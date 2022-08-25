Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
Hot and sunny for the foreseeable future
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There is little to no chance of precipitation for the foreseeable future. Temperatures will be very hot the next couple of days. Highs will be in the 90s for much of the area tomorrow and potentially triple digits on Thursday. After that, temperatures will remain warm for the rest of this week and most of next week.
KEVN
The summer heat is refusing to surrender
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tonight, we will see temperatures in the 50s, possibly 40s for some locations. The skies tonight will be mostly clear with a few stray clouds possible. Tuesday will look to be dry and hot with temperatures in the upper 80s. Thursday looks like it will...
KEVN
Sunny, Dry and Getting Hotter this Week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This week will be quiet, weather-wise with sunny days, clear nights and progressively hotter temperatures. This happening as a strong upper level ridge of high pressure builds over the western 2/3rds of the country. Highs will be well into the 90s later this week, which will be up to 15 degrees above average.
KEVN
Rapid City parking ramp improvements coming
The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Sunday. The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEVN
Big Ol’ Fish-Joel Darling
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is a 40 inch Northern Pike caught by Joel Darling. Congrats on your Big Ol’ Fish!!!!
KEVN
Once again, it’s rally time but with Mustangs
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - The City of Riders is at it again; the Sturgis Mustang Rally starts Tuesday, and soon those “Pony” cars will be driving around the Black Hills. The annual event every Labor Day weekend has grown over the years, and now people bring their flashy cars from all over the county.
newscenter1.tv
GALLERY: Spearfish storm pictures
View community pictures of the Friday storm in Spearfish. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device today for breaking news and weather alerts in the palm of your hand.
KEVN
Sturgis Rally earns SD $1.5 million
The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Sunday. The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newscenter1.tv
Top Stories of the Week: August 21-26
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Check out the top stories from this week below. Why are thousands of acres of pine trees in the southern Black Hills losing their needles?. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device today for breaking news and weather alerts in the palm of your hand.
KEVN
Names released in Custer County fatal crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Chadron, Neb., man has been identified as the person who died Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Hermosa. According to a release from the Department of Public Safety, 80-year-old Dannie Barcal was driving northbound on South Dakota Highway 79 when he attempted to turn into a parking lot. He was hit by a southbound semi-truck and trailer.
KEVN
Discovery Ride, the icing on the cake at Strider Fest
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The wind through your hair, sunglasses on, and the sound of a loud engine. It’s been a few weeks since the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, but Strider Fest gave over 150 kids the chance to celebrate their bikes. Even if the sound of an engine came from the noise of a kid.
KEVN
Labor Day schedule announced for Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City offices will be closed for Labor Day, Sept. 5; and the city council meeting is moved to Sept.6, according to a release from the city. Due to the holiday, next Monday’s trash collection is scheduled for Tuesday with Tuesday to Friday collections remaining the same for Labor Day Week, leave out until collected.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEVN
Annual Wags & Waves event is set for Sept. 4
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The seventh annual Wags & Waves fundraiser hosted by the Humane Society of the Black Hills is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the Jimmy Hilton Pool at Sioux Park. According to a release from the city, a $5 donation per animal is requested at the...
KELOLAND TV
How gas prices have changed in Rapid City in the last week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (STACKER) — Gas prices continued their decline this week with regular gas hitting $3.87 per gallon on Thursday, according to AAA. Gas prices have declined for more than 70 consecutive days since hitting a record high national average of $5.02 per gallon on June 14. Experts...
KEVN
SD Mines football team gears up for season opener
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -After finishing last season with a 6-5 record the South Dakota Mines football team is determined to build on that success this season. The Hardrockers open things up Thursday when the play at Missouri S&T.
kelo.com
ATV crash leaves one dead in western South Dakota
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO.com) — One man died late Friday night in an ATV crash south of Deadwood. Authorities say three people were in the Ranger when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and were all thrown from the ATV when it rolled. The 51-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The two male passengers, ages 25 and 39, received minor injuries. None of the occupants were wearing a seatbelt.
KEVN
Rapid City Area Schools ring in the school year and kids are excited
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Area Schools celebrated the first day of school Tuesday and at Horace Mann Elementary School, kids and parents started rolling in 15 minutes before the bell rang. Sometimes kids get jitters on the first day of school or they get super excited. The...
KEVN
June brought record-breaking sales tax receipts
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sales tax receipts for Rapid City set a record at $3.7 million for June, breaking the previous record of $3.63 million set last December. June’s sale tax receipts represent a 9.83% increase compared to last year’s receipts for the same month. “The June...
KEVN
Rapid City Council adds funds to proposed 2023 budget
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After debate and amendments from city council members Monday night, $230,000 are being added to Mayor Steve Allender’s proposed budget for 2023. The council voted to add $200,000 for the Parks and Recreation Department to combat continued vandalism. Those funds will come from sales...
KEVN
HOPE Center gets $25,000 donation from First Interstate Bank’s Believe campaign
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The HOPE Center received a $25,000 gift from First Interstate Bank as part of their inaugural Believe in Local grant campaign on Aug. 25. The money will be dedicated toward funding the nonprofit’s drop-in day center that offers services to those living in poverty and without homes.
Comments / 0