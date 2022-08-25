Kopplin & Kinas, the Contractor for the E. Oak & Hyland Street Project, currently has all of the utility work completed along Hyland Street except for a minor amount of storm sewer work within the intersection of Oak Street that is in conflict with the gas main. Kopplin & Kinas is waiting for Alliant Energy to relocate this gas main so that they can finish the storm sewer installation, which will take approximately 1-2 weeks. After this is completed Kopplin & Kinas will begin excavation for the roadway, installation of the roadway gravel base, and paving preparation activities.

