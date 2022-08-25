Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Detroit mom killed by random shooter 'would do anything' for her kids
Lari Brisco of Detroit was a devoted mother of five who always put her kids first, say loved ones mourning the loss of their friend. Brisco, whose identity hasn't been formally confirmed by police, was allegedly waiting for a bus early Sunday morning in Detroit when she was shot and killed early by an assailant on the city's west side. Police said the teen suspect almost seemed to be shooting people at random before he was arrested by police after a manhunt involving multiple agencies.
fox2detroit.com
Illegal marijuana operation explodes in Detroit; cause under investigation
Investigators are back at the scene of an explosion that happened Monday evening in Detroit, as they work to determine what led to the blast. Authorities said an illegal marijuana operation was in the building.
WNEM
Police: 19-year-old shot outside Flint nightclub
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 19-year-old woman is recovering after Flint Police said she was shot outside of a nightclub. Officers responded to the scene at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday at Vibe’s Night Club. Reports said a group of people in an older SUV were firing at another group outside.
Police find child’s body in a ditch, man arrested
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a 39-year-old Montrose Township man who they believe is connected to a child’s body that was found in a ditch. The man’s name is being withheld pending arraignment in Genesee County’s 67th District Court, according to a news release from the Montrose Township Police Department.
Detroit police chief says tip from someone close to suspect in fatal shootings of three people helped lead to his arrest
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit police chief says tip from someone close to suspect in fatal shootings of three people helped lead to his arrest.
Detroit man charged for allegedly killing girlfriend’s 2-year-old son
DETROIT (TCD) -- A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son. According to a news release from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, on Aug. 17 at approximately 11 p.m., Detroit police officers responded to a local hospital after the victim, Xavier Jones, was transported there to treat his injuries.
7-year-old Flint girl’s death the result of north side gang retaliation, shooter says
FLINT, MI – The fatal shooting of a 7-year-old girl on Flint’s north side in October 2018 was the fallout of a retaliatory shooting prefaced by beef between two gangs, according to testimony Wednesday from one of the two people charged in the girl’s death. Jamil Corionte...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan State Police seize 11 lbs of crystal meth in search of home
FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police announced on Friday that the Flint Area Narcotics Group (FANG) executed a search warrant earlier this week and seized over 11 pounds of crystal methamphetamine. MSP said that FANG, in cooperation with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), served...
Detroit police looking for suspects who mowed man's lawn and then 'overpowered' him, took his wallet
The search is on for a pair of suspects who robbed a man after cutting his lawn. Detroit police officials say the suspects are known in the neighborhood for going door-to-door and cutting people’s lawns.
