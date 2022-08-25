WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — A member of the Wausau media passed away over the weekend. WAOW TV morning anchor Neena Pacholke died unexpectedly on Saturday. Management at WAOW released the following statement on Sunday night: “the entire team at News 9 are devastated by the loss as we know so many others are as well. Neena loved this community and the people who lived here. She was a kind person with a big heart and a contagious smile and we will miss her greatly.”

