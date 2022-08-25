ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

MMAmania.com

Jose Aldo’s coach denies retirement talk after disappointing UFC 278 loss

Leading up to his UFC 278 fight against Merab Dvalishvili earlier this month, Jose Aldo said he was still competing to become a UFC champion, and if he couldn’t win the belt then there wouldn’t be much reason to continue fighting. After Dvalishvili defeated Aldo via decision, the...
MMAmania.com

Sean O’Malley loses his cool, slugs dummy Petr Yan in UFC 280 video interview

Sean O’Malley will face former bantamweight champion Petr Yan at the upcoming UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Oct. 22 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. To help fans get hyped for their three-round showdown, “Suga” conducted a face-to-face interview with a dummy meant to represent “No Mercy,” hosted by crack MMA reporter “Schmariel Schmelwani.”
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Sean O’Malley warns Paddy Pimblett that weight gain ‘will age you quick’

Sean O’Malley is the latest UFC fighter to comment on Paddy Pimblett’s dieting skills (or lack thereof). Everyone from UFC President Dana White to UFC Featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski has advised him to change his ways and get more disciplined, but that doesn’t seem to have affected “The Baddy.” Just a few weeks ago, Pimblett was happily “putting a little bit of chub rub on” by sampling some of San Diego’s finest cuisine.
MMAmania.com

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson plans to keep fighting: ‘I ain’t done’

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson was one of the most entertaining Light Heavyweight fighters in the world during the early 2000 era of PRIDE FC. He was one of the few fighters to cross over into Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and hold up in the Octagon, winning the 205-pound championship off Chuck Liddell in 2007.
MMAmania.com

Reminiscent of Rockhold-Costa moment, Jessica Aguilar recalls winning with blood: ‘That was crazy’

Luke Rockhold created quite the memorable moment in UFC 278’s co-main event two weekends ago (Aug. 20, 2022), but it wasn’t enough to get him a victory. Mixed martial arts (MMA) in the modern day is still in several ways the “wild west” of sports, a description that it fully embodied in its earlier years. Before there was Rockhold’s oddly epic smearing of his blood in Paulo Costa’s face, Strawweight pioneer, Jessica Aguilar, won a fight with a similar sequence.
MMAmania.com

Video: Paddy Pimblett receives Rolex from Drake after Instagram promise

Paddy Pimblett is having the time of his life as his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) career continues to flourish. Only three fights into his run with the promotion and the Liverpool, England native has scored wins each time out, seeing his star power grow fight by fight. In fact, Pimblett’s become so popular that his last performance caught the attention of Canadian rapper, Drake.
MMAmania.com

UFC Paris predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Gane vs. Tuivasa

Tai Tuivasa puts his four-fight win streak on the line in hostile territory this Saturday (Sept. 3, 2022) when he headlines UFC Paris opposite recent Heavyweight title challenger, Ciryl Gane. Accor Arena also plays host to a major Middleweight showdown between Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori alongside what looks to be an absolute war pitting Charles Jourdain against Nathaniel Wood.
