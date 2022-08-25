ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrill, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.5 FM WIFC

UPDATED: Accident Sends Wausau Bus Into Residental Yard

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — An accident sent a Wausau MetroRide bus into a residential yard near 15th Avenue and Sherman on Tuesday. WAOW TV reports it happened when the driver of a semi failed to yield the right-of-way to the bus, rear-ending the vehicle and sending it into the yard.
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Lincoln County Sheriff Investigating Shots Fired at Town of Russell Home

TOWN OF RUSSELL, WI (WSAU) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident of shots fired at a home along Town Hall Road. Officers say a 50-year-old Gleason woman reported that someone fired four shots from what appeared to be a .22 caliber handgun in the direction of her home as they were passing by. Neighbors also said they heard four “bangs” coming from the vehicle as well.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

WAOW Anchor Passes Away

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — A member of the Wausau media passed away over the weekend. WAOW TV morning anchor Neena Pacholke died unexpectedly on Saturday. Management at WAOW released the following statement on Sunday night: “the entire team at News 9 are devastated by the loss as we know so many others are as well. Neena loved this community and the people who lived here. She was a kind person with a big heart and a contagious smile and we will miss her greatly.”
WAUSAU, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy