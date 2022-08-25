ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

Incoming SCCPSS board president continuing musical performances

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The incoming Savannah-Chatham County Public School System board president is not quitting his day job - or in this case - his night job. And that’s good news for local music fans. Roger Moss will be performing this week with Angel Gabriel - a show...
SAVANNAH, GA
Bluffton businesses preparing for Labor Day crowds

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Labor Day is one week away and local businesses are already planning to attract those looking for a final taste of summer. Summer won’t end for a few more weeks but one business says this weekend is really the end of summer spending for them.
BLUFFTON, SC
Escaped goat visits South Carolina elementary school

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Animal services officers responded to a South Carolina elementary school when students encountered an unusual prospective pupil: a runaway goat. Colleton County Animal Services said officers responded Tuesday morning when a goat was found at Northside Elementary School. Animal services posted a photo of the goat...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Hilton Head Island, SC
Beaufort, SC
Hometown Hero: Irene Myers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For more than 25 years, Irene Myers has been inviting people into her home to help them in theirs. “I never wanted nobody being without because I grew up without a lot and I went through a lot,” Myers said. She started by collecting clothing...
HINESVILLE, GA
HGTV star adopts dog out of Savannah rescue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In honor of International Dog Day, Ty Pennington designer, carpenter & HGTV host showed off the newest addition to his family, his dog Phoebe, whom he adopted from Renegade Paws Rescue in Savannah. On Saturday Pennington said in an Instagram post, “She is a total sweetheart and perfectly completes our family.  […]
SAVANNAH, GA
3 Spooky Church Ruins in the South Carolina Lowcountry

Let’s explore 3 of my favorite spooky church ruins in South Carolina!. All of these ruins are open to the public and free, making this a low cost day trip from Charleston. I can't promise that these sights will include the fog and creepy characters from the best scary movies, but you might get lucky!
CHARLESTON, SC
FOOD: Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25 years with free cake

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating 25 years by giving presents to its customers. The company is also holding an online contest where one person will win a $25,000 birthday party. Twenty-five runners-up will get a $100 Nothing Bundt Cake gift card. Rules and how to enter can be found here.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Monday headlines: Gun violence continues to plague South Carolina

As fresh data show more shootings across the United States, the trend continued in South Carolina in recent days as a Cherokee County woman was killed by a stray bullet as she looked out a trailer window. In Charleston, a 10-year-old was hurt by a gunshot. And at Lancaster Motor Speedway, a man was shot and killed Saturday night.
CHARLESTON, SC
Pandemic influences new Georgia Southern public health online program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the pandemic has shown just how important public health leaders are, Georgia Southern University is adding an online program to tackle the shortage of people ready to work those jobs. Before now if you wanted to study public health at Georgia Southern, you would have...
SAVANNAH, GA
Popular South Carolina Restaurant Has Best Cheeseburger in the State

Who is hungry? As I am sitting here, I am currently hungry and a burger does sound quite good. I know some people enjoy dreaming about a juicy, tasty cheeseburger on a good day. Especially at the end of the week when you are just ready to enjoy some relaxation from a long day at work. A cheeseburger and some fries I am sure will solve the problem for many of us.
Alligator on runway delays flight at South Carolina airport

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A Charleston International Airport flight ran into an unusual delay on the taxiway Saturday night.  Delta passenger John Moroney said his flight from Atlanta landed in Charleston at about 7 p.m. Saturday when the pilot announced a delay.  An alligator was passing across the taxiway.   The pilot briefly held the […]
CHARLESTON, SC

