Community supports Weinbach explosion survivors
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Over the weekend, the Evansville community came together to support the survivors of the deadly Weinbach explosion. The Weinbach Area Disaster Relief Benefit on N Congress Avenue at STAGEtwo Productions featured live music, food and a silent auction. A ten dollar donation was suggested at the door. Organizers say the money […]
136th Labor Day Celebration in Warrick County
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The 136th Labor Day Celebration will be held at the Warrick County Fairgrounds in Boonville on September 2 through 5. Officials say the 136th Labor Day Celebration will have free carnival rides and free parking/shuttle rides for all events. The 136th Annual Labor Day Parade will be held on September 5 […]
Lunch On The Lawn returns to the Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse
Lunch On The Lawn at the Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse is happening once again this Friday. The outdoor event, which began before the pandemic, encourages residents and those working in downtown Evansville to enjoy their lunch right on the historic courthouse lawn. Attendees can either bring their own lunch or...
Reid’s Apple Festival Moving to a New Venue in 2023
Bring on the fall, bring on the fall, bring on the fall. I love the fall, or hadn't you noticed? I love just about everything that's related to the fall. And when it's hot and humid in late August--like these last few days--I crave it even more strongly. If my...
Iconic festival moving outside Owensboro next year
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — After 36 years of drawing people from all over, the Reid’s Apple Festival will be making its way out of Owensboro. Starting in 2023, the festival will be hosted by a new venue. Organizers say the event will be moving to the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds in Philpot next year. […]
Empowering Through Art: Corey Ziemer is this week's Hometown Hero
It's a form of expression through art. In this week's Hometown Hero 44News Morning Anchor Megan DiVenti introduces an Owensboro man who is having an impact in his city. When we last spoke with Corey Ziemer nearly two years ago, he was in the process of getting his business up and running.
Complaints bring big changes to Owensboro cemetery
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Managers of an Owensboro cemetery tell us they’re working to improve the grounds after getting complaints from families. Managers at Rose Hill Elmwood Cemetery on Old Hartford Road say they’ve contracted out landscaping and replaced some solar powered mowers that weren’t doing a good job cutting the grass on hills. The […]
Kentucky Restaurant Serves Massively Delicious Pancakes Fit for a King
Dee's Diner in Owensboro serves a full line of breakfast and lunch items that include pancakes big enough to fill up a pizza box. Satisfy your hunger with comfort food like your mother or grandmother once made. Take a look at the food and menu to see why you need to visit this hidden gem!
Enter For Tickets to See Daughtry with Special Guests Pop Evil in Evansville Indiana
It has been nearly a decade since Daughtry performed in Evansville, Indiana. On September 23, 2022, the band will make its return along with special guests, Pop Evil and we have your tickets. Keep reading to enter for your chance to win. Daughtry Returns to Evansville. With 16 million singles...
Friday After 5 Hosting a Totally Rad 80s Party in Downtown Owensboro
The 26th season of Friday After 5 is wrapping up this Friday night in downtown Owensboro with a totally tubular 80s party that will feature some iconic bands from decade. The night will be headlined by The Motels!. The Motels are best known for two hits they landed inside the...
New Pickleball complex coming to Newburgh
Tuesday, the Rivertown Pickleball of Southern Indiana, Inc. will host a ground breaking ceremony for 10 new pickleball courts in Newburgh. Tuesday, the Rivertown Pickleball of Southern Indiana, Inc. will host a ground breaking ceremony for 10 new pickleball courts in Newburgh.
Nominations being accepted Thursday for the 'Class of 2022 EVSC Hall of Fame'
The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC) Foundation will be accepting nominations for the "Class of 2022 EVSC Hall of Fame" as of Thursday. According to a news release, EVSC Hall of Fame honors distinguished individuals who exemplify outstanding achievement in their life's work, and who have made a positive impact on public education in the community.
Where to Buy Discounted All-You-Can-Ride Fall Festival Wristbands in Evansville
The 101st annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival will kick off on October 3rd (2022), and as they have done for the past several years, the Club is giving you the chance to save some money on all-you-can-ride wristbands before this year's Festival gets underway. Save $5 on All-You-Can-Ride...
Rise & Shine! Top 10 Best Breakfast Spots in Owensboro, Kentucky
Whether you're visiting from out of town or looking for a delicious breakfast at a local favorite, these are the must-visit spots based on your votes. There's nothing better than a delicious breakfast to start the day. Here are your top ten recommendations!. I love a fantastic breakfast buffet that...
Rivertown Pickleball breaks ground on new courts
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Construction on pickleball courts started Tuesday night in Warrick County. The Rivertown Pickleball of Southern Indiana broke ground in the Newburgh Sports Complex off of Vann Road. Officials say the project will add 10 courts to the park. Leaders say the project is being supported...
United Neighborhoods of Evansville to host a candidate forum in September
With several local political races coming up this November, a community organization is working to inform voters of their choices. United Neighborhoods of Evansville (UNOE) is hosting a candidate forum for several contested local races. The forum will be held Thursday, September 22 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm in the...
Dunkin' Donuts location coming to Madisonville
A new Dunkin' Donuts location is headed for western Kentucky. Officials with the City of Madisonville, Kentucky, confirm to 44News that a Dunkin' Donuts location will be opening within the city. The new Dunkin' Donuts will be located at 221 S. Main Street. We're told the location will open sometime...
Frederica Street to be repaved in Owensboro
A major road in Owensboro will soon be getting a face lift, as the roads repaving bid has been claimed. The road work will begin at the bypass on Frederica St, and stretch for a half mile south. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Highway Plan, the project was set...
Husband and wife principals set for Huskies-Warriors showdown
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – High school football season brings out the best in Tristate rivalries, but what do you do when that rivalry splits your home? That will be the case in week 3 of Home Team Friday when the North Huskies travel to Harrison to face the Warriors. Both teams will ride the wave […]
Funeral arrangements made for man killed in shooting at Henderson men's shelter
Funeral arrangements have been made for one of the men who was shot and killed at the Harbor House Christian Center in Henderson, Kentucky. Visitations for Steven Wathen, who died at the age of 67 in Thursday night's shooting at the Harbor House, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday at the Ziemer Funeral Home East Chapel in Evansville, Indiana.
