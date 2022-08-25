Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Sanker, Boley among starts on first UVA depth chart
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- As gameday approaches for first-year head coach Tony Elliott, Virginia released their week one depth chart for Richmond with a few surprises atop the list. UVA fans first look would be the offensive line, which replaces all five starters from a year ago. The group...
Virginia Basketball: Four-Star Davin Cosby Completes Official Visit
Four-star shooting guard Davin Cosby Jr. took an official visit to UVA this weekend
cbs19news
Great expectations don't weigh down UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- With every new season comes a new set of expectations, and the same goes for a new coaching staff, meaning Tony Elliott's team has a lot of weight heading into week one. Despite this though Elliott says he never set a specific expectation for his...
cbs19news
Cavaliers bounce back with emphatic win over Rider
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- After taking a surprising season-opening loss, Virginia men's soccer bounced back to win 4-0 over Rider on Monday night. The Cavaliers were still scoreless on the season after a 1-0 loss to Xavier, but the wait for their first goal ended early with Daniel Mangarov sliding in to score off an assist from Philip Horton. UVA wasted little time adding to their tally with Mangarov assisting off a free kick and Moritz Kappelsberger finishing with a powerful header.
cbs19news
Pen Park tennis courts closing for stripe repainting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two of the tennis courts at Pen Park will be closed on Tuesday. The Charlottesville Department of Parks and Recreation says courts three and four will be closed to repaint pickle ball stripes. The courts will reopen once the paint has cured. Anyone with questions...
cbs19news
Transfer Jack Camper adds much needed depth to defensive line
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)--After spending the last four seasons at Michigan State, defensive end Jack Camper is back in his home state, and ready to add some much needed depth to the D-line. While that may sound like a thankless job it's not, Elliott and defensive coordinator John Rudzinski have both said one of their biggest takeaways from camp is the new depth on defense.
cbs19news
Virginia dominates FDU in a shutout victory
CHARLOTTESVILLE Va, (CBS19 SPORTS)-- Virginia women's soccer dominated FDU in a 5-0 shutout. Today's victory came with the help of Haley Hopkins who got a hat trick early in the first half. It started with a penalty kick in the sixth minute before Alexa Spaanstra and Hopkins would connect twice over the next eight minutes.
Augusta Free Press
Christian, wife, mother, friend: Anne Seaton honored in Waynesboro’s Constitution Park
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. A large gathering of friends and community met at Constitution Park in Waynesboro Sunday afternoon. A bench with a view of the river was dedicated in honor of Anne Seaton. “The irony of dedicating a park bench...
wina.com
Killer of two Virginia Tech students still sought 13 years later
BLACKSBURG (WINA) – It’s now been 13 years since Virginia Tech students Heidi Childs and David Metzler were found dead in the parking lot of Caldwell Fields… in the Jefferson National Forest just a few miles outside Blacksburg. The two had gone on a date the evening of August 26, 2009 to the picturesque spot the picturesque spot with Metzler’s guitar in tow. Their bodies were found the next morning, both shot to death… and Heidi’s father, Don Childs, in a video done by The Aware Foundation, wants to prevent this happening to another student.
cbs19news
UVA to conduct test of emergency notification system
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People near the University of Virginia will hear the emergency sirens go off on Tuesday morning. UVA will be conducting a test of its emergency notification system, which it does every semester. This test will take place between 10:50 a.m. and 11 a.m., and then...
cbs19news
Center for Politics announces newest list of Resident Scholars
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Center for Politics has announced its CFP Resident Scholars for the 2022-2023 academic year. According to a release, these nine people are prominent journalists, public servants and political practitioners who will help to teach and mentor students, offer analysis of political events, host student workshops, and assist the center’s staff and faculty in the development and presenting topical public programming through the school year.
cbs19news
Registration open for annual Charlottesville Turkey Trot
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The annual Charlottesville Turkey Trot is coming up on Thanksgiving, but people who want to sign up for the cheapest price are running out of time. Up until Aug. 31, people can register for the in-person 5K or the virtual option for $30. Beginning...
Augusta Free Press
Update: Driver issued summons in tanker truck crash on Interstate 81 in Augusta County
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Update: Tuesday, 5:55 p.m. The Virginia State Police has issued a summons to a Pennsylvania truck driver for making an unsafe lane change resulting in an accident on Interstate 81 in Augusta County that closed the northbound lanes of the highway for several hours.
I-81 reopens after crash, HAZMAT spill caused big delays in Virginia
"Northbound Interstate 81 is closed in Augusta County near mile marker 211 in the Greenville area," a VDOT spokesperson advised.
cbs19news
UVA Health expanding at-home patient monitoring
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Health System has received more than $700,000 in grants to teach other institutions about caring for patients remotely. UVA Health is partnering up with a handful of community health organizations to expand at-home patient monitoring to rural areas. The goal is...
cbs19news
Working to improve access to health care in rural Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Health System is working to make it easier for rural patients to access the care they need. According to a release, the hospital is teaming up with six community health organizations to provide at-home monitoring. This project is being funded by...
cbs19news
Hundreds attend event with resources for veterans
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Sunday at Walnut Creek Park, more than 300 people gathered for the Seas the Day event. It offered entertainment, delicious food, and resources for veteran families, as well as active duty members. This was the sixth annual event, and with each year it...
cbs19news
Officials release updates on the redevelopment of Friendship Court
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Sunshine Mathon, the executive director of the Piedmont Housing Alliance, said that although construction has been delayed, the project is still on schedule to finish phase one by 2023. The redevelopment of Friendship Court is a six-year-long plan in the making. These updates include new...
cbs19news
Cville Pride announces September events, including return of in-person festival
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- During the month of September, the Charlottesville Pride Network will be holding a series of events to celebrate and uplift the community. The events will include a street festival, a youth and family picnic, a drag brunch, and a trivia night. According to a release,...
wfirnews.com
Bedford County pursuit ends without incident
(from Bedford County Sheriff’s office) On 8/29/22 at approximately 1100PM the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a truck blocking the roadway and a possible disturbance on Planters Drive in the Huddleston area of Bedford County. When Deputies arrived in the area the suspect and vehicle had left the scene. While on scene, Deputies identified that an assault and property damage had occurred. Deputies began patrolling the area and soon located the dump truck involved in the incident. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle at which time the suspect refused to stop leading Deputies on a lengthy pursuit that started in the Huddleston area of Bedford County and finally ending in the Town of Bedford at which time the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.
