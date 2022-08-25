Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
‘We take everything out:’ Volunteers taking inventory of Tybee Island sea turtle nest
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sea turtle nesting season is winding down on Tybee Island. But volunteers are still at work as the eggs inside the nests begin to hatch. Students at Tybee Island Maritime Academy got out of the classroom and hit the beach for their science lesson. The students...
wtoc.com
Incoming SCCPSS board president continuing musical performances
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The incoming Savannah-Chatham County Public School System board president is not quitting his day job - or in this case - his night job. And that’s good news for local music fans. Roger Moss will be performing this week with Angel Gabriel - a show...
wtoc.com
Bluffton businesses preparing for Labor Day crowds
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Labor Day is one week away and local businesses are already planning to attract those looking for a final taste of summer. Summer won’t end for a few more weeks but one business says this weekend is really the end of summer spending for them.
Escaped goat visits South Carolina elementary school
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Animal services officers responded to a South Carolina elementary school when students encountered an unusual prospective pupil: a runaway goat. Colleton County Animal Services said officers responded Tuesday morning when a goat was found at Northside Elementary School. Animal services posted a photo of the goat...
wtoc.com
Hometown Hero: Irene Myers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For more than 25 years, Irene Myers has been inviting people into her home to help them in theirs. “I never wanted nobody being without because I grew up without a lot and I went through a lot,” Myers said. She started by collecting clothing...
The Post and Courier
At least 50 working families evicted from affordable housing complex on Hilton Head
HILTON HEAD ISLAND — The loss of affordable housing on the island is not new. For more than a decade, as long-term rentals have been sold and converted to short-term, service and entry-level workers have found fewer options that fit their budgets. But the scale and scope of eviction...
The Post and Courier
Town of Hilton Head Island asks native islander if he wants to sell his home. He doesn't.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND — On an island known for affluence, Robert Singleton Jr. owns something uniquely precious. He lives on a parcel of land so appealing that even the town government has asked about buying it. Showing a visitor around the place, Singleton, 48, stretched a long arm toward...
wtoc.com
CEMA, Coastal Health District urge residents to sign up for hurricane registry
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Peak Hurricane season is days away in Coastal Georgia. Making sure everyone can evacuate safely in case of a hurricane is at the top of health officials list. “It’s very, very critical that we do this ahead of time.”. Preparing for a hurricane can be...
wtoc.com
Tybee Island businesses hoping tourist season doesn’t wrap up after Labor Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Labor Day Weekend is fast approaching marking the unofficial end of summer. As popular tourist spots wind down for the season businesses are also expecting a slowdown. Labor Day is on the minds of a lot of people including many businesses on Tybee Island. That’s because...
HGTV star adopts dog out of Savannah rescue
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In honor of International Dog Day, Ty Pennington designer, carpenter & HGTV host showed off the newest addition to his family, his dog Phoebe, whom he adopted from Renegade Paws Rescue in Savannah. On Saturday Pennington said in an Instagram post, “She is a total sweetheart and perfectly completes our family. […]
cosmosmariners.com
3 Spooky Church Ruins in the South Carolina Lowcountry
Let’s explore 3 of my favorite spooky church ruins in South Carolina!. All of these ruins are open to the public and free, making this a low cost day trip from Charleston. I can't promise that these sights will include the fog and creepy characters from the best scary movies, but you might get lucky!
iheart.com
FOOD: Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25 years with free cake
CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating 25 years by giving presents to its customers. The company is also holding an online contest where one person will win a $25,000 birthday party. Twenty-five runners-up will get a $100 Nothing Bundt Cake gift card. Rules and how to enter can be found here.
wtoc.com
Savannah Police say drunk driver crashed into front of downtown store
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating after a car crashed into a downtown store. Police say a car ran into the Kendra Scott store on Broughton Street around 1:45 a.m. Police tell WTOC there were no injuries reported. They also say the driver was drunk at the time...
Charleston City Paper
Monday headlines: Gun violence continues to plague South Carolina
As fresh data show more shootings across the United States, the trend continued in South Carolina in recent days as a Cherokee County woman was killed by a stray bullet as she looked out a trailer window. In Charleston, a 10-year-old was hurt by a gunshot. And at Lancaster Motor Speedway, a man was shot and killed Saturday night.
wtoc.com
Pandemic influences new Georgia Southern public health online program
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the pandemic has shown just how important public health leaders are, Georgia Southern University is adding an online program to tackle the shortage of people ready to work those jobs. Before now if you wanted to study public health at Georgia Southern, you would have...
kiss951.com
Popular South Carolina Restaurant Has Best Cheeseburger in the State
Who is hungry? As I am sitting here, I am currently hungry and a burger does sound quite good. I know some people enjoy dreaming about a juicy, tasty cheeseburger on a good day. Especially at the end of the week when you are just ready to enjoy some relaxation from a long day at work. A cheeseburger and some fries I am sure will solve the problem for many of us.
wtoc.com
$1.3 million allocated for Beaufort Co. administration building renovations
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - One of the most important buildings in Beaufort county is getting a makeover, after initially being built more than 30 years ago. The Beaufort County administration building was built back in 1991 and the county says now it’s time for some repairs. To do...
Raleigh News & Observer
‘Opulent’ estate embodies vintage southern charm in Georgia. Take a look inside
It’s called the Forsyth Park Estate, and if you recognize the name, it’s because the lavish southern estate earned its name by facing the famous Forsyth fountain in Savannah, Georgia. And it’s on the real estate market for $7.25 million. “You look right across the street on...
Alligator on runway delays flight at South Carolina airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A Charleston International Airport flight ran into an unusual delay on the taxiway Saturday night. Delta passenger John Moroney said his flight from Atlanta landed in Charleston at about 7 p.m. Saturday when the pilot announced a delay. An alligator was passing across the taxiway. The pilot briefly held the […]
