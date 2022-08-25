For more than a year now, the U.S. dollar has gradually been gaining strength relative to other major global currencies, like the euro, yen, yuan and Canadian dollar. This morning in European trading, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of other currencies, briefly hit a 20-year high before falling back a bit later in the day. The dollar is now essentially at par with the euro — $1 will get you one euro. That’s lower than it’s been since the European common currency was launched in the early 2000s.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO