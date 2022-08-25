Get Celebrity Level Skincare For Less During Biossance Friends & Family Sale — Shop Now

Biossance

If you’ve ever wondered how stars like Reese Witherspoon defies the aging gods and keeps a glowing complexion year round, the secret is out: Biossance skincare. Biossance is beloved by many for its effective and natural ingredients designed to give back to skin, leaving it better than ever. Tackle dark spots, target anti-aging and more complexion concerns with Biossance best-selling skincare line-up, now on sale for 25% off during the Biossance Friends and Family sale. Scroll to see our picks and don’t forget to use promo code ‘FRIEND25’ at checkout to enjoy your discount.

What Is Biossance?

Biossance is a skincare brand featuring vegan friendly, cruelty-free naturally-derived products to help you put your best complexion forward, every day. What began in a Berkeley lab in 2003 by has revolutionized skincare routines through combining science and sustainability with each product. Biossance is formulated without added fragrances, harmful testing practices and use of common skin irritating ingredients.

Starting with a Squalane base for products, active ingredients like Vitamin C, probiotics, antioxidants and lactic acid, work overtime to tackle your skin’s concerns while rejuvenating skin cells to promote repair and growth in affected areas.

Historically, sharks have been hunted for their squalane-rich livers for the use of squalane products. Because of their love for squalane as an effective base for providing and locking in moisture to the skin, and committed to the planet and its creatures, Biossance has committed the brand to saving sharks through an engineered squalane formula using sustainable sugar cane. The engineered sugarcane squalane has and continues to save 2 million sharks every year.

Biossance Friends And Family Sale

Use code ‘FRIEND25’ at checkout to receive 25% off your order, including best-sellers, sets and full-sized products. Happy shopping!

