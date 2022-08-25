ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Detroit News

Detroit mom killed by random shooter 'would do anything' for her kids

Lari Brisco of Detroit was a devoted mother of five who always put her kids first, say loved ones mourning the loss of their friend. Brisco, whose identity hasn't been formally confirmed by police, was allegedly waiting for a bus early Sunday morning in Detroit when she was shot and killed early by an assailant on the city's west side. Police said the teen suspect almost seemed to be shooting people at random before he was arrested by police after a manhunt involving multiple agencies.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Police: 19-year-old shot outside Flint nightclub

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 19-year-old woman is recovering after Flint Police said she was shot outside of a nightclub. Officers responded to the scene at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday at Vibe’s Night Club. Reports said a group of people in an older SUV were firing at another group outside.
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Police find child’s body in a ditch, man arrested

GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a 39-year-old Montrose Township man who they believe is connected to a child’s body that was found in a ditch. The man’s name is being withheld pending arraignment in Genesee County’s 67th District Court, according to a news release from the Montrose Township Police Department.
MONTROSE, MI
truecrimedaily

Detroit man charged for allegedly killing girlfriend’s 2-year-old son

DETROIT (TCD) -- A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son. According to a news release from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, on Aug. 17 at approximately 11 p.m., Detroit police officers responded to a local hospital after the victim, Xavier Jones, was transported there to treat his injuries.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan State Police seize 11 lbs of crystal meth in search of home

FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police announced on Friday that the Flint Area Narcotics Group (FANG) executed a search warrant earlier this week and seized over 11 pounds of crystal methamphetamine. MSP said that FANG, in cooperation with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), served...
