Sioux City, IA

siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City man wins $10,000 lottery prize

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City man has won a $10,000 lottery prize. Anthony Verzani won the prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at K & K Quick Corner, 1401 Court St. in Sioux City. He...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Downtown Partners - Sioux City kicks off Restaurant Week: Lunch Edition

Starting Tuesday, August 30th several restaurants in Downtown Sioux City will be offering special lunch prices through Friday, September 2nd. Downtown Partners has been hosting restaurant week for several years to boost the downtown economy, especially after COVID. Throughout Restaurant Week, ten lunch spots will offer a set menu for...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland Soup Kitchen cancels plans to build new facility

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Siouxland Soup Kitchen has cancelled it's plans to build a new building on Nebraska Street due to funding. On Monday morning, the organization shared that the bids for the construction process came back too high for the non-profit organization to afford at this time.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Authorities search for man who escaped work release program in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Corrections wants people to be on the lookout for a felon who failed to return to the local Residential Treatment Facility. Davonte Derrick Moore, convicted of Robbery 2nd Degree in Woodbury County, failed to report back to the Sioux City Residential Treatment Facility Friday.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Karen Merrick

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who's wanted for violating their federal probation. Karen Merrick is wanted by Marshals for violating her probation after serving a federal prison sentence for bank robbery. Merrick is 39 years old, 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs 200...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Police respond to road rage incident on Pierce St.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are investigating a reported shooting during a road rage incident on the near-northside. Officers were called to 10th and Pierce Street just before noon. They say one man pulled a gun during an argument with another man. He tried to hit the second man with a gun when it went off, the bullet hitting a nearby car.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Rotary Club builds birthday bags for local kids in Sioux City shelters

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Members of the Sioux City Rotary Club changed up their Monday routine to complete an in-house service project. The club members decided to create "Birthday Bags" for children living in Sioux City shelters. Each member took time to write a personal birthday card to put into the bag.
SIOUX CITY, IA

