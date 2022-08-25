Read full article on original website
Dan Lanning knows there will be some familiarity between Oregon and Georgia
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning previews Oregon vs Georgia and gives his opinion on the advantages Oregon could maybe have against the Bulldogs because of the time he spent coaching at Georgia.
Oregon won't face Georgia with an 'underdog' mentality
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning says the Ducks are not focused on how big of an underdog they are going into Georgia, as well as what kind of challenges the Ducks and Bulldogs will face when the teams meet on Saturday.
Georgia vs. Oregon football: Kirby Smart knows whom Ducks will start at QB, but it 'doesn't impact anything'
The Oregon Ducks still have yet to officially name a firm starter at quarterback for the 2022 season, but Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart is not concerned as his team prepares to face them. During his Monday press conference ahead of this weekend’s Oregon game, Smart said he knows who Oregon will be starting and he is not concerned about the ongoing battle.
Oregon HC Dan Lanning details nerves, pregame bathroom habits: 'I'm human'
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning is human just like the rest of us. His squad takes on No. 3 Georgia Saturday at 3:30 on ABC. That’s a nerve-wracking first game for fans of both teams, but it’s definitely a lot of the same for Lanning (and Kirby Smart).
Updated betting odds for No. 11 Oregon vs. No 3 Georgia
For the second season in a row, Oregon is traveling to take on a top-5 opponent. Last season, the Ducks were victorious in Columbus, Ohio, defeating the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes, 35-28, in one of the best true road wins in program history. This year, Oregon travels to Atlanta,...
10 Bold Predictions for the 2022 Season
The Oregon Ducks enter the 2022 football season with a lot of excitement and a lot of intrigue from around the country. What will the year bring the Ducks? Can they make the Pac-12 Championship for the fourth straight year and do it with a new head coach in Dan Lanning? There are a lot of expectations for this Duck program. They were picked second in the Pac-12 Media Poll, they've been ranked inside the Top 15 for both the preseason AP and preseason Coaches Polls, and they bring back a ton of talent on both sides of the football. The 2022 college football season should be a year of excitement and big plays, and it kicks off with Oregon opening up the year in Atlanta and taking on the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs.
Oregon State within 200 tickets of a sellout for Boise State, completion of video board expected by midweek
Oregon State’s 2022 season opener against Boise State at 7:30 p.m. in Reser Stadium is within about 200 tickets of a sellout, the school reports. With the Reser Stadium’s west side undergoing a $161 million remodel, capacity this season is 26,407. OSU is anticipating each of its six games at Reser will be sold out this season.
Skopildamus: Five bold predictions for Oregon's 2022 football season
The great Skopildamus is back, and coming off of a long, long break. A year ago, I offered five bold predictions for each regular season and postseason game. I can't say.
CRITICAL INJURY CRASH ON HIGHWAY 22E IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Policen Sunday, August 28, 2022 at approximately 3:22 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle crash on Highway 22E near milepost 43. The preliminary investigation revealed a westbound white Chevrolet Equinox, operated by Maureen Connealy (63) of Salem, crossed...
THREE DOLLAR GENERAL STORES REMAIN CLOSED, SUTHERLIN REOPENS
Three Dollar General stores in the area remain closed, after being shut down by Douglas County Building Department Director Bill Clemens in July. The Sutherlin location was allowed to reopen on Wednesday after electrical and permit issues were addressed. Information released by Douglas County government on Friday, said the closures...
Fatal Wreck Saturday; State of Emergency; 25K for Pioneer Museum
A Saturday morning wreck on Highway 126 claimed the life of a Florence Man. 39 year old Chad Colborn failed to negotiate a corner near milepost 29 when his Chevy Colorado left the roadway and struck a tree. The accident happened early, around 6:15 in the morning. another passenger in the vehicle Skeyla Wardrobe, 26, of Mapleton was transported via air ambulance with critical injuries. There were two other passengers 34 year old Shane Sprinkly and 24 year old Jaydon Woodruff of Eugene, both were transported with non-life threatening injuries. The accident caused a closure of highway 126 for about 5 hours while the crash was investigated. Oregon State Police were assisted by West Lane Fire, Central Lane Fire and Rescue, Lane County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
2 airlifted, another hospitalized after Hwy 22E crash
Two drivers were airlifted and a passenger was taken by ambulance to hospitals following a crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 22E in Marion County, authorities said.
Highway 20 east of Sweet Home to close in September
A portion of Highway 20 east of Sweet Home will be closed for two weeks in September for landslide repairs. From Sept. 9 to Sept. 22, the Oregon Department of Transportation will close Highway 20 between milepost 55 and 56 while crews repair slide areas west of Sheep Creek. There will be no through traffic.
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 126W IN LANE COUNTY, OREGON
LANE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at approximately 6:19 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 126W near milepost 29. The preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Chevrolet Colorado, operated by Chad Colborn (39)...
Friend of Veneta shooting victim speaks out
VENETA, Ore. -- Sara Allen made it out alive after her ex-boyfriend, Jesse Woodruff, shot her at least three times in her home after a dispute on August 25. He then shot himself. But Allen's friend told KEZI she's a fighter, and that's exactly what she's been doing in the...
Eugene music community mourns impending closure of local venue
In Sessions Music Hall, small Eugene bands found a stage with revered sound quality. But come October, the downtown venue will shut its doors permanently, leaving a hole in its place. In an August press release explaining the closure, owner Danny Kime cited financial issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic....
Worker falls through opening in roof at Philomath construction site
A worker at a construction site on North 19th Street in Philomath reportedly suffered serious injuries Monday afternoon after falling through an opening in the roof, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. The fire department was called to the site at 1:15 p.m. to find the injured man situated on the...
Local hot spot restaurant owners close doors due to COVID rippling effects
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- The COVID-19 pandemic is still having an impact on some local hot spots, forcing a few popular restaurants to close. After 17 years, Betty Boyd, owner of Busy Bee Café in Springfield, is closing her kitchen, saying they'd still be cooking if it hadn't been for COVID.
Metros sending the most people to Eugene
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Eugene-Springfield, OR Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Eugene from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
RV Couple Claims Harassment; Food Share Recipient of Grant Money; Report on Local Creeks and Rivers; COVID-19
A person who refers to himself as a citizen of Florence is saying he is unduly being targeted for parking his RV on the city streets of Florence. Jeff Iak has begun a Facebook campaign and sent letters to the City Council stating that he believes that what he has experienced has been tantamount to harassment by City Code officer Dan Frazier. Iak stated in his correspondence to the city council that on three occasions they have been asked to move. He also said on social media that they are currently unable to find or afford conventional housing. Florence City Manager Erin Reynolds confirmed the actions of the city code officer, but said that the city does not target individuals, but merely respond to complaints lodged by individuals.
