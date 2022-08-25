Read full article on original website
Tai Tuivasa paid for his Paris airfare because UFC tried to cram his 273-pound frame into coach
Don’t weep for Tai Tuivasa. Instead, weep for the poor schmuck who gets the middle seat in “Bam Bam’s” row, because every flight going to (or from) Australia is a long one — which means several hours of breathing in beer farts and dried urine.
Khamzat Chimaev fighting ‘just for fun’ at UFC 279, eats unranked gangsters like Nate Diaz for breakfast
Nate Diaz will complete the final fight on his UFC contract by headlining the upcoming UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) event opposite undefeated 170-pound rising star Khamzat Chimaev, a five-round contest scheduled for Sept. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. A victory could lead to a title shot against...
Blocked! Tai Tuivasa posts private messages from Jon Jones, is ‘scared’ and ‘turned on’ by ‘Bones’ fight
Tai Tuivasa was unranked after six fights inside the Octagon and was pretty much forgotten about in the 265-pound title chase. Then “Bam Bam” went on an absolute tear, racking up five straight wins with five consecutive knockouts, including his second-round destruction of Derrick Lewis earlier this year.
Jose Aldo’s coach denies retirement talk after disappointing UFC 278 loss
Leading up to his UFC 278 fight against Merab Dvalishvili earlier this month, Jose Aldo said he was still competing to become a UFC champion, and if he couldn’t win the belt then there wouldn’t be much reason to continue fighting. After Dvalishvili defeated Aldo via decision, the...
UFC 281: Zhang Weili admission worries fans — Carla Esparza ‘will be the first wrestler I meet’
Former UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili will look to reclaim the 115-pound strap when she collides with reigning division titleholder Carla Esparza in the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, scheduled for Sat., Nov. 12, 2022 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Zhang already demonstrated her power...
Sean O’Malley loses his cool, slugs dummy Petr Yan in UFC 280 video interview
Sean O’Malley will face former bantamweight champion Petr Yan at the upcoming UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Oct. 22 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. To help fans get hyped for their three-round showdown, “Suga” conducted a face-to-face interview with a dummy meant to represent “No Mercy,” hosted by crack MMA reporter “Schmariel Schmelwani.”
Controversy erupts after Leon Edwards gets accused of cheating in UFC win over Kamaru Usman
Newly-crowned welterweight champion Leon Edwards defeated Kamaru Usman in the UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event earlier this month in Salt Lake City, delivering a fifth-round “Hail Mary” that put “The Nigerian Nightmare” flat on his back. But the fight may have ended much sooner if...
Demetrious Johnson vs. Henry Cejudo 3? ‘Mighty Mouse’ open to it ‘if the money was crazy enough’
Demetrious Johnson never got his shot at redemption. The mixed martial arts (MMA) world was flipped upside down in 2018. Not only did Johnson’s historic run as Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Flyweight king come to a halt, but that moment also acted as the last time he’d be seen in the Octagon.
Midnight Mania! Sean O’Malley warns Paddy Pimblett that weight gain ‘will age you quick’
Sean O’Malley is the latest UFC fighter to comment on Paddy Pimblett’s dieting skills (or lack thereof). Everyone from UFC President Dana White to UFC Featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski has advised him to change his ways and get more disciplined, but that doesn’t seem to have affected “The Baddy.” Just a few weeks ago, Pimblett was happily “putting a little bit of chub rub on” by sampling some of San Diego’s finest cuisine.
Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson plans to keep fighting: ‘I ain’t done’
Quinton “Rampage” Jackson was one of the most entertaining Light Heavyweight fighters in the world during the early 2000 era of PRIDE FC. He was one of the few fighters to cross over into Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and hold up in the Octagon, winning the 205-pound championship off Chuck Liddell in 2007.
UFC champ Leon Edwards echoes Daniel Cormier, snubs thirsty Jorge Masvidal — ‘Go out there, get some wins’
Former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, who now hosts his own MMA show for ESPN with Ryan Clark, doesn’t think welterweight veteran Jorge Masvidal deserves a title shot against newly-crowned welterweight champion Leon Edwards. Cormier’s opinion sent “Gamebred” into a Twitter rage (. ) but unfortunately...
Reminiscent of Rockhold-Costa moment, Jessica Aguilar recalls winning with blood: ‘That was crazy’
Luke Rockhold created quite the memorable moment in UFC 278’s co-main event two weekends ago (Aug. 20, 2022), but it wasn’t enough to get him a victory. Mixed martial arts (MMA) in the modern day is still in several ways the “wild west” of sports, a description that it fully embodied in its earlier years. Before there was Rockhold’s oddly epic smearing of his blood in Paulo Costa’s face, Strawweight pioneer, Jessica Aguilar, won a fight with a similar sequence.
Not-fat Robert Whittaker ‘thinking about 205’ but doesn’t want to ‘get starched’ by ‘tall guys’
Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, who started his UFC career in the welterweight division, has not ruled out a move to 205 pounds; however, that would mean saying goodbye to the division he’s called home since late 2014. Forever. “I’ve been thinking about 205 for a fair bit. The...
UFC Paris staredowns: Ciryl Gane vs Tai Tuivasa face off ends with Eiffel Tower shoey
Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa came face-to-face ahead of the UFC Paris heavyweight main event on Sat. (Sept. 3) at Accor Arena and no trip to “Gay Paree” would be complete without a shot of the Eiffel Tower, which was indirectly responsible for releasing General Zod and his cronies in Superman II.
Video: Paddy Pimblett receives Rolex from Drake after Instagram promise
Paddy Pimblett is having the time of his life as his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) career continues to flourish. Only three fights into his run with the promotion and the Liverpool, England native has scored wins each time out, seeing his star power grow fight by fight. In fact, Pimblett’s become so popular that his last performance caught the attention of Canadian rapper, Drake.
UFC Paris predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Gane vs. Tuivasa
Tai Tuivasa puts his four-fight win streak on the line in hostile territory this Saturday (Sept. 3, 2022) when he headlines UFC Paris opposite recent Heavyweight title challenger, Ciryl Gane. Accor Arena also plays host to a major Middleweight showdown between Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori alongside what looks to be an absolute war pitting Charles Jourdain against Nathaniel Wood.
Nemkov vs Anderson 2, Pitbull vs Nurmagomedov set for Bellator 288 on Nov. 18
Bellator MMA’s Light Heavyweight Grand Prix will finally come to an end (we hope) when Vadim Nemkov puts his belt on the line against Corey Anderson for the second time in the main event of Bellator 288 on Nov. 18, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois. The two men initially threw...
Zabit Magomedsharipov opens up on UFC retirement: ‘They promised one thing, did another’
Zabit Magomedsharipov retired from the sport earlier this year after a lengthy period without any fights. Zabit was always a bit of a mystery, and didn’t give any concrete details as to why he decided to walk away from his position as a top UFC featherweight. Until now. In...
Jake Paul opens as odds-on betting favorite over Anderson Silva, ‘Spider’ investors run wild
The combat sports rumor mill has celebrity boxer Jake Paul in talks to fight former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in October. And with most boxing matches, it didn’t take long for the Sports Books to lay odds on the potential cruiserweight showdown. Paul opened as the -180 (5/9)...
Sean Strickland punches random tooth, ends up in surgery — ‘They’re going to cut me open’
For any other MMA fighter this might sound like a bizarre sequence of events. But for UFC middleweight Sean Strickland, ending up in surgery after punching a random tooth (with no protection) is “on brand” as the kids would say. Strickland also asked his fans to break his...
