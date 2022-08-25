Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
SCCPSS addresses ongoing transportation problems
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been one month since students in Savannah-Chatham returned to school and for some parents whose children ride the bus, their frustrations continue. Students as young as kindergarten have been dropped off at the wrong stop. “With any school opening, there are a few hiccups...
wtoc.com
Savannah Police say drunk driver crashed into front of downtown store
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating after a car crashed into a downtown store. Police say a car ran into the Kendra Scott store on Broughton Street around 1:45 a.m. Police tell WTOC there were no injuries reported. They also say the driver was drunk at the time...
police1.com
Ga. officer, 23, dies in crash with tractor-trailer while driving home after shift
GARDEN CITY, Ga. — A coastal Georgia community is mourning the loss of an officer killed in an early morning car crash. Officer Reginald Brannan, 23, was heading home from work on Monday, Aug. 29, when his car collided with a tractor-trailer on Highway 21 in Garden City, according to the Savannah Police Department. The crash happened just before midnight.
wtoc.com
‘We take everything out:’ Volunteers taking inventory of Tybee Island sea turtle nest
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sea turtle nesting season is winding down on Tybee Island. But volunteers are still at work as the eggs inside the nests begin to hatch. Students at Tybee Island Maritime Academy got out of the classroom and hit the beach for their science lesson. The students...
wtoc.com
CEMA, Coastal Health District urge residents to sign up for hurricane registry
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Peak Hurricane season is days away in Coastal Georgia. Making sure everyone can evacuate safely in case of a hurricane is at the top of health officials list. “It’s very, very critical that we do this ahead of time.”. Preparing for a hurricane can be...
wtoc.com
Three companies selected for phase 1 of Hyundai plant project
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a mega project requiring a mega partnership. SEDA awarding contractor Barnett Southern and it’s partners McLendon Enterprises and Complete Sitework Services the contract for phase 1 of work at the Bryan County Megasite. “You have phases on this job site. You have phase...
WJCL
Industrial Evolution happening in Effingham County
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Hyundai Motor Group and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp recently announced that the automaker will open its first fully dedicated electric vehicle and battery manufacturing plant in Bryan County. The project is considered the largest economic development project in the state's history and is expected to...
WTGS
Additional defendants charged for COVID-19 relief fraud in Southern District of Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Six additional defendants were charged with illegally obtaining COVID-19 relief funds through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Since the passage of the CARES Act in March 2020, the Southern District of Georgia has charged almost 40 defendants for fraudulently obtaining funds.
wtoc.com
Georgia Democratic candidates campaign in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two of Georgia’s democratic candidates vying to unseat their incumbents doubled down today. Charlie Bailey for Lieutenant Governor and Wade Herring for Georgia’s First Congressional District held a news conference in Savannah. Both candidates called out elected officials Buddy Carter and Burt Jones for...
wtoc.com
Tybee Island businesses hoping tourist season doesn’t wrap up after Labor Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Labor Day Weekend is fast approaching marking the unofficial end of summer. As popular tourist spots wind down for the season businesses are also expecting a slowdown. Labor Day is on the minds of a lot of people including many businesses on Tybee Island. That’s because...
wtoc.com
Incoming SCCPSS board president continuing musical performances
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The incoming Savannah-Chatham County Public School System board president is not quitting his day job - or in this case - his night job. And that’s good news for local music fans. Roger Moss will be performing this week with Angel Gabriel - a show...
WJCL
Woman sought in downtown Savannah shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police are searching for a woman in connection with a shooting last week. Police are looking for Ashlee S. Scott, 26, who allegedly shot a woman during a confrontation on August 20 near Broughton and Whitaker streets. The 25-year-old victim was taken to the hospital...
GSP: Driver arrested for DUI in car vs. train collision in Garden City
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A car collided with a train Tuesday morning in Garden City. At around 6:57 a.m., Garden City police officers responded to a train and car crash on Smith Avenue, near Main Street. According to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), a 2012 Lexus RX350 was traveling east on Smith Avenue when the […]
wtoc.com
Hometown Hero: Irene Myers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For more than 25 years, Irene Myers has been inviting people into her home to help them in theirs. “I never wanted nobody being without because I grew up without a lot and I went through a lot,” Myers said. She started by collecting clothing...
wtoc.com
Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of corporal
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County deputy died Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office confirmed that Cpl. Ava Lucas has died. Her death was not in the line of duty and was not work related. No other information was provided on Cpl. Lucas’ death.
wtoc.com
SCCPSS leaders gives update on plans for the rest of the school year
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham’s school superintendent gave an update to the local NAACP chapter Sunday. She says the school system is on the rebound from COVID disruptions but also adds more work needs to be to address school safety bus driver shortages and mental health. Savannah-Chatham public school...
wtoc.com
Mega job fair for Hyundai plant held at Best Western Premier
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Hiring is officially underway for construction of the massive Hyundai plant in Bryan County. One of the companies that will help build the plant hosted a job fair Monday at the Best Western Premier in Pooler. The job fair marked the first time people could actually...
WJCL
Monday morning crash kills off-duty Savannah police officer
GARDEN CITY, Ga. — An off-duty Savannah Police officer was killed in an overnight crash on Highway 21 in Garden City. Georgia State Patrol says the accident happened around midnight Monday morning, near the Minus Ave. The officer, driving a Honda Accord, was on his way home from work...
wtoc.com
Teen arrested after toddler dies in shooting on Alaska St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a toddler. According to the police department, a shooting occurred inside a home on Alaska Street around 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29. Officers found 2-year-old Lauren Barton suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.
