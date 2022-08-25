Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Salisbury Fire Department announces promotions
SALISBURY, Md. – Recently the Salisbury Fire Department congratulated two of its firefighters/paramedics. John Dennis and Brandon Hoppes were promoted to EMS Sergeants. Additionally, firefighter/paramedics Kara Harrington and Christina Justice were also promoted to EMS Sergeants. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Central Pa. woman struck, killed in Ocean City, Md.: police
A 21-year-old Lancaster County woman was struck and killed late Friday night while crossing an Ocean City, Maryland street, police said. Sophia Battisti, of Reinholds, was crossing Coastal Highway from the east, against the pedestrian signal, when a northbound Coastal Highway vehicle crashed into her around 11:56 p.m. near the 59th Street intersection.
WBOC
Md. Man Killed in Felton Motorcycle Crash
FELTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a late Monday night motorcycle crash in Felton that claimed a Maryland man's life. It happened at around 11:30 p.m., when a Suzuki sport-style motorcycle was traveling westbound on Burnite Mill Road and approaching the intersection with Berrytown Road. Police said the operator of the motorcycle crossed the double-yellow line on Burnite Mill Road to pass another vehicle. After passing this vehicle, the motorcyclist moved back into the westbound lane of travel. However, police said that in doing so, the operator lost control of the motorcycle and went off the northern edge of the roadway. The motorcycle then struck several trees, which led to the operator sustaining critical injuries.
WBOC
Ocean City Pedestrian and Driver Safety at Question After Numerous Accidents
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Neighbors and visitors who spoke to WBOC on Monday expressed their hope for more to be done to prevent future pedestrian accidents in Ocean City. This comes after a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car while crossing Coastal Hwy in Ocean City near 59 St., late Friday. The incident was just one of many pedestrian accidents that have occurred in Ocean City during this summer alone.
Bay Net
One Transported After Vehicle Crashes Into Mobile Home In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On August 25, at approximately 1:46 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident with one subject unresponsive on Winding Way in the Lord Calvert Mobile Home Park. Crews arrived and found a single vehicle had struck a guard rail...
WBOC
Aerial Spraying for Mosquitoes Slated for Wednesday Night in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. - The Maryland Department of Agriculture has announced that more than 14,000 acres in Dorchester County will be treated by an aircraft to reduce the adult mosquito population, beginning the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 31, weather conditions permitting. The aircraft is a twin engine, white plane with...
Bay Net
Chesapeake Beach Motorcyclist Dies Days After Crash In Anne Arundel
LOATHIAN, Md. – On August 27, 2022, at 9:45 p.m., officers responded to southbound Southern Maryland Boulevard (Route 4) and Talbot Road for a crash involving a car and a motorcycle. The investigation revealed the driver of a 2019 Honda Accord was driving eastbound on the Talbot Road crossover...
Child Playing With Lighter Causes Maryland House Fire
A child playing with a lighter accidentally set a fire inside the closet of a Maryland home, according to officials. Members of the Salisbury Fire Department were called to help extinguish a fire that broke out in the closet of a Hatings Street home shortly after 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 when a child toying around with a lighter.
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
‘Blast at the Beach’ Short Track Super Series Event Postponed to Wednesday, August 31
GEORGETOWN, DE – Postponed. Race fans in Georgetown will have to wait one more day for the ninth annual Melon 1 & Sussex Diesel ‘Blast at the Beach’ has been postponed to Wednesday, August 31 at Georgetown Speedway. A forecast of strong storms with damaging winds rolling...
The Dispatch
Police: Fatal Hit-And-Run Investigation Remains ‘Active’; Parents: ‘Full Trust And Confidence In Law Enforcement’
BERLIN – Seven weeks after a local teen died in a hit-and-run collision, authorities are continuing their investigation and seeking the public’s help with any information. Charges have not yet been filed in the death of Ocean Pines resident Gavin Knupp, 14, who was a pedestrian returning to a vehicle driven by his sister on Grays Corner Road July 11 when he was struck by a black 2011 Mercedes traveling east bound. He would die soon after the 10:45 p.m. collision at Atlantic General Hospital. Though the driver of the Mercedes has reportedly been identified as a suspect of interest, there has been no official information presented confirming police know the motorist’s whereabouts. Six days after the collision, the Mercedes involved in the fatal hit-and-run was seized from a home in Ocean Reef in West Ocean City for processing.
