Decatur Police warns of donation scam
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is warning people in the community about a scam it has become aware of that awaits drivers at street intersections. Officers said that in recent weeks, they received reports of people “aggressively seeking” donations from drivers. From these reports and further research, officers noticed several patterns: they […]
Paxton Police arrest 11 child predators in sting
PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — One police department is working to bring many suspected child predators out from behind their screens through a new operation. They’re calling it an undercover sting. So far, the Paxton Police Department has arrested 11 men. Nine are from Central Illinois: Ruben Aguilera-Santoyo, 34, of Onarga Kenneth Burklow Jr., 37, of […]
Normal Police looking to identify retail theft suspect
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department is asking the public for help Tuesday to identify a suspect related to multiple retail theft incidents. According to a Normal police Facebook post, officers are looking to identify a suspect related to several retail theft incidents from 707 Liquors since the start of August.
Police search for person walking around with a gun near Springfield Schools
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Some Springfield schools were put on a soft lockdown Tuesday morning after calls came in about a person walking around with a gun. The Springfield Police Department responded to the area of Cook and New Streets for a report of subject walking with a firearm at approximately 10:07 a.m. Tuesday morning.
String of assaults reported at ISU, police investigating
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Campus police at Illinois State University are investigating a series of sexual assaults that occurred Sunday and Monday. On Sunday, Aug. 29, ISU Police received reports of two sexual assaults, one in Cardinal Court and one in Watterson Towers. On Monday, police received a report of another sexual assault in Watterson Towers that also occurred over the weekend.
Police hunt two more suspects in Decatur murder
DECATUR — Detectives Tuesday named two more suspects they are hunting in a Decatur murder case that has already seen one arrest. Decatur police Lt. Scott Rosenbery named the new suspects as Omari C. Walker, 18, and Kyle Escoe, also aged 18. Both are being sought on preliminary charges of first degree murder on warrants set with $2 million bail.
Police Chief: Juana Arellano investigation still open
CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — After saying last week that the investigation into the disappearance of Juana Arellano was closed, Clinton’s Police Chief is now backtracking on that statement. Chief Ben Lowers said on Monday that he may have misrepresented the situation in a Facebook post on Thursday. In that post, Lowers said the investigation revealed […]
11 alleged child predators arrested as a result of police sting operation
PAXTON, Ill. (WAND)- A police sting operation results in the arrest of 11 alleged child predators. The News Gazette reports 11 individuals from areas ranging from Urbana, to New Lenox and Vandalia have all been arrested after an undercover cop posed as a teenage girl from Paxton online. During the...
Armed and dangerous murder suspects on the loose
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Two men are wanted in connection with the murder of Arrion McClelland. Decatur Police say they are looking for Omari C. Walker, 18, and Kyle Escoe, 18. Both of them are wanted on charges of first-degree murder. We're told they should be considered armed and...
Decatur man set police officer's pant leg on fire with Molotov Cocktail, affidavit says
DECATUR — Anthony Neal III is due to appear in court Wednesday, charged with hurling a gasoline bomb at a Decatur police officer and setting the officer’s pant leg on fire. Neal, 22, is also accused of inflicting a bleeding injury on a police officer after they had...
Springfield Man Gets 55 Years In Death Of U.S. Marshal
A Springfield man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in the death of a U.S. marshal who attempted to serve an arrest warrant on him. 43-year-old Floyd Brown was convicted in April of multiple charges stemming from the 2019 incident that began at a Rockford hotel. Members of the U.S. marshal’s fugitive task force attempted to arrest Brown in his third-floor hotel room, but he fired multiple shots through the door and wall, narrowly missing the officers. Brown then jumped out the window and confronted Deputy Marshal Jacob Keltner in the parking lot.
Crime Stoppers looking for shooters
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding people connected to a shooting. Rantoul police say property was damaged, and they believe a suspect was shooting at another person. Police says two vehicles were hit with gunfire, and they found several shell casings at the scene. Police responded to the area of Hamilton […]
Decatur man accused of pulling gun during argument
DECATUR — A Decatur man accused of pulling a gun during an argument and threatening to “shoot-up” a victim’s house is now facing multiple weapons charges. David L. Bratcher, 48, is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court on charges of the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and being an armed habitual criminal. He has yet to enter a formal plea.
UPDATE: Two more teens arrested following Peoria Stadium fight
UPDATE (7:56 p.m.) — Peoria Police detectives have identified two more individuals related to a fight at Peoria Stadium Friday night. According to a Peoria police press release, a 15 and 16-year-old were arrested for mob action Tuesday. Both juveniles have been transported to the Peoria Juvenile Detention Center.
Person shot in Bloomington Monday morning
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A person was shot in Bloomington Monday morning and the incident is still under investigation. Bloomington Police responded to reports of a person shot Monday morning at approximately 9:42 a.m. The incident occurred at Veterans Parkway and Empire Street. At the scene, police found an...
Decatur serial robber beyond rehabilitation, prosecutor says
DECATUR — A judge told an aging serial robber and career criminal that it was high time he found a new way to make a living as he sentenced the Decatur man to 12 years in prison Monday. Charles M. Anderson, 57, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court for...
'Gun is my sword,' man told Decatur police
DECATUR — A Florida man who tried to convince Decatur police he carried a stolen gun for self-protection is now jailed, police report. A sworn affidavit said police had been looking for the 18-year-old man after getting reports he had abducted his 15-year-old sister from their family home in Escambia County, Florida.
U of I Police investigating on-campus robbery
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened on campus early Sunday morning. The robbery happened at 12:52 a.m. near Wright and Healey Streets. Officers said that a man walked up to a female U of I student on the sidewalk and pushed her to the ground. […]
Suspect's charge upgraded after domestic violence victim dies
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect has had the charge against him upgraded after a woman who was beaten in a domestic violence incident in Decatur has died. Monique N. McKissic, 43, was rushed to the hospital Aug. 14 after police responded to a home in the 100 block of S. Calhoun St. just after 1 a.m. for a domestic violence situation.
Springfield Man Who Made Purchases With Fake Credit, Gift Cards in Area Sentenced to Federal Prison
A well-known Springfield man is headed to federal prison for making, using, and possessing fake credit cards. 31 year old Calvin Christian III of Springfield was sentenced on Thursday to 2 years in federal prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for six counts of either possessing or using counterfeit access devices or related offenses.
