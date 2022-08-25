ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

An economic double-take

The dollar index hit a 20-year high in European trading, the result of the Fed's rate hikes and the relative strength of the U.S. economy. Some laid-off workers are surprised at how fast they were able to find new positions, says Sarah Chaney Cambon of The Wall Street Journal. Proposed...
HOME & GARDEN
Job openings rise unexpectedly. Is that a big deal?

It’s a big week for jobs data. We’ve got the monthly national employment report coming out Friday, and Tuesday, the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, affectionately known as JOLTS, was released. The report shows — among other things — that job openings increased in July to 11.2 million. That was not exactly what economists were expecting, given some of the other stuff going on in the economy.
JOBS
Why the U.S. dollar is so strong right now

For more than a year now, the U.S. dollar has gradually been gaining strength relative to other major global currencies, like the euro, yen, yuan and Canadian dollar. This morning in European trading, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of other currencies, briefly hit a 20-year high before falling back a bit later in the day. The dollar is now essentially at par with the euro — $1 will get you one euro. That’s lower than it’s been since the European common currency was launched in the early 2000s.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Inflation#Interest Rates#New York Fed#Wells Fargo
Inflation is a global problem, but different countries face different pressures

Stamping out red-hot inflation is a priority for global central banks. That was the message from policymakers — including Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell — attending the Kansas City Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole Symposium in Wyoming last week. As the Fed looks to continue raising interest...
BUSINESS
My Economy

My Economy tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy. From This Collection. Hangers Cleaners, a Missouri pickup and delivery service, is trying to find the...
BUSINESS
What is the Jones Act and what does it have to do with heating oil shortages?

The Energy Department has been warning of a heating oil shortage in New England. Part of the problem is that it’s difficult to get fuel into New England from other parts of the U.S. That is due in part to a lack of pipeline infrastructure, but some also blame the Jones Act, which said sea transport of cargo between U.S. ports must be performed by U.S.-owned ships.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

