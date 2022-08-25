ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 3

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Community supports Weinbach explosion survivors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Over the weekend, the Evansville community came together to support the survivors of the deadly Weinbach explosion. The Weinbach Area Disaster Relief Benefit on N Congress Avenue at STAGEtwo Productions featured live music, food and a silent auction. A ten dollar donation was suggested at the door. Organizers say the money […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

136th Labor Day Celebration in Warrick County

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The 136th Labor Day Celebration will be held at the Warrick County Fairgrounds in Boonville on September 2 through 5. Officials say the 136th Labor Day Celebration will have free carnival rides and free parking/shuttle rides for all events. The 136th Annual Labor Day Parade will be held on September 5 […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Lunch On The Lawn returns to the Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse

Lunch On The Lawn at the Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse is happening once again this Friday. The outdoor event, which began before the pandemic, encourages residents and those working in downtown Evansville to enjoy their lunch right on the historic courthouse lawn. Attendees can either bring their own lunch or...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WBKR

Reid’s Apple Festival Moving to a New Venue in 2023

Bring on the fall, bring on the fall, bring on the fall. I love the fall, or hadn't you noticed? I love just about everything that's related to the fall. And when it's hot and humid in late August--like these last few days--I crave it even more strongly. If my...
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evansville, IN
Lifestyle
Evansville, IN
Education
City
Evansville, IN
City
Hebron, IN
Local
Indiana Education
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
WEHT/WTVW

Iconic festival moving outside Owensboro next year

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — After 36 years of drawing people from all over, the Reid’s Apple Festival will be making its way out of Owensboro. Starting in 2023, the festival will be hosted by a new venue. Organizers say the event will be moving to the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds in Philpot next year. […]
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Empowering Through Art: Corey Ziemer is this week's Hometown Hero

It's a form of expression through art. In this week's Hometown Hero 44News Morning Anchor Megan DiVenti introduces an Owensboro man who is having an impact in his city. When we last spoke with Corey Ziemer nearly two years ago, he was in the process of getting his business up and running.
WEHT/WTVW

Complaints bring big changes to Owensboro cemetery

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Managers of an Owensboro cemetery tell us they’re working to improve the grounds after getting complaints from families. Managers at Rose Hill Elmwood Cemetery on Old Hartford Road say they’ve contracted out landscaping and replaced some solar powered mowers that weren’t doing a good job cutting the grass on hills. The […]
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Eyesight#Festival#Ame#African American#101st#Hebron Elementary School#Alexander Ame
wevv.com

New Pickleball complex coming to Newburgh

Tuesday, the Rivertown Pickleball of Southern Indiana, Inc. will host a ground breaking ceremony for 10 new pickleball courts in Newburgh. Tuesday, the Rivertown Pickleball of Southern Indiana, Inc. will host a ground breaking ceremony for 10 new pickleball courts in Newburgh.
NEWBURGH, IN
wevv.com

Nominations being accepted Thursday for the 'Class of 2022 EVSC Hall of Fame'

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC) Foundation will be accepting nominations for the "Class of 2022 EVSC Hall of Fame" as of Thursday. According to a news release, EVSC Hall of Fame honors distinguished individuals who exemplify outstanding achievement in their life's work, and who have made a positive impact on public education in the community.
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
14news.com

Rivertown Pickleball breaks ground on new courts

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Construction on pickleball courts started Tuesday night in Warrick County. The Rivertown Pickleball of Southern Indiana broke ground in the Newburgh Sports Complex off of Vann Road. Officials say the project will add 10 courts to the park. Leaders say the project is being supported...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

United Neighborhoods of Evansville to host a candidate forum in September

With several local political races coming up this November, a community organization is working to inform voters of their choices. United Neighborhoods of Evansville (UNOE) is hosting a candidate forum for several contested local races. The forum will be held Thursday, September 22 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm in the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Dunkin' Donuts location coming to Madisonville

A new Dunkin' Donuts location is headed for western Kentucky. Officials with the City of Madisonville, Kentucky, confirm to 44News that a Dunkin' Donuts location will be opening within the city. The new Dunkin' Donuts will be located at 221 S. Main Street. We're told the location will open sometime...
MADISONVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Frederica Street to be repaved in Owensboro

A major road in Owensboro will soon be getting a face lift, as the roads repaving bid has been claimed. The road work will begin at the bypass on Frederica St, and stretch for a half mile south. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Highway Plan, the project was set...
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Funeral arrangements made for man killed in shooting at Henderson men's shelter

Funeral arrangements have been made for one of the men who was shot and killed at the Harbor House Christian Center in Henderson, Kentucky. Visitations for Steven Wathen, who died at the age of 67 in Thursday night's shooting at the Harbor House, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday at the Ziemer Funeral Home East Chapel in Evansville, Indiana.
HENDERSON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy