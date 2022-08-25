Two people are dead after a fire at a home in western Virginia on Friday night, Virginia State Police said. Buchanan County 911 was alerted to a fire at a home on Meadows Road in Raven, police said in a news release on Monday. Three people were in the home when the fire broke out, but one man was able to escape safely, police said. The remains of the two other people were recovered inside the home after the fire was extinguished. Their bodies were taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for autopsy and identification, police said.

RAVEN, VA