WBOC
Bicyclist Injured in Millsboro Hit-and-run
MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist seriously injured late Monday night in Millsboro. According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, a bicyclist was traveling westbound on John J. Williams Highway, just west of Legion Road at around 9 p.m., when they were struck by an unknown car and seriously injured.
WBOC
Lack of Rain is Hurting Farmers Without Irrigation
The lack of rain over the past few weeks in Worcester and Wicomico County is hurting crop yield. Specifically, it's hurting corn and soybean crops.
WBOC
Schools Across Delmarva Work to Fill Teacher Vacancies
With the new school year upon us, the national teacher shortage is affecting schools all across Delmarva. Some schools are hurting more than others. In Virginia, Accomack county still has 10 openings. In Delaware, the Seaford school district has 17 slots to fill, and in Delmar, there are 18 vacancies. In Maryland, Somerset is still looking to fill 4% of their staff. However, there are some counties and districts that are managing the shortage well.
WBOC
Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore Receives $500K Gift From Philanthropist Mackenzie Scott
SALISBURY, Md. - Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore on Tuesday announced that it is the recipient of $500,000 of a $38.8 million gift from philanthropist Mackenzie Scott, who donated to 26 JA operations throughout the country. The donation received by JAES will goes toward the completion of the Perdue...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle that occurred in the Felton area on Monday evening. On August 29, 2022, at approximately 11:30 p.m., a blue 2008 Suzuki sport-style motorcycle was traveling westbound on Burnite Mill Road approaching the intersection with Berrytown Road. The operator of the motorcycle crossed the double-yellow line on Burnite Mill Road to pass another vehicle that was traveling westbound in front of him. After passing this vehicle, the motorcyclist moved back into the westbound lane of travel. However, in doing so the operator lost control of the motorcycle and exited the northern edge of the roadway. The motorcycle then struck several trees, which led to the operator sustaining critical injuries.
talbotspy.org
Town of Easton Annual Paving Schedule
The Town of Easton’s annual street resurfacing is scheduled to start on September 06, 2022. “The annual street resurfacing provides a smoother surface on our local roads for our residents and visitors and protects the road base underneath,” says Town Engineer, Rick VanEmburgh. Typically the resurfacing effort...
WBOC
Ocean City Condominium Fire Ruled Accidental
OCEAN CITY, Md.- A Sunday afternoon fire that broke out at the Aventurra Condominiums on Coastal Highway in Ocean City has been ruled accidental. The Ocean City Fire Department says firefighters were called to the Aventurra Condominiums at around 12:30 p.m. for a fire on the second floor. When firefighters...
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
STSS Race Day at Georgetown: Blast at the Beach Storylines, Stars & Sleepers
GEORGETOWN, DE – It’s Race Day at the Beach!. For the first time in more than one month, the Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS) Fueled By Sunoco goes green. Tonight, the stars of the STSS take on a familiar venue in Georgetown Speedway for the...
WMDT.com
Crash claims life of motorcyclist in Felton
FELTON, Del. – Delaware State Police say a Maryland man has died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash late Monday night. At around 11:30 p.m., police say a blue 2008 Suzuki sport-style motorcycle was traveling westbound on Burnite Mill Road, approaching the intersection with Berrytown Road. The driver of the motorcycle reportedly crossed the double yellow line on Burnite Mill Road to pass another vehicle that was traveling westbound in front of him. After passing the vehicle, the motorcyclist moved back into the westbound lane of travel, but lost control of the motorcycle and veered off the roadway. The motorcycle then hit several trees, causing critical injuries to the driver.
delawaretoday.com
14 Delaware Crab Houses to Visit for Mouthwatering Crabs
Nothing comes between Delawareans and their blue crab—except a mallet. Here are 14 places in the First State serving up hard shell crabs. In Delaware, gas prices aren’t the only topic of conversation. Residents and tourists talk about the cost of blue crabs, which can hit eyebrow-raising amounts. No doubt the demand is high. Few can make it through summer without an old-fashioned crab feast.
