ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Where Will Anthony Evans Land?

By Connor Jackson
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kwSYa_0hVYLDfz00

Georgia is on the verge of adding another 2023 commit.

WR Anthony Evans out of Judson (TX) will make his college decision on Friday. Evans, a former Arkansas commit, recently released a top 4 consisting of Texas A&M, Georgia, Penn State, and Oklahoma. However, Georgia and Oklahoma have separated themselves from the rest of the pack it seems.

Georgia officially offered Evans back in April and he later officially visited the Dawgs in June. Ever since then, UGA has been considered one of the top contenders.

According to the 247 Composite Recruiting Rankings, Evans is a 4-star and a top 350 player in the nation. Some of his other offers include Arkansas, Mississippi State, Florida State, Michigan State, and numerous others.

Should Evans choose the Dawgs, that would give UGA 19 commits in the 2023 class. He would also join the likes of Raymond Cottrell and Yazeed Haynes as the current commits at the WR spot.

Evans looks to join the recent trend of speedy receivers to head to UGA. Dawgs Daily's Brooks Austin had more on this back in July:

"Since Monken's arrival, Georgia has placed a precedence on athletes like Evans. The 5'11, 165-pound track phenom is just the kind of player Monken has vowed to sign in every class it seems. Arian Smith in 2021, CJ Smith in 2022, and it appears Anthony Evans is the lone speedy target in this class."

The thought surrounding Evan's commitment was and still is that UGA would be hard to beat if they pushed. Well, the Dawgs have pushed, and it looks like it will pay off.

Pulling a prospect out of Texas away from schools like Oklahoma and Texas A&M is certainly not easy, but Kirby Smart and the UGA coaching staff have done a good job here.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE .

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @Bulld ogsSI.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Northwestern coach takes shot at Scott Frost after win

The 2022 season did not get off to a good start for Nebraska on Saturday, and one opposing coach did not feel any sympathy for Scott Frost. Nebraska had an 11-point lead over Northwestern in the third quarter but managed to lose 31-28. After the game, Northwestern offensive line coach Kurt Anderson took a swipe at Frost on Twitter.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Georgia Football Star Reportedly In Car Accident Monday

Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert reportedly had a scare on Monday when he was involved in a car crash. Gilbert, who is expected to have a major role in the Bulldogs' loaded tight end group this season, was uninjured in the accident, but his white Mercedes was totaled, according to UGASports.com.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Lee Corso's College GameDay Appearance

The ol' ball coach Lee Corso is back for another year of "College GameDay," but America's favorite headgear-wearing analyst was broadcasting live from his home on Saturday. Prior to ESPN's Week 0 show, Kirk Herbstreit caught up with the 87-year-old Corso to make a couple of predictions. With Herby sharing that Sunshine Scooter's home stream will only be a one time thing.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
State
Mississippi State
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
City
Athens, GA
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia#Florida State#American Football#College Football#Texas A M#Uga#Wr#Dawgs Daily
SB Nation

The biggest names released during NFL cut day 2022

It’s a grim day in the NFL for dozens of players. At 4 p.m. ET, teams must submit their 53-man rosters to the league, ending the dreams of playing pro football for a lot of people. Some players will find a second life on practice squads, or late signings before the season starts — but for most this will be the last they’ll be a part of an NFL team.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
DawgsDaily

WATCH: Kirby Smart Press Conference Prior to Oregon

Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart met with the media for his game-week press conference on Monday and previewed the season opener against the Oregon Ducks.  Georgia Football Injury Report 8/29/2022Kendall Milton, RB (Hamstring) IN - Sources confirmed Kendall Milton has returned to full ...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

BOLD Predictions for 2022 Season for Georgia

Hot takes seem to make the sporting world go round these days. Take a look at your television programming, it's likely nothing but a couple of analysts around a TV studio desk spewing opinions in a vociferous manner at one another, mixed with ample commercial breaks just long enough for you to ...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

Athens, GA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
791K+
Views
ABOUT

DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

 https://www.si.com/college/georgia

Comments / 0

Community Policy