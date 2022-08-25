ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
League players, did your Star Guardian tokens expire? Riot says there’s still a way you can redeem them

By Tyler Esguerra
dotesports.com

All challenges and rewards for the Play Your Way event in Fortnite

With the Fortnite 2022 Summer event behind us, Epic Games is gearing up for the Fall season ahead of the release of Chapter Three, season four. While the Dragon Ball event is wrapping up, it seems that Epic isn’t wasting any time bringing up the next event. The Play Your Way event in Fortnite has begun, and here are all the challenges and rewards available through Sept. 6.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Riot Games reveals subdued, modern redesign of League’s iconic Summoner’s Cup

Riot Games has revealed the new design for the Summoner’s Cup, the official trophy of the League of Legends World Championship. The new Summoner’s Cup moves away from the rounded, more bulbous design of the traditional Cup, moving in the direction of a sleek, more modernized design. The Summoner’s Cup as a whole is more angular now, with many of the trophy’s old spherical features being replaced by clean-cut, linear attributes.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Riot testing new Miss Fortune critical strike buffs on League PBE

In a new build on the League of Legends PBE server, Riot has given Miss Fortune more shock and awe to her twin pistols with a buff to her critical strike builds. Associate game designer Tim “Truexy” Jiang outlined the changes the developers have in store, featuring a damage increase to her Q ability, Double Up.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riot Games#The Tokens#Video Game#Star Guardian
dotesports.com

Sonic Team developed Sonic Frontiers to be beaten however players want

When a game first enters development, the team behind it typically has an initial vision for how they think players will experience their final product once it launches. And, as the game comes along and testing continues, that vision is refined into a more practical idea for how each aspect of the game can be approached by a player.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Riot to implement 4-hour maintenance period for North America’s League and Teamfight Tactics servers at start of September

If you’re a late-night and early-morning League of Legends or Teamfight Tactics enjoyer, a mandatory gameplay break is in store for you later this week. Riot Games has notified all North American League and Teamfight Tactics players that between the hours of 2am CT to 6am CT on Thursday, Sept. 1, the servers will be down for maintenance. This maintenance period is being enforced while the developers “continue [their] global migration efforts to the cloud.”
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

What is an ‘Ajax’ in the Overwatch League?

Just like folks with “regular” jobs, every professional in competitive Overwatch has had an unlucky day at the office. These normally result in a few missed shots or a couple of mistimed ultimates and, hopefully, those mistakes don’t linger in the minds of viewers for more than a few days.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Counter-Strike meets Rocket League in speedy new ‘CSGO Kart’ mod

While most people consider Counter-Strike: Global Offensive as just an FPS game, the community has developed it into something more. As with most long-lived games, even CS:GO has multiple mods. Players can install them to experience unique scenarios in the game. One of the latest mods to definitely try out...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Why Classic Hearthstone’s metagame still stands as one of the game’s best

Just like World of Warcraft, Hearthstone also offers a dedicated game mode that recreates the vanilla experience: no new cards, no fancy expansions, just how things used to be. Comparing it to the clown fiesta of the current Standard environment with mega-Imps, infinite skeletons, Sire Denathrius OTKs, and monstrous mana cheating is a breath of fresh air.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

High-impact pro League picks, including Renekton, Sivir, others to receive nerfs in Patch 12.17

The League of Legends Patch 12.17 preview was released earlier today, with another strong focus on balancing champions who could impact the 2022 pro meta. Patch 12.17 will be one of the final League patches released before the start of the 2022 World Championship, so the game’s dev team is making a conscious effort to keep the pro meta in tip-top shape before the best 24 teams in the world compete for the Summoner’s Cup next month.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

‘How the hell did he do that?’ Astralis in disbelief following Ropz clutch in BLAST Premier Fall Groups

Professional CS:GO players are known for making flashy plays from time to time, especially those from the best teams in the world, like FaZe Clan’s Robin “ropz” Kool. The Estonian produced a bold highlight when he eliminated Xyp9x and k0nfig, one after another, with a clean headshot from a Desert Eagle during the BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2022 last weekend. The tournament organizer released a clip afterward, showing Astralis mesmerized and stunned by ropz’s play.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Here is the complete King’s Fall loot table for Destiny 2

Destiny 2‘s King’s Fall raid is a reprise of the Destiny raid released alongside the title’s The Taken King expansion. The overhauled version seems true to the original experience and only brings a few minor tweaks throughout encounters. Its loot pool also reprises a few weapons from the original raid with a pass to make them in line with the Destiny 2 sandbox, including perks such as Incandescent or Pugilist when applicable. The Exotic, Touch of Malice, is also available as a random drop from Oryx, the raid’s final boss.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Xbox glitch allows players to download and play FIFA 23 one month before release

FIFA 23, this year’s installment of EA Sports’ soccer franchise, has been leaked to Xbox players despite being one month away from release. FIFA 23 is set to release worldwide on Sept. 30, 2022, but Xbox owners have downloaded, played the game, and even accessed Ultimate Team, the game’s most popular mode where players fight against others to assemble the best soccer team possible, today. The glitch seemingly allows Xbox Series X|S users to download FIFA 23‘s Xbox One version and access the game.
FIFA
dotesports.com

Will Call of Duty points transfer to Warzone 2?

Warzone 2 is almost here, with Activision aiming to take players from its red-hot, run-and-game battle royale predecessor to the fancy new title. While there is no concrete date for the battle royale sequel’s release, word on the grapevine is it’s likely to make its way onto consoles in mid-November. When it does, some things will be transferred over, and CoD players are wondering if CoD points will be among them. The coins are a virtual currency used to purchase season passes, new characters, weapon blueprints, and other features within the game.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

The best WoW addons in Wrath of the Lich King Classic

World of Warcraft, generally speaking, has a stunning, yet intuitive and beginner-friendly UI design that has only, over the years, improved. No matter the effort and thought the Blizzard Entertainment developers put into the user interface, the WoW community, above all, takes delight in customizing almost every aspect of the game since it goes hand in hand with the spirit of MMORPGs.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

What is Fortnite Rainbow Royale?

Epic Games has made it clear that Fortnite is a place of inclusion and positivity, welcoming anyone no matter who they are. To show that the company appreciates its LGBTQIA+ fans, Epic games hosts the Rainbow Royale, complete with free cosmetics and other special events through the end of the event and beyond. This year’s Rainbow Royale event has leaked early, showing some of the cosmetics.
VIDEO GAMES

