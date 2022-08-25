ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darien, GA

wtoc.com

SCCPSS addresses ongoing transportation problems

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been one month since students in Savannah-Chatham returned to school and for some parents whose children ride the bus, their frustrations continue. Students as young as kindergarten have been dropped off at the wrong stop. “With any school opening, there are a few hiccups...
SAVANNAH, GA
police1.com

Ga. officer, 23, dies in crash with tractor-trailer while driving home after shift

GARDEN CITY, Ga. — A coastal Georgia community is mourning the loss of an officer killed in an early morning car crash. Officer Reginald Brannan, 23, was heading home from work on Monday, Aug. 29, when his car collided with a tractor-trailer on Highway 21 in Garden City, according to the Savannah Police Department. The crash happened just before midnight.
GARDEN CITY, GA
wtoc.com

Three companies selected for phase 1 of Hyundai plant project

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a mega project requiring a mega partnership. SEDA awarding contractor Barnett Southern and it’s partners McLendon Enterprises and Complete Sitework Services the contract for phase 1 of work at the Bryan County Megasite. “You have phases on this job site. You have phase...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Industrial Evolution happening in Effingham County

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Hyundai Motor Group and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp recently announced that the automaker will open its first fully dedicated electric vehicle and battery manufacturing plant in Bryan County. The project is considered the largest economic development project in the state's history and is expected to...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Georgia Democratic candidates campaign in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two of Georgia’s democratic candidates vying to unseat their incumbents doubled down today. Charlie Bailey for Lieutenant Governor and Wade Herring for Georgia’s First Congressional District held a news conference in Savannah. Both candidates called out elected officials Buddy Carter and Burt Jones for...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Incoming SCCPSS board president continuing musical performances

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The incoming Savannah-Chatham County Public School System board president is not quitting his day job - or in this case - his night job. And that’s good news for local music fans. Roger Moss will be performing this week with Angel Gabriel - a show...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Woman sought in downtown Savannah shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police are searching for a woman in connection with a shooting last week. Police are looking for Ashlee S. Scott, 26, who allegedly shot a woman during a confrontation on August 20 near Broughton and Whitaker streets. The 25-year-old victim was taken to the hospital...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Hometown Hero: Irene Myers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For more than 25 years, Irene Myers has been inviting people into her home to help them in theirs. “I never wanted nobody being without because I grew up without a lot and I went through a lot,” Myers said. She started by collecting clothing...
HINESVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of corporal

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County deputy died Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office confirmed that Cpl. Ava Lucas has died. Her death was not in the line of duty and was not work related. No other information was provided on Cpl. Lucas’ death.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

SCCPSS leaders gives update on plans for the rest of the school year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham’s school superintendent gave an update to the local NAACP chapter Sunday. She says the school system is on the rebound from COVID disruptions but also adds more work needs to be to address school safety bus driver shortages and mental health. Savannah-Chatham public school...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Mega job fair for Hyundai plant held at Best Western Premier

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Hiring is officially underway for construction of the massive Hyundai plant in Bryan County. One of the companies that will help build the plant hosted a job fair Monday at the Best Western Premier in Pooler. The job fair marked the first time people could actually...
POOLER, GA
WJCL

Monday morning crash kills off-duty Savannah police officer

GARDEN CITY, Ga. — An off-duty Savannah Police officer was killed in an overnight crash on Highway 21 in Garden City. Georgia State Patrol says the accident happened around midnight Monday morning, near the Minus Ave. The officer, driving a Honda Accord, was on his way home from work...
GARDEN CITY, GA
wtoc.com

Teen arrested after toddler dies in shooting on Alaska St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a toddler. According to the police department, a shooting occurred inside a home on Alaska Street around 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29. Officers found 2-year-old Lauren Barton suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.
SAVANNAH, GA

