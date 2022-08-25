Read full article on original website
95.5 FM WIFC
UPDATED: Accident Sends Wausau Bus Into Residental Yard
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — An accident sent a Wausau MetroRide bus into a residential yard near 15th Avenue and Sherman on Tuesday. WAOW TV reports it happened when the driver of a semi failed to yield the right-of-way to the bus, rear-ending the vehicle and sending it into the yard.
Lincoln County Sheriff Investigating Shots Fired at Town of Russell Home
TOWN OF RUSSELL, WI (WSAU) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident of shots fired at a home along Town Hall Road. Officers say a 50-year-old Gleason woman reported that someone fired four shots from what appeared to be a .22 caliber handgun in the direction of her home as they were passing by. Neighbors also said they heard four “bangs” coming from the vehicle as well.
Four Transportation Referendum Questions Placed on November Ballot in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — The Stevens Point City Council has voted to put four transportation projects on the November ballot for voters to decide. The council passed all four measures unanimously, with some Alders expressing gratitude for the city finally getting to some long-awaited projects that residents have been asking for.
WAOW Anchor Passes Away
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — A member of the Wausau media passed away over the weekend. WAOW TV morning anchor Neena Pacholke died unexpectedly on Saturday. Management at WAOW released the following statement on Sunday night: “the entire team at News 9 are devastated by the loss as we know so many others are as well. Neena loved this community and the people who lived here. She was a kind person with a big heart and a contagious smile and we will miss her greatly.”
