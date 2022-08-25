Twitch improves quality for mobile users, introduces clip downloads, stream summary, and new interface on app

Read full article on original website
Nintendo Switch 7000 hours OLED burn-in experiment shows results, but you can relax
You may recall that earlier this year, YouTuber Bob Wulff began an experiment to see just how long it would take for the new Nintendo Switch OLED to suffer screen burn. Well, after 7000 hours, we have an update and it should quell any fears that players have. In a...
Is Big the Cat in Sonic Frontiers?
Feline fans rejoice, as it has finally been confirmed Big the Cat will be in the next Sonic title. The chonky, larger than life cat will be around to help layers tackle some big game fishing in Sonic Frontiers. Sonic Frontiers is around the corner, with a Nov. 9 release...
PETS・
All challenges and rewards for the Play Your Way event in Fortnite
With the Fortnite 2022 Summer event behind us, Epic Games is gearing up for the Fall season ahead of the release of Chapter Three, season four. While the Dragon Ball event is wrapping up, it seems that Epic isn’t wasting any time bringing up the next event. The Play Your Way event in Fortnite has begun, and here are all the challenges and rewards available through Sept. 6.
CS:GO’s Source 2 engine could be coming soon, leaks suggest
Another set of leaks is pointing to Valve’s Source 2 engine possibly coming to CS:GO in the near future. The 1.36.8.4 form of the game, which is reportedly a Source 2 port of CS:GO, was played on the 730 App ID on Steam, which is a regular version of the game that players use, according to a leaker called Aquarius.
September Pokemon Go Limited Research day adds Shiny Inkay
Inkay, which was just added to Pokémon Go around this time last year, is getting another event centered around the Psychic-type squid. Players will be able to encounter it Shiny for the first time during the event. Pokémon Go announced a Limited Research featuring the Pokémon today. The event...
The Pokémon Company posts cryptic imagery relating to Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea region
Marketing for Pokémon games tend to vary heavily, with some information being shared upfront in great detail and other pieces of information being hidden behind cryptic messages and imagery. The latter is what The Pokémon Company opted for early this morning, as it shared four separate images with colorful...
Xbox Game Pass for Friends and Family seemingly leaked
A little bit of leaking has happened recently regarding the Xbox Game Pass. This time, the logo for its friends and family version has been leaked by Aggiornamenti Lumia, a prominent leaker. Microsoft has been experimenting with this type of plan for quite a while, debuting it in Colombia and Ireland earlier this August.
TikToker claims he faked the ‘Mage’ leaks in VALORANT
A TikToker has claimed he sent the VALORANT community into a frenzy after supposedly creating leaks for a new agent. TikTok user “Valoleakr” uploaded a video yesterday titled “How I trolled the whole VALORANT community” where he described how he faked a screenshot that went viral, which depicted a new VALORANT agent called Mage.
Vantage’s tactical ability allows Apex Legends players to get to impossible-to-reach spot
Vantage’s tactical ability, Echo Relocation, is one of the most useful movement abilities in Apex Legends. It gives Vantage the ability to execute a leap on par with the distances players can achieve with Octane’s ultimate ability, but on a much shorter cooldown. Usually, Echo Relocation is used...
Dota 2 Patch 7.32b: Full notes, buffs, nerfs, and updates
Valve surprised Dota 2 players by releasing Dota 2 Patch 7.32 on Aug. 23, right after the first day of ESL One Malaysia 2022 concluded. It was a massive patch that changed the balance quite a bit. Some of the key highlights included nerfs to meta heroes like Marci, Puck,...
Dragalia Lost set to shut down in November
Nintendo’s mobile crossover action RPG, Dragalia Lost, will be shutting down in November 2022. This follows the developer’s notification to players in March where they were told the game will be discontinued at a later date. Now, Nintendo has finalized the date, which is scheduled to happen on Nov. 30.
