ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Twitch improves quality for mobile users, introduces clip downloads, stream summary, and new interface on app

By Blaine Polhamus
dotesports.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Is Big the Cat in Sonic Frontiers?

Feline fans rejoice, as it has finally been confirmed Big the Cat will be in the next Sonic title. The chonky, larger than life cat will be around to help layers tackle some big game fishing in Sonic Frontiers. Sonic Frontiers is around the corner, with a Nov. 9 release...
PETS
dotesports.com

All challenges and rewards for the Play Your Way event in Fortnite

With the Fortnite 2022 Summer event behind us, Epic Games is gearing up for the Fall season ahead of the release of Chapter Three, season four. While the Dragon Ball event is wrapping up, it seems that Epic isn’t wasting any time bringing up the next event. The Play Your Way event in Fortnite has begun, and here are all the challenges and rewards available through Sept. 6.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

CS:GO’s Source 2 engine could be coming soon, leaks suggest

Another set of leaks is pointing to Valve’s Source 2 engine possibly coming to CS:GO in the near future. The 1.36.8.4 form of the game, which is reportedly a Source 2 port of CS:GO, was played on the 730 App ID on Steam, which is a regular version of the game that players use, according to a leaker called Aquarius.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Downloads#Mobile Platforms#Smart Phone#Video Game
dotesports.com

September Pokemon Go Limited Research day adds Shiny Inkay

Inkay, which was just added to Pokémon Go around this time last year, is getting another event centered around the Psychic-type squid. Players will be able to encounter it Shiny for the first time during the event. Pokémon Go announced a Limited Research featuring the Pokémon today. The event...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Xbox Game Pass for Friends and Family seemingly leaked

A little bit of leaking has happened recently regarding the Xbox Game Pass. This time, the logo for its friends and family version has been leaked by Aggiornamenti Lumia, a prominent leaker. Microsoft has been experimenting with this type of plan for quite a while, debuting it in Colombia and Ireland earlier this August.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

TikToker claims he faked the ‘Mage’ leaks in VALORANT

A TikToker has claimed he sent the VALORANT community into a frenzy after supposedly creating leaks for a new agent. TikTok user “Valoleakr” uploaded a video yesterday titled “How I trolled the whole VALORANT community” where he described how he faked a screenshot that went viral, which depicted a new VALORANT agent called Mage.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
dotesports.com

Dota 2 Patch 7.32b: Full notes, buffs, nerfs, and updates

Valve surprised Dota 2 players by releasing Dota 2 Patch 7.32 on Aug. 23, right after the first day of ESL One Malaysia 2022 concluded. It was a massive patch that changed the balance quite a bit. Some of the key highlights included nerfs to meta heroes like Marci, Puck,...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Dragalia Lost set to shut down in November

Nintendo’s mobile crossover action RPG, Dragalia Lost, will be shutting down in November 2022. This follows the developer’s notification to players in March where they were told the game will be discontinued at a later date. Now, Nintendo has finalized the date, which is scheduled to happen on Nov. 30.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy