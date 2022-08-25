ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding to Train Apprentices to Meet Consumer Demand for Locally Grown Vegetables in Pennsylvania

Departments of Community and Economic Development and Agriculture to hold press conference and tour LEAF Project at 9:30 AM today, 554 Warm Springs Rd., Landisburg, PA. Governor Tom Wolf is continuing to invest in the commonwealth’s workforce with the announcement of $293,070 in new funding to help Pasa Sustainable Agriculture (Pasa) enhance their Diversified Vegetable Pre-Apprenticeship and Diversified Vegetable Apprenticeship programs.
theriver953.com

New 522 bridge scheduled to open

The new bridge over Opequon Creek on Route 522 southbound in Frederick County is scheduled to begin being used on August 30th. Replacement of the bridge began in the Fall of 2021. Throughout construction, motorists used temporary travel lanes to share the northbound bridge. Only the right will open initially...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
Franklin County Free Press

Helen Maye Boyer obituary 1935~2022

Helen Maye Boyer, 87, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born July 7, 1935 in McConnellsburg, PA, she was a daughter of the late Rush A. Kerlin, Sr. and Arrie Oella Seiders Kerlin. She retired in 1991 as an Assistant Supervisor with Chevron....
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
washco-md.net

TRAFFIC ALERT: Road Closure on Bottom Road

HAGERSTOWN, MD (August 29, 2022) – The Washington County Highway Department announces a road closure on Bottom Road on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 from 8:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The road will be closed from Route 68 at the tannery to the railroad tracks at the quarry. For additional...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt Jackpot sold in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Lottery player in York County will split a $127,000 jackpot with four other winners of a Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt Jackpot. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 5-10-14-17-18, to win individual prizes of $25,400, less applicable withholding. The winning tickets...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

New Exhibit at 11/30 Visitors Center

Franklin County Visitors Bureau Opens “Letterkenny World War II Italian Prisoner of War Experience” at 11/30 Visitors Center on September 10. Franklin County Visitors Bureau is pleased to host “Letterkenny World War II Italian Prisoner of War Experience,” a new exhibit in the lobby of the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center. The exhibit showcases more than 400 photographs, excerpts of memoirs and facsimile documents to tell the story of repatriated Italian POWs, housed and working at Letterkenny Depot during World War II. These men visioned and built the Letterkenny Chapel during their time at the depot. A special dedication and welcome to Italian family and friends of the repatriated men will take place at 9:30 AM on September 10, 2022. The public is invited to attend.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to Fire at Germantown Home

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a fire that was visible from the rear of a home on the 1200 block of Quail Woods Drive in Germantown a little before 3pm on Sunday afternoon, according to MCFRS PIO Pete Piringer. Upon arrival, crews found an active fire on the deck of a middle-of-the-row townhouse and were able to quickly extinguish it with little to no extension to the home. No injuries were reported and the only damage incurred seems to be to the deck and a few items on it. Additional photos below, courtesy of Battalion Chief Jason Blake.
GERMANTOWN, MD
WFMZ-TV Online

PSP: Driver flees after hitting house, leaves woman, baby

UNION TWP., Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the man who allegedly crashed an SUV into a house in Berks County at a high rate of speed and then fled the scene, leaving a woman and her infant daughter behind. The chain of events culminating in the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Thomasville Commons trailer park without water

THOMASVILLE, Pa. — Hundreds of residents in York County found themselves without water today, and with no notice. When residents in Thomasville Commons, a trailer park development in York County, went to take a shower this morning - no running water greeted them. It had been turned off sometime overnight.
THOMASVILLE, PA
