man and a woman at a home on Wynding Hills Road Sunday evening, officials said. Troopers with Troop H in Hartford and East Granby police officers responded around 5:48 p.m. to the residential street after 911 callers reported the sound of gunshots, according to state police.
