Pennsylvania: DUI Association Urge Responsible, Designated Driving Ahead of Labor Day Holiday
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), and the Pennsylvania DUI Association gathered today to urge motorists to celebrate responsibly ahead of the Labor Day holiday. : PA: Funds for Combating Climate Change to be Spent Repaving Parking Lots. Labor Day Holiday. Over this holiday period,...
Pennsylvania: AG Shapiro Sues Progressive Leasing
Attorney General Josh Shapiro filed a lawsuit today against Progressive Leasing for violating a state disclosure law that ensures hefty leasing fees are clearly and conspicuously shown to consumers who are considering rent-to-own financing. : Ghost Gun Regulations Now In Effect In Pennsylvania. The Rental Purchase Agreement Act. The Rental...
Pennsylvania: Pennsylvanians to Carry Life-Saving Medication
The departments of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) and Health (DOH) and the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) announced that they have officially filled 10,000 requests for naloxone through Pennsylvania’s mail-based naloxone program. : Cancelling Student Debt Will “Ease the Burden”. Across the Commonwealth. Naloxone is...
Cancelling Student Debt Will “Ease the Burden”
Today, U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) released the following statement on President Biden’s announcement to cancel $10,000 of student debt for people making less than $125,000 a year. Borrowers who received Pell Grants are eligible for up to an additional $10,000 of forgiveness. President Biden also announced that the...
WWII Stearman bi-plane Warbird Rides at Lancaster September 17 & 18
The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) will be bringing its WWII Boeing PT-17 Stearman bi-plane to the Lancaster Airport on September 17 and 18, 2022 for Warbird Rides as part of the airport’s Community Days event. General admission is free, however, there is a $20 parking fee per car. The event will run from 10 AM to 4 PM each day at the airport located at 500 Airport Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
Chambersburg: F&M Trust Hires New Financial Services Representative
F&M Trust is pleased to be able to announce the following new hires and promotions in the Chambersburg, Mechanicsburg, and surrounding area’s. Mckenzie Besecker has been hired as a Financial Services Representative for the Lincoln Way West Office. Besecker will perform a wide array of transactions for and provide excellent service to current and new customers of the bank. She previously worked at Starbucks. The Fayetteville resident enjoys spending time outdoors and with family.
PennDOT, Partners Highlight Traffic Safety
PennDOT, Delaware River Port Authority (DRPA), Pennsylvania State Police, New Jersey State Police, Delaware State Police, Pennsylvania DUI Association, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), AAA Mid-Atlantic, and victim’s advocates Richard and Roseann DeRosa, held an event on Aug. 17 at the Walt Whitman Bridge in South Philadelphia to promote safe driving during the Labor Day holiday.
Mariner Finance in Multi-State Lawsuit Led by Shapiro
Attorney General Shapiro announced today that he’s leading a multistate lawsuit against Mariner Finance for widespread violations of multiple consumer protection laws. The suit alleges that Mariner Finance charged consumers for hidden add-on products that consumers either didn’t know about or didn’t agree to buy. Consumers left Mariner Finance believing they had entered into an agreement to borrow and repay, over time, a certain amount of money. In reality, because of these hidden add-on products, Mariner added hundreds to thousands of dollars to the total amount a consumer owed. Mariner charged Pennsylvanians $19.5 million for add-ons from 2015 to 2018 and charged another $8 million in interest for these premiums in the same period.
Franklin County Schedules Mosquito Spraying In Mont Alto Borough, Quincy Township
Residential and recreational areas in and around several Franklin County townships and communities will be sprayed for adult mosquitoes beginning around sunset on Aug. 22. Areas include Mont Alto Borough as well as Anthony Highway and Quincy Village in Quincy Township. High populations of adult mosquitoes capable of transmitting West Nile Virus – as well as nuisance mosquitoes – have been detected in these areas. These roads are listed for residents’ reference; other roads and areas in close proximity may also be sprayed.
Facing Drivers License Suspension? PennDOT Launches Second Chance Program
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that select drivers facing a suspension due to accumulation of points on their driving records or for a conviction of excessive speeding now have a chance at redemption through successfully completing the newly-instituted Driver Improvement School (DIS) offered by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Recreational marijuana gets complicated
The Pennsylvania General Assembly has spent a lot of time in committee meetings discussing whether to legalize recreational marijuana, but federal holdups may matter more than state-level action. Even if state politicians strike a deal to approve recreational use, federal prohibition – and the risk that follows – causes trouble...
Nearly 500 DUI Arrests Across PA in Two Days
The Pennsylvania State Police announced the arrests of 492 individuals for driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances during a two-day detail known as Operation Nighthawk. The enforcement initiative marked its 20th anniversary with a statewide campaign on Aug. 12-13. “Over the past 20 years, Operation Nighthawk has...
Julia Eileen Geyer obituary 1932~2022
Julia Eileen Geyer, 90, of St. Thomas, Pennsylvania passed away August 18, 2022. She was born on August 18, 1932 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Arthur and Fannie (Dice) Shatzer. Julia worked at The Stanley Company for 45 years. She was a member of Edenville United Methodist Church. In her younger...
