echo-pilot.com
Fire company: One contractor unaccounted for in Martin's Potato Rolls building collapse
One person is unaccounted for in the collapse Tuesday afternoon at a construction site at Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe plant off Wayne Road south of Chambersburg, fire company officials said. The New Franklin Fire Co. said that the person is a contractor working on the construction of a new bakery...
wfmd.com
Maryland SHA Reminds Residents And Pedestrians To Be Careful Going To And From School
Everyone needs to stay alert and look out for one another. Frederick, Md. (NS) – School has resumed in Frederick County and Shanteé Felix with the Maryland State Highway Administration said drivers need to be extra careful. “It’s imporant for us to just remind motorists that the roadways...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding to Train Apprentices to Meet Consumer Demand for Locally Grown Vegetables in Pennsylvania
Departments of Community and Economic Development and Agriculture to hold press conference and tour LEAF Project at 9:30 AM today, 554 Warm Springs Rd., Landisburg, PA. Governor Tom Wolf is continuing to invest in the commonwealth’s workforce with the announcement of $293,070 in new funding to help Pasa Sustainable Agriculture (Pasa) enhance their Diversified Vegetable Pre-Apprenticeship and Diversified Vegetable Apprenticeship programs.
New Wawa and Chick-fil-a locations, plus 16 other projects proposed for central Pa.
During the month of June, developers proposed new restaurants, housing developments, early learning centers, warehouses, a Wawa and a grocery store in Cumberland and Dauphin counties. It is important to note that not all plans come to fruition and even those that do could sometimes take years before a shovel...
theriver953.com
New 522 bridge scheduled to open
The new bridge over Opequon Creek on Route 522 southbound in Frederick County is scheduled to begin being used on August 30th. Replacement of the bridge began in the Fall of 2021. Throughout construction, motorists used temporary travel lanes to share the northbound bridge. Only the right will open initially...
WGAL
Caregiver at Cumberland County senior living facility accused of stealing resident's debit card
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County have charged a 32-year-old caregiver at a Mechanicsburg senior living community with stealing a resident's debit card to make more than $2,200 in unauthorized purchases. Amira Khaled is charged with identity theft, access device fraud, and theft by deception in the case,...
Helen Maye Boyer obituary 1935~2022
Helen Maye Boyer, 87, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born July 7, 1935 in McConnellsburg, PA, she was a daughter of the late Rush A. Kerlin, Sr. and Arrie Oella Seiders Kerlin. She retired in 1991 as an Assistant Supervisor with Chevron....
washco-md.net
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road Closure on Bottom Road
HAGERSTOWN, MD (August 29, 2022) – The Washington County Highway Department announces a road closure on Bottom Road on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 from 8:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The road will be closed from Route 68 at the tannery to the railroad tracks at the quarry. For additional...
wfmd.com
Frederick Fire Officials Release Report On Fire That Killed Battalion Chief Joshua Laird
He died while fighting a fire on August 11, 2021. Frederick, Md. (DG) – On Friday, Frederick County’s Division of Fire and Rescue Services released an after-action report on the death of Battalion Chief Joshua Laird last year. On August 11, 2021, Laird was battling a two-alarm house...
WFMZ-TV Online
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Chambersburg
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Morgan Messenger
Berkeley Springs resident believed to be lone victim in crash & car fire
Virginia police believe that a Berkeley Springs resident was the driver and lone victim in a single vehicle crash on U.S. 522 in Frederick County near Cross Junction on Tuesday, August 23. In a press release, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office reported that the severity of the crash and vehicle...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt Jackpot sold in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Lottery player in York County will split a $127,000 jackpot with four other winners of a Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt Jackpot. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 5-10-14-17-18, to win individual prizes of $25,400, less applicable withholding. The winning tickets...
New Exhibit at 11/30 Visitors Center
Franklin County Visitors Bureau Opens “Letterkenny World War II Italian Prisoner of War Experience” at 11/30 Visitors Center on September 10. Franklin County Visitors Bureau is pleased to host “Letterkenny World War II Italian Prisoner of War Experience,” a new exhibit in the lobby of the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center. The exhibit showcases more than 400 photographs, excerpts of memoirs and facsimile documents to tell the story of repatriated Italian POWs, housed and working at Letterkenny Depot during World War II. These men visioned and built the Letterkenny Chapel during their time at the depot. A special dedication and welcome to Italian family and friends of the repatriated men will take place at 9:30 AM on September 10, 2022. The public is invited to attend.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Fire at Germantown Home
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a fire that was visible from the rear of a home on the 1200 block of Quail Woods Drive in Germantown a little before 3pm on Sunday afternoon, according to MCFRS PIO Pete Piringer. Upon arrival, crews found an active fire on the deck of a middle-of-the-row townhouse and were able to quickly extinguish it with little to no extension to the home. No injuries were reported and the only damage incurred seems to be to the deck and a few items on it. Additional photos below, courtesy of Battalion Chief Jason Blake.
WFMZ-TV Online
PSP: Driver flees after hitting house, leaves woman, baby
UNION TWP., Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the man who allegedly crashed an SUV into a house in Berks County at a high rate of speed and then fled the scene, leaving a woman and her infant daughter behind. The chain of events culminating in the...
WGAL
Thomasville Commons trailer park without water
THOMASVILLE, Pa. — Hundreds of residents in York County found themselves without water today, and with no notice. When residents in Thomasville Commons, a trailer park development in York County, went to take a shower this morning - no running water greeted them. It had been turned off sometime overnight.
local21news.com
$4,000 worth of products stolen from Rural King, police seek suspects
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Chambersburg Police Department were dispatched to a Rural King in Franklin County on Wayne Avenue for reports of a large retail theft. Police say that a male and female stole over $4,000 worth of products from the farm supply store. The two then left...
