Salisbury, MD

WMDT.com

Salisbury Fire Department announces promotions

SALISBURY, Md. – Recently the Salisbury Fire Department congratulated two of its firefighters/paramedics. John Dennis and Brandon Hoppes were promoted to EMS Sergeants. Additionally, firefighter/paramedics Kara Harrington and Christina Justice were also promoted to EMS Sergeants. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
SALISBURY, MD
PennLive.com

Central Pa. woman struck, killed in Ocean City, Md.: police

A 21-year-old Lancaster County woman was struck and killed late Friday night while crossing an Ocean City, Maryland street, police said. Sophia Battisti, of Reinholds, was crossing Coastal Highway from the east, against the pedestrian signal, when a northbound Coastal Highway vehicle crashed into her around 11:56 p.m. near the 59th Street intersection.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Md. Man Killed in Felton Motorcycle Crash

FELTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a late Monday night motorcycle crash in Felton that claimed a Maryland man's life. It happened at around 11:30 p.m., when a Suzuki sport-style motorcycle was traveling westbound on Burnite Mill Road and approaching the intersection with Berrytown Road. Police said the operator of the motorcycle crossed the double-yellow line on Burnite Mill Road to pass another vehicle. After passing this vehicle, the motorcyclist moved back into the westbound lane of travel. However, police said that in doing so, the operator lost control of the motorcycle and went off the northern edge of the roadway. The motorcycle then struck several trees, which led to the operator sustaining critical injuries.
FELTON, DE
WBOC

Ocean City Pedestrian and Driver Safety at Question After Numerous Accidents

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Neighbors and visitors who spoke to WBOC on Monday expressed their hope for more to be done to prevent future pedestrian accidents in Ocean City. This comes after a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car while crossing Coastal Hwy in Ocean City near 59 St., late Friday. The incident was just one of many pedestrian accidents that have occurred in Ocean City during this summer alone.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Daily Voice

Child Playing With Lighter Causes Maryland House Fire

A child playing with a lighter accidentally set a fire inside the closet of a Maryland home, according to officials. Members of the Salisbury Fire Department were called to help extinguish a fire that broke out in the closet of a Hatings Street home shortly after 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 when a child toying around with a lighter.
SALISBURY, MD
The Dispatch

Police: Fatal Hit-And-Run Investigation Remains ‘Active’; Parents: ‘Full Trust And Confidence In Law Enforcement’

BERLIN – Seven weeks after a local teen died in a hit-and-run collision, authorities are continuing their investigation and seeking the public’s help with any information. Charges have not yet been filed in the death of Ocean Pines resident Gavin Knupp, 14, who was a pedestrian returning to a vehicle driven by his sister on Grays Corner Road July 11 when he was struck by a black 2011 Mercedes traveling east bound. He would die soon after the 10:45 p.m. collision at Atlantic General Hospital. Though the driver of the Mercedes has reportedly been identified as a suspect of interest, there has been no official information presented confirming police know the motorist’s whereabouts. Six days after the collision, the Mercedes involved in the fatal hit-and-run was seized from a home in Ocean Reef in West Ocean City for processing.
OCEAN PINES, MD
WBOC

Bicyclist Injured in Millsboro Hit-and-run

MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist seriously injured late Monday night in Millsboro. According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, a bicyclist was traveling westbound on John J. Williams Highway, just west of Legion Road at around 9 p.m., when they were struck by an unknown car and seriously injured.
MILLSBORO, DE
WBOC

Schools Across Delmarva Work to Fill Teacher Vacancies

With the new school year upon us, the national teacher shortage is affecting schools all across Delmarva. Some schools are hurting more than others. In Virginia, Accomack county still has 10 openings. In Delaware, the Seaford school district has 17 slots to fill, and in Delmar, there are 18 vacancies. In Maryland, Somerset is still looking to fill 4% of their staff. However, there are some counties and districts that are managing the shortage well.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle that occurred in the Felton area on Monday evening. On August 29, 2022, at approximately 11:30 p.m., a blue 2008 Suzuki sport-style motorcycle was traveling westbound on Burnite Mill Road approaching the intersection with Berrytown Road. The operator of the motorcycle crossed the double-yellow line on Burnite Mill Road to pass another vehicle that was traveling westbound in front of him. After passing this vehicle, the motorcyclist moved back into the westbound lane of travel. However, in doing so the operator lost control of the motorcycle and exited the northern edge of the roadway. The motorcycle then struck several trees, which led to the operator sustaining critical injuries.
FELTON, DE
talbotspy.org

Town of Easton Annual Paving Schedule

The Town of Easton’s annual street resurfacing is scheduled to start on September 06, 2022. “The annual street resurfacing provides a smoother surface on our local roads for our residents and visitors and protects the road base underneath,” says Town Engineer, Rick VanEmburgh. Typically the resurfacing effort...
EASTON, MD
WBOC

Ocean City Condominium Fire Ruled Accidental

OCEAN CITY, Md.- A Sunday afternoon fire that broke out at the Aventurra Condominiums on Coastal Highway in Ocean City has been ruled accidental. The Ocean City Fire Department says firefighters were called to the Aventurra Condominiums at around 12:30 p.m. for a fire on the second floor. When firefighters...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Crash claims life of motorcyclist in Felton

FELTON, Del. – Delaware State Police say a Maryland man has died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash late Monday night. At around 11:30 p.m., police say a blue 2008 Suzuki sport-style motorcycle was traveling westbound on Burnite Mill Road, approaching the intersection with Berrytown Road. The driver of the motorcycle reportedly crossed the double yellow line on Burnite Mill Road to pass another vehicle that was traveling westbound in front of him. After passing the vehicle, the motorcyclist moved back into the westbound lane of travel, but lost control of the motorcycle and veered off the roadway. The motorcycle then hit several trees, causing critical injuries to the driver.
FELTON, DE
delawaretoday.com

14 Delaware Crab Houses to Visit for Mouthwatering Crabs

Nothing comes between Delawareans and their blue crab—except a mallet. Here are 14 places in the First State serving up hard shell crabs. In Delaware, gas prices aren’t the only topic of conversation. Residents and tourists talk about the cost of blue crabs, which can hit eyebrow-raising amounts. No doubt the demand is high. Few can make it through summer without an old-fashioned crab feast.
DELAWARE STATE

