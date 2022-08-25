Read full article on original website
Monkey survives fire in Hawkins County thanks to dog
Blaze consumes cage, monkey escapes unscathed thanks to dog. BULLS GAP, Tenn. (WJHL) – Early Tuesday morning, Lisa Meyer was awoken to every monkey owner’s nightmare: the shed that Griffin, her macaque, was living in was burning to the ground. Roger Reed — who lives with Meyer — was woken up by his dog, Geisha, […]
Gray man accused of shooting his way into home after fight
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man is facing charges after authorities say he shot his way into a home. The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office has charged Robert Cannon, 53 of Gray, with two counts of reckless endangerment and one count of aggravated assault. According to the sheriff’s office, the victim told investigators on Saturday […]
Virginia house fire kills 2 people
Two people are dead after a fire at a home in western Virginia on Friday night, Virginia State Police said. Buchanan County 911 was alerted to a fire at a home on Meadows Road in Raven, police said in a news release on Monday. Three people were in the home when the fire broke out, but one man was able to escape safely, police said. The remains of the two other people were recovered inside the home after the fire was extinguished. Their bodies were taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for autopsy and identification, police said.
Woman convicted in Washington County, Va. murder and robbery case
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A Washington County, Virginia jury has convicted a woman in a 2020 robbery and murder case. Karen Holmes of Saltville was convicted of first-degree murder, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to the commonwealth’s attorney’s office. Holmes was charged in connection to the Jan. […]
Report: Greeneville woman hits sleeping victim with box fan
A Greeneville woman was arrested Monday night after she allegedly attacked a sleeping victim with a box fan. According to a report from Greeneville Police, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Lake Street at around 8:30 PM, where they found the suspect, Amanda Taylor walking down the middle of the road.
CCSO offering $1K reward for person of interest in death investigation
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Monday announced the agency is offering a $1,000 reward for the information that leads to the arrest of a person of interest in a death investigation. Authorities named Brandon Clay Carrier as a person of interest in the case. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation […]
Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office on the lookout for ‘prowler with firearm’
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office are looking for information on a “prowler with a firearm.”. The person was spotted at 6135 Sky High Ct. in Whitesburg. Those with information are asked to call Detective Sergeant David Stapleton at 423-586-3781.
JCPD: Man charged after victim shot in the foot Sunday morning
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Another shooting in downtown Johnson City over the weekend injured one and left a man behind bars. An arrest report from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) revealed that the shooting occurred at 418 Lee St. in the early morning hours on Sunday, Aug. 28. Authorities determined that the shooting […]
JCPD: Argument over pizza crust leads to aggravated assault charge
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An argument over pizza crust late Monday led to one man’s arrest on a domestic aggravated assault charge after he allegedly hit the victim with a motorcycle helmet before biting and punching him multiple times. An arrest warrant penned by Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) officer Shawn Phillips states that […]
Dogwood Cattails Ball
(WJHL) Cody Storm and Halee Robinson tell us about this important fundraiser for the Humane Society of Washington County. The ball will be held September 10th. For tickets or more information visit www.hswctn.org.
Johnson City police release new details on early Sunday morning shooting in downtown
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police have released new information about a shooting that took place over the weekend in downtown Johnson City. The Johnson City Police Department announced Monday that investigators were attempting to identify a suspect accused of striking another person with a gun and firing a round early Sunday morning near the […]
$1M Bond: Man in Burke County had 18 pounds of meth, sheriff says
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man is facing charges after 18 pounds of meth was seized in Burke County, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. A multijurisdictional investigation resulted in the seizure of approximately 18 pounds of meth on Friday, the sheriff’s office said. In addition, Georgia resident Jesus Enriquez, 45, […]
JCPD: Man reportedly threatened to kill 2 neighbors with handgun
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) charged a man in connection to a reported aggravated assault incident Friday night on the 3200 block of Mayfield Drive. Officers arrived at 8:39 p.m. in reference to a neighbor threatening others with a handgun. A JCPD release states that an investigation determined that […]
Woman, two dogs die in Lenoir house fire, officials say
LENOIR, N.C. — A woman is dead after her home caught on fire in Lenoir on Monday, according to the Lenoir Fire Department. Firefighters said when they arrived at the home on Central Drive flames were already coming out of the windows. Several neighbors tried to reach the woman,...
Tennessee Hills breaks ground on $21 million Bristol expansion
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Hills broke ground on a $21 million expansion in Bristol, Tennessee on Thursday, hosting more than 100 people in a celebration at the site. The expansion marks site number three for the regional distillery. The Bristol location will join existing Tennessee Hills operations in Jonesborough and Johnson City. The construction […]
'Abandoned Tennessee Treasures' book features St. John's Mill, Hagey's Grocery
A new book from a Nashville-based author is highlighting some local abandoned locations. Jay Farrell’s book, “Abandoned Tennessee Treasures,” features historical abandoned locations from across the state — several of which are located within the Tri-Cities area, including St. John’s Mill in Watauga and Hagey’s Grocery in Carter County.
Young entrepreneur from Kingsport sells handmade butters for a cause
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Daimiyan Menya’s entrepreneurial journey began at 14 years old after a bout of COVID-19 knocked out her senses of taste and smell. “I am a very big foodie, and I love food,” Menya said. “I’m always eating and willing to try new things, and when I was cooking I wouldn’t know […]
Crash cleared from I-26 in Johnson City
Update: Traffic has returned to normal as of 3:30 p.m. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash is causing delays along a section of Interstate 26 in Johnson City. Delays are being reported both east and westbound near mile marker 21, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). TDOT’s Smartway map shows heavy traffic […]
Man faces multiple charges after traffic stop in Rutherford County
Rutherford County, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says one person is facing drug charges, after a traffic stop led to an arrest. Deputies describe being in the Long Branch Road area – when they tried stopping a vehicle along U.S. 221 South Hwy. The Sheriff’s Office says the driver was recognized by law enforcement as Kip Cooper – a man with an outstanding arrest warrant.
Johnson City police looking for suspect in Sunday morning shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City police are looking to identify a suspect in a downtown shooting investigation. The Johnson City Police Department says officers responded early Sunday morning to a report of shots fired in the area of Wonderland Lounge at 121 Spring Street. According to police, officers learned that an argument occurred […]